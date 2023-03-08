Global Lab Automation Market Report 2023: Technological Advancements and Increasing R&D Investments Bolster Growth

Company Logo

Global Lab Automation Market

Dublin, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lab Automation Market by Product (Robotic Arm, Microplate Readers, Workstation, LIMS, ELN), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics, Microbiology), End-user (Pharma, Diagnolab, Forensics, Environmental) & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lab automation market is projected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2028 from USD 5.1 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The rise in advantages offered by lab automation is one of the major factors anticipated to boost market growth in the forecasting years.

The automated workstation segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2022

Based on the product, the lab automation market is segmented into automated workstations, off-the-shelf automated work cells, software, robotic systems, automated storage & retrieval systems, and lab automation equipment. The automated workstation market is further segmented into automated liquid handling systems, microplate readers, automated ELISA systems, and automated nucleic acid purification system surgical table. The automated workstations segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021.

The drug discovery segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the market is segmented as drug discovery, diagnostics, genomics, proteomics, microbiology, and other applications. By application, drug discovery segment has accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The prevailing diseases and the growing demand of their treatments had been the key factor driving for this application segment. In January 2020, Eli Lilly and Company (US) and Strateos, Inc. (US) set up a new robotic laboratory in California (US) to accelerate the former's drug discovery process. Thermo Fisher Scientific and the Biopharmaceutical Analysis Training Laboratory (BATL) at Northeastern University also entered into a collaborative agreement in a bid to advance analytical capabilities and drive innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry in areas such as personalized medicine, monoclonal antibodies, and gene and cell therapies.

The biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on end-users, the global lab automation market is segmented hospital & diagnostic laboratories, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, research & academic institutes, forensic laboratories, environmental & testing laboratories, and the food & beverage industry. By end-users, Biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing pressure on pharmaceutical companies to develop new and effective drugs has led to a higher demand for automating laboratory processes and reducing the time spent by researchers on routine and repetitive tasks. Adopting lab automation in this process helps reduce the time and costs involved in drug development, as it increases the speed and accuracy of tests by reducing false positives and negatives.

The market in the North America region is expected to hold significant market share for lab automation in 2022

The lab automation market covers five key geographies - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The market in the North America region is expected to hold significant market share for lab automation in 2022. Diagnostic testing is also on the rise in the region due to the higher penetration of healthcare facilities and growing health awareness. With the increasing geriatric population and the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, there has been a significant rise in the demand for diagnostics and therapeutics. To cater to this demand, diagnostic laboratories and research centers are increasingly adopting lab automation solutions.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Technological Advancements and Increasing R&D Investments

Growing Demand for Process Automation for Food Safety

Standardization of Workflows

Stringent Regulatory Control in Healthcare Industry

Restraints

Slow Adoption of Automation by Small and Medium-Sized Laboratories

Long Gestation Period for Workflow Implementation

Opportunities

Improving Healthcare Infrastructure Across Emerging Countries

Growth in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

Challenges

Limited Feasibility with Technology Integration in Analytical Labs

Availability of Refurbished Lab Automation Equipment

