Global KRAS Inhibitors Market, Drug Price, Sales, & Clinical Trials Insight 2029

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global KRAS Inhibitors Market, Drug Price, Sales, & Clinical Trials Insight 2029 Report Highlights:

Source: ReportLinker
Source: ReportLinker

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06416940/?utm_source=PRN

  • Global KRAS Inhibitors Market Opportunity > USD 4 Billion By 2029

  • Global KRAS Drug Market Growth In 2022 > 200%

  • Number Of Approved Drugs: 2 Drugs

  • Approved Drug Global & Regional Sales Insight

  • Approved Drugs Patent, Price & Dosage Analysis

  • Regional Analysis: USA, UK, China Europe, Japan, South Korea

  • Number Of Drugs In Clinical Trials: > 60 Drugs

  • Insight On All Drugs In Clinical Trials By Phase, Company, Country, Indication & Patient Segment

The advancement in the field of biology has led to the discovery of several oncogenes that play a critical role in cancer development and thus presenting researchers with opportunities to target them. KRAS is one such oncogene that is the most frequently mutated and therefore, specific research and clinical activities are being carried out for possibly development of novel KRAS inhibitors. The future pipeline of this target looks flourishing as several pharmaceutical companies also plan on bringing novel drug candidates against KRAS.

Researchers over the world have known about KRAS mutations for several years; however, the available therapies against it were proven to be indefinable. But after the approval of first ever KRAS inhibitor, Lumakras (Sotorasib) developed by Amgen in 2021 for treatment of patients with advanced KRAS G12C mutated non-small cell lung cancer, the product market showed significant growth in terms of both commercial sale success and enhanced overall survival rates. Its sales grew more than twice in 2022 as compare to 2021 levels. The drug is the first ever targeted anti-cancer treatment drug against KRAS mutations.

Furthermore, Qiagen also launched Therascreen KRAS RGQ PCR Kit after it received US regulatory approval as a companion diagnostic in aiding the diagnosis of non-small cell lung cancer. This was the first companion diagnostic kit to have received premarket approval from the US FDA. Nevertheless, additional progress has been made in the industry and FDA has further approved companion diagnosis kits. In December, 2022 Agilent Resolution's ctDx FIRST was granted approval by the FDA as a companion diagnostic for patients with NSCLC.

The ever increasing cases of cancer and the ability of the tumor to develop new and frequent mutations signifies an unmet need for advancement of novel therapies in the management and treatment of cancer. However, with discoveries like that of Kristen rat sarcoma viral oncogene homolog (KRAS), the future of cancer targeted therapies is something to look forwards. It is both interesting and concerning how KRAS mutations play a significant role in the pathogenesis and proliferation of cancer.

With booming research and development strategies, pharmaceutical companies are rapidly moving forward and aiming this oncogene. Recently, VITRAC Therapeutic has initiated a phase I clinical trial with AURKA Inhibitor VIC-1911 and Sotorasib a G12C inhibitor for the treatment of KRAS G12C-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This study of VIC-1911 as monotherapy and in combination with Sotorasib is being performed at Yale Cancer Centre. The preclinical studies have strongly supported the combinational use of both the drugs and by using this multi-targeted approach, the study aims to provide a more effective therapeutic outcome for patients with KRAS G12C-mutated NSCLC.

The market for KRAS targeted drugs is poised with exponential growth with several factors determining its potential. The KRAS market is widely supported by accelerating trend of preclinical and in vitro studies which has increased the number of patients that are seeking out treatment opportunities. The rising demand for this therapy has resulted in increasing acceptance of cancer managing treatments. The market expects new medications to swiftly and rapidly enter the commercial sector.

There are also factors that will be challenging the future potential of this market. With increased research and development activity, there also increases the number of competitors in the market. Drug manufacturers need to develop medications that have innovation and creativeness and the ability to show better outcomes than its opponents. Currently, Amgen is in the lead for KRAS targeted therapy market but with the incoming of more drugs in the future, some challenges are bound to be faced by the company if it wants to keep its position as the topmost stakeholder in the KRAS inhibitors drug market.

For instance, on December 2022, the US FDA granted accelerated approval to Mirati Therapeutics' Adagrasib (Krazati) which is a RAS GTPase family inhibitor for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer who have received at least one prior systemic therapy. This approval was based on KRYSTAL-1, a multicenter, open label clinical trial and the indication was approved under accelerated approval based on the overall response rate and duration of response.

This report aims to provide an in depth analysis about the current market scenario of KRAS targeted therapies and the future potential this segment holds. Overall, as per our analysis, the market for KRAS inhibitors will see an exponential growth mainly attributed by the robust research and development activities in this domain as well as the presence of strong clinical pipeline of drugs candidates. The report sheds light on the factors that will propel the markets growth as well as factors that will be challenging the market opportunity.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06416940/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-kras-inhibitors-market-drug-price-sales--clinical-trials-insight-2029-301742140.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

