Global Lab Automation Market Report 2023: Technological Advancements and Increasing R&D Investments Bolster Growth

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Dublin, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lab Automation Market by Product (Robotic Arm, Microplate Readers, Workstation, LIMS, ELN), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics, Microbiology), End-user (Pharma, Diagnolab, Forensics, Environmental) & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lab automation market is projected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2028 from USD 5.1 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The rise in advantages offered by lab automation is one of the major factors anticipated to boost market growth in the forecasting years.

The automated workstation segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2022

Based on the product, the lab automation market is segmented into automated workstations, off-the-shelf automated work cells, software, robotic systems, automated storage & retrieval systems, and lab automation equipment. The automated workstation market is further segmented into automated liquid handling systems, microplate readers, automated ELISA systems, and automated nucleic acid purification system surgical table. The automated workstations segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021.

The drug discovery segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the market is segmented as drug discovery, diagnostics, genomics, proteomics, microbiology, and other applications. By application, drug discovery segment has accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The prevailing diseases and the growing demand of their treatments had been the key factor driving for this application segment. In January 2020, Eli Lilly and Company (US) and Strateos, Inc. (US) set up a new robotic laboratory in California (US) to accelerate the former's drug discovery process. Thermo Fisher Scientific and the Biopharmaceutical Analysis Training Laboratory (BATL) at Northeastern University also entered into a collaborative agreement in a bid to advance analytical capabilities and drive innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry in areas such as personalized medicine, monoclonal antibodies, and gene and cell therapies.

The biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on end-users, the global lab automation market is segmented hospital & diagnostic laboratories, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, research & academic institutes, forensic laboratories, environmental & testing laboratories, and the food & beverage industry. By end-users, Biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing pressure on pharmaceutical companies to develop new and effective drugs has led to a higher demand for automating laboratory processes and reducing the time spent by researchers on routine and repetitive tasks. Adopting lab automation in this process helps reduce the time and costs involved in drug development, as it increases the speed and accuracy of tests by reducing false positives and negatives.

The market in the North America region is expected to hold significant market share for lab automation in 2022

The lab automation market covers five key geographies - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The market in the North America region is expected to hold significant market share for lab automation in 2022. Diagnostic testing is also on the rise in the region due to the higher penetration of healthcare facilities and growing health awareness. With the increasing geriatric population and the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, there has been a significant rise in the demand for diagnostics and therapeutics. To cater to this demand, diagnostic laboratories and research centers are increasingly adopting lab automation solutions.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Technological Advancements and Increasing R&D Investments

  • Growing Demand for Process Automation for Food Safety

  • Standardization of Workflows

  • Stringent Regulatory Control in Healthcare Industry

Restraints

  • Slow Adoption of Automation by Small and Medium-Sized Laboratories

  • Long Gestation Period for Workflow Implementation

Opportunities

  • Improving Healthcare Infrastructure Across Emerging Countries

  • Growth in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

Challenges

  • Limited Feasibility with Technology Integration in Analytical Labs

  • Availability of Refurbished Lab Automation Equipment

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

316

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$5.1 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$7.1 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

5.8%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Lab Automation Market, by Product
6.1 Introduction
Table 10 Global Market, by Product, 2020-2028 (USD Million)
6.2 Automated Workstations
6.3 Off-The-Shelf Automated Work Cells
6.4 Software
6.5 Robotic Systems
6.6 Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems
6.7 Other Lab Automation Equipment

7 Lab Automation Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Drug Discovery
7.2.1 High-Throughput Screening
7.2.2 Compound Management
7.2.3 ADME Screening
7.2.4 Compound Weighing & Dissolution
7.2.5 Other Drug Discovery Applications
7.3 Diagnostics
7.3.1 Pre-Analytics/Sample Preparation
7.3.2 Enzyme Immunoassays
7.3.3 Sample Distribution, Splitting, and Archiving
7.4 Genomics
7.5 Proteomics
7.6 Microbiology
7.7 Other Applications

8 Lab Automation Market, by End-user
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
8.2.1 Biotech & Pharma Companies to Dominate Market for Lab Automation
8.3 Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories
8.4 Research & Academic Institutes
8.5 Environmental Testing Laboratories
8.6 Forensic Laboratories
8.7 Food & Beverage Industry

9 Lab Automation Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Agilent Technologies

  • Analytik Jena GmbH

  • Aurora Biomed Inc.

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

  • bioMerieux

  • BMG Labtech

  • Danaher Corporation

  • Endress+Hauser Group

  • Eppendorf AG

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Formulatrix

  • Gilson, Inc.

  • Hamilton Company

  • Hudson Robotics

  • Labvantage Solutions, Inc.

  • Labware

  • Peak Analysis & Automation

  • Perkinelmer

  • Qiagen N.V.

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • Tecan Group

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • Waters Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tdrdxu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

