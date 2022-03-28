U.S. markets open in 4 hours 43 minutes

Global Lab Grown Diamonds Market Report 2022, Featuring Key Players Sumitomo Electric, Swarovski, Pure Grown Diamonds, Eco Lab Diamonds, Nova Diamonds, Rio Tinto, De Beers Group and Blue Nile

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lab Grown (Synthetic) Diamonds Market Outlook 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lab grown (synthetic) diamonds market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.74% over the forecast period, i.e., 2021 - 2028.

Factors such as the growing use of diamonds in various end-use industries for different purposes, followed by the numerous beneficial properties associated with these synthetic diamonds, are projected to drive the market growth. Moreover, factors such as the growing trade of diamonds worldwide, and the fact that synthetic diamonds can be produced more sustainably, are expected to accelerate the market growth in the coming years. The global lab grown (synthetic) diamonds market is estimated to garner a revenue of about USD 32740 Million in the year 2028, up from a revenue of close to USD 19145 Million in the year 2019.

The global lab grown (synthetic) diamonds market is segmented by numerous segments, which include segmentation by product, manufacturing process, application, and by region. By application, the market is segmented into jewelry, electronics, optics, construction, satellite, data storage, semi-conductors, and others. Amongst these, the construction segment is projected to display the largest revenue of more than USD 9760 Million by the end of 2028, up from a revenue of near to USD 6400 Million in the year 2019.

The global lab grown (synthetic) diamonds market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Amongst these, the market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to drive the largest market revenue of near to USD 24600 Million by the end of 2028, up from a revenue of more than USD 14900 Million in the year 2019.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global lab grown (synthetic) diamonds market that are included in the report are Element Six UK Ltd. (De Beers Group), Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Swarovski AG, Pure Grown Diamonds, Sarine Group of Companies, Applied Diamond Inc., Iljin Diamond Co., Ltd., Eco Lab Diamonds, Nova Diamonds Pty Ltd., Parker Diamonds, Rio Tinto, De Beers Group, Charles & Colvard, Ltd., Blue Nile Inc., and others.


Key Topics Covered:

  • Market Definition

  • Executive Summary - Global Lab Grown (Synthetic) Diamonds Market

  • Market Lineage Outlook - Global Diamond Industry

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • End-User Outlook

  • Trade Outlook

  • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Consumer Behavior Analysis

  • Technology Framework

  • Regulatory Landscape

  • Analysis of Market Dynamics

  • Key Market Opportunities

  • Industry Risk Analysis

  • Competitive Landscape (Global)

  • Competitive Landscape (Australia)

  • Global Lab Grown (Synthetic) Diamonds Market 2020-2028

  • Global Lab Grown (Synthetic) Diamonds Market - Segmentation Analysis 2020-2028

  • North America Lab Grown (Synthetic) Diamonds Market

  • Europe Lab Grown (Synthetic) Diamonds Market

  • Asia Pacific Lab Grown (Synthetic) Diamonds Market

  • Latin America Lab Grown (Synthetic) Diamonds Market

  • Middle East and Africa Lab Grown (Synthetic) Diamonds Market

  • Cross Analysis of Product w.r.t. Application, 2020 (USD Million)

Companies Mentioned

  • Element Six UK Ltd. (De Beers Group)

  • Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

  • Swarovski AG

  • New Diamond Technology LLC

  • Pure Grown Diamonds

  • Sarine Group of Companies

  • Applied Diamond Inc.

  • Iljin Diamond Co. Ltd.

  • D.NEA

  • Appsilon Enterprise

  • Eco Lab Diamonds

  • Nova Diamonds Pty Ltd.

  • Parker Diamonds

  • Rio Tinto

  • De Beers Group

  • Charles & Colvard Ltd.

  • Blue Nile Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vj7vzr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


