U.S. markets close in 2 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,483.84
    +42.17 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,381.34
    +261.26 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,938.21
    +223.54 (+1.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,205.07
    +37.47 (+1.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.65
    +3.51 (+5.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.10
    +22.10 (+1.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    +0.53 (+2.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1744
    +0.0038 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    -0.0050 (-0.40%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.3725
    +0.0108 (+0.79%)
     

  • yen/dólar

    109.7400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,535.67
    +835.16 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,257.48
    -5.96 (-0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.02
    +21.12 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

Global L-Carnitine Products and Services Market Size Growing at 5.43% CAGR, Says SpendEdge

·3 min read

The L-Carnitine Products and Services market will register an incremental spend of about USD 49 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.43% during the five-year forecast period.

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

L-Carnitine Market Procurement Research Report
L-Carnitine Market Procurement Research Report

A targeted strategic approach to L-Carnitine Products and Services can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Download free sample report

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation on pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Get a free sample report for more information

Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:

Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for the L-Carnitine Products and Services market. The report also aids buyers with relevant L-Carnitine Products and Services pricing levels, pros, and cons of prevalent pricing models such as volume-based pricing, spot pricing, and cost-plus pricing and category management strategies and best practices to fulfil their category objectives.

For more insights on buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers, www.spendedge.com/report/l-carnitine-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors. During the forecast period, the market expects a change of 2.00%-4.00%.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in L-Carnitine Products and Services TCO (total cost of ownership).

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

Some of the top L-Carnitine Products and Services suppliers listed in this report:

This L-Carnitine Products and Services procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Kaiyuan Hengtai Nutrition Co. Ltd.

  • ChengDa PharmaCeuticals Co. Ltd.

  • Liaoning Koncepnutra Co. Ltd.

  • Hebei Huayang Group Co. Ltd.

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

Subscribe Now for Free

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

Get instant access to download 5 reports every month and view 1200 full reports. With every purchase, we also offer complimentary research add-ons and Covid-19 impact assessmentsPurchase Now!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-l-carnitine-products-and-services-market-size-growing-at-5-43-cagr-says-spendedge-301359666.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • FDA approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine

    The FDA has approved the first COVID-19 vaccine. Yahoo Finance breaks down the details.

  • GM’s Chevy Bolt Battery Fires Open $1 Billion Rift With LG

    (Bloomberg) -- In June 2017, months after General Motors Co. beat Tesla Inc. to market with an affordable, long-range electric vehicle, it took out full-page newspaper ads touting how long its Chevrolet Bolt could travel between charges. The tagline: “Begin a long-distance relationship, now.”Four years later, the long-distance relationship between GM and its battery partner, LG Energy Solution, is being tested like never before. At issue: who will pick up a roughly $1 billion tab.GM last week re

  • My friend is worth $10 million. As his bookkeeper, I’m asked to record illegitimate expenses. Could I be prosecuted?

    My friend has a high net worth — well over $10 million — and could easily afford these personal expenses. “I did what I was told” does not hold much sway for professionals who know the difference between illegitimate and legitimate expenses. You have blurred the boundaries between employer and friend, bookkeeping and tax dodging, and personal responsibility and professional obligation.

  • Intel Bags Deal To Develop Government's Foundry Ecosystem

    Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) won an opportunity from the U.S. Department of Defense to provide commercial foundry services in the first phase of the multi-phase Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes - Commercial (RAMP-C) program. Intel Foundry Services will lead the work. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed. Intel Foundry Services will partner with companies including International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM), Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS), Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ

  • Washington Wants America to Catch Up to China's Manufacturing — a Mining Boom in North America Might be Needed

    Photo by omid roshan on Unsplash The continued competition and economic back and forth between the United States and China has spurred American policy to move toward a renewal of old capabilities in heavy industry and manufacturing. America used to be the king of the majority of sectors, including mining, refining and processing raw materials required for advanced manufacturing activities. However, these industries have shifted through decades of advancement on China’s part and the decomposition

  • Top Communications Stocks for September 2021

    These are the communications stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • 'Black Widow' helps Disney collect $125 million in online revenue

    The actress last month sued Disney alleging that the company breached her contract when it offered the movie on streaming at the same time it played in theaters. The entertainment company, in the filing, has countered Johansson's request for a civil trial in Los Angeles by asking for the suit to be sent to arbitration in New York. Johansson's suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, argued that the dual release strategy of "Black Widow" had reduced her compensation.

