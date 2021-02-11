Global Lab Consumables Industry

Global Lab Consumables Market to Reach $13. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Lab Consumables estimated at US$10. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Pharmaceutical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$7.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Research Organizations & Institutes segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR



The Lab Consumables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.



Other End-Uses Segment to Record 2.7% CAGR



In the global Other End-Uses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$894.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Bellco Glass, Inc.

BRAND Scientific Equipment Pvt., Ltd.

Camlab Ltd.

Citotest Labware Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Crystalgen Inc.

Edu-Lab Limited

Elkay Laboratory Products (UK) Ltd.

Eppendorf AG

Kimble Chase Life Science and Research Products LLC

Medline Scientific Ltd.

Pathtech Pty Ltd.

Reagecon Diagnostics Limited

SKS Science Products

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corporation

STARLAB International GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Vitlab GmbH

WHEATON







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Lab Consumables Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Lab Consumables Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Lab Consumables Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Lab Consumables Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Research Organizations & Institutes (End-Use)

Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Research Organizations & Institutes (End-Use) Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Research Organizations & Institutes (End-Use) Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Lab Consumables Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Lab Consumables Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Lab Consumables Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 15: Lab Consumables Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Lab Consumables Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Lab Consumables Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 18: Canadian Lab Consumables Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Lab

Consumables in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Japanese Lab Consumables Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 21: Lab Consumables Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Demand for Lab Consumables in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Lab Consumables Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Lab Consumables Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Lab Consumables Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Lab Consumables Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Lab Consumables Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 27: European Lab Consumables Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Lab Consumables Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 29: Lab Consumables Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: European Lab Consumables Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Lab Consumables Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 32: French Lab Consumables Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Lab Consumables Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Lab Consumables Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 35: German Lab Consumables Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: Lab Consumables Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Demand for Lab Consumables in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Lab Consumables Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Lab Consumables Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Lab

Consumables in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: United Kingdom Lab Consumables Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Lab Consumables Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Lab Consumables Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Lab Consumables Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 45: Spanish Lab Consumables Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Lab Consumables Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Lab Consumables Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 48: Lab Consumables Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Lab Consumables Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 50: Lab Consumables Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Lab Consumables Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Lab Consumables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Lab Consumables Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Lab Consumables Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Lab Consumables Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Lab Consumables Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Lab Consumables Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Lab Consumables Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Australian Lab Consumables Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: Lab Consumables Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 61: Indian Lab Consumables Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Lab Consumables Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 63: Indian Lab Consumables Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Lab Consumables Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: South Korean Lab Consumables Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Lab Consumables Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Lab Consumables in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Lab Consumables Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Lab Consumables Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Lab Consumables Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 71: Lab Consumables Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Lab Consumables Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Latin American Demand for Lab Consumables in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Lab Consumables Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Lab Consumables Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Lab Consumables Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 77: Lab Consumables Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: Argentinean Lab Consumables Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 79: Lab Consumables Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 80: Brazilian Lab Consumables Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Brazilian Lab Consumables Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 82: Lab Consumables Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Mexican Lab Consumables Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Lab Consumables Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Lab Consumables Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Lab Consumables Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Lab Consumables Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Lab Consumables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 89: Lab Consumables Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Lab Consumables Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: The Middle East Lab Consumables Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Lab Consumables Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Lab Consumables Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Lab

Consumables in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Iranian Lab Consumables Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 96: Lab Consumables Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Lab Consumables Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 98: Lab Consumables Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Israeli Lab Consumables Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Demand for Lab Consumables in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Lab Consumables Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: Saudi Arabian Lab Consumables Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Lab Consumables Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: United Arab Emirates Lab Consumables Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Lab Consumables Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Lab Consumables Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Rest of Middle East Lab Consumables Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Lab Consumables Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 109: African Lab Consumables Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Lab Consumables Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 111: Lab Consumables Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