  • UK manufacturing recovery sees 'abnormally large slowdown' as supply chain and staffing issues bite

    Weaker recoveries were seen in both the manufacturing and service sectors, with the latter recording the greatest loss of momentum since July.

  • Why You Can’t Find Everything You Want at Grocery Stores

    New supply problems appear weekly, driven by shortages of labor and raw materials, and some food companies anticipate disruptions into 2022.

  • Wall Street bullish on Traeger

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi takes a deep dive into Traeger’s business, after Jefferies started coverage on the company, giving it a buy rating with a $36 price target.

  • Retirement Savings Tips for 35-to-44-Year-Olds

    If you are 35 to 44 or older, consider these tips to manage caring for children and aging parents while still saving enough for retirement.

  • Employers face a dilemma: keeping workers safe with vaccine mandates — and holding onto their employees

    Some companies are worried workers will balk at a vaccine requirement --- and walk away at a time when they're desperate to retain workers.

  • Chevron, Hess Mandating Vaccines for U.S. Gulf Workers

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. and Hess Corp. are requiring employees who work on platforms in the Gulf of Mexico to get a Covid-19 vaccine amid surging caseloads across the southern U.S. Schlumberger, the world’s biggest oil-services provider, said customers are requiring its staff be vaccinated and tested prior to arriving on job sites. Meanwhile, Hess said it’s requiring U.S. offshore workers to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1.The Chevron mandate applies to some onshore support personnel as well

  • JD.com Revenue Beats Estimates, Defying Chinese Tech Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc. reported sales that beat analyst estimates as consumer spending improved, defying a crackdown on the Chinese internet sector that has dragged on growth across the industry. The e-commerce giant posted sales of 253.8 billion yuan ($39.1 billion) for the three months ended June, compared with the 248.5 billion yuan average of analyst estimates. The 26% growth is the slowest since China first emerged from the pandemic last year. Net income tumbled to 794.3 million yuan, d

  • Analyst Report: Phillips 66

    Phillips 66 is an independent refiner with 13 refineries that have a total throughput capacity of 2.2 million barrels per day. The midstream segment comprises extensive transportation and natural gas liquid processing assets including those held in Phillips 66 partners, in which Phillips 66 owns a 74% interest. It also includes its DCP Midstream joint venture, which holds 45 natural gas processing facilities, 11 NGL fractionation plants, and a natural gas pipeline system with 58,000 miles of pipeline. Its CPChem chemical joint venture operates facilities in the United States and the Middle East and primarily produces olefins and polyolefins.

  • Oil jumps nearly 6% in bid to snap 7-day losing streak as dollar retreats

    Oil futures begin the week with a bounce, rising Monday after the U.S. benchmark suffered its biggest weekly drop since October.

  • 5 Reasons Tencent Could Be a Massive Bargain

    The stock has plummeted amid China's regulatory campaign, but the sell-off could be a huge long-term opportunity for intrepid investors.

  • Why Uber And Lyft Shares Are Trading Lower Today

    Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) are trading lower Monday after a California judge ruled that classifying gig workers as independent contractors rather than employees is unconstitutional. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch found Proposition 22 to be unenforceable because of a section that "limits the power of a future legislature to define app-based drivers as workers subject to workers' compensation law." "It appears only to protect the economic interest

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. energy firms launching employee COVID-19 vaccination mandates

    U.S. energy companies are moving to require that employees receive COVID-19 vaccinations as infection rates rise across the United States and energy workers, according to health surveys, remain among those most reluctant to get inoculations. Calls to require vaccinations for employees who work closely together in oilfield and refinery operations come as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday fully approved the Pfizer-BioNTech shot. The second-largest U.S. oil producer, Chevron Corp, and refiner Valero Energy Corp will require jabs for certain field workers or new workers.

  • Chip shortage begets chip shortage

    We have a shortage of semiconductors in part because of ... a shortage of semiconductors.Driving the news: The chip shortage has entered a new phase. The main problem during the first half of the year was a dearth of wafers — but now that we have more wafers, the problem is assembling those wafers into integrated circuits for circuit boards, according to a report by IHS Markit. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThere's a shortage