Global Lab-grown Meat Markets Report 2022-2025 & Long-term Forecasts to 2035

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lab-grown Meat Market by Type, Distribution Channel, Application - Global Forecast to 2035" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The lab-grown meat market is projected to reach $1.99 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 24.1% from 2025-2035.

This market is characterized by more diversified operations, which offer healthy products, mainly due to rising health consciousness and consumer preference for sustainable food.

The high growth of the lab-grown meat market is mainly attributed to the technological advancements in the production of lab-grown meat, increasing venture investments in the lab-grown meat industry, growing focus on animal welfare, and the increasing demand for animal-based processed food products and allergen-free foods.

However, high demand for plant-based protein, a lack of a standardized regulatory framework for lab-grown meat, psychological barriers to consuming lab-grown meat as food, and the growing vegan population are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent in the near future.

Based on type, in 2025, the beef segment is expected to account for the largest share of the lab-grown meat market. The growing demand for beef as a major source of protein, increasing awareness of protein consumption through high-nutritional food, and the growing preference for beef over other types of meat owing to various diseases associated with poultry and pork are the key factors contributing to the dominant position of this segment.

Based on distribution channel, in 2025, the business-to-business segment is expected to register the largest share of the lab-grown meat market. The key factors attributed to the large market share of this segment are the growing demand for meat-based products from foodservice industries and the approvals received by restaurants to sell lab-grown meat meals in some countries. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, in 2025, the nuggets segment is expected to account for the largest share of the lab-grown meat market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of on-the-go lifestyles, the growing demand for snacking products, and the increasing demand for frozen products. However, the burger patties segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

An in-depth geographic analysis of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights into the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) and the coverage of major countries in each region.

North America is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this regional market is mainly attributed to the rise in innovations, developments, and high spending for efficient R&D and the presence of a number of investors in the lab-grown market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

  • What is the current value of revenue generated by the lab-grown meat market?

  • At what rate is the demand for lab-grown meat projected to grow for the next 7-10 years?

  • What is the historical market size and growth rate for the lab-grown meat market?

  • What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the global and regional levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

  • Which segments in terms of type, distribution channel, and application create major traction for the manufacturers in this market?

  • What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the lab-grown meat market?

  • Who are the major players in the lab-grown meat market? What are their specific product offerings in this market?

  • What recent developments have taken place in the lab-grown meat market? What impacts have these strategic developments made on the market?

Market Insights

Drivers

  • Technological Advancements in the Production of Lab-Grown Meat

  • Increasing Venture Investments in the Lab-Grown Meat Industry

  • Growing Focus on Animal Welfare

  • Rising Demand for Animal-Based Processed Food Products

  • Increasing Demand for Allergen-Free Foods

Restraints

  • High Demand for Plant-Based Protein

  • Lack of A Standardized Regulatory Framework for Lab-Grown Meat

  • Psychological Barriers to Consuming Lab-Grown Meat As Food

  • Growing Vegan Population

Opportunities

  • Rising Demand for Alternative Proteins

  • Growing Per Capita Meat Consumption

Challenges

  • High Production Costs

Trends

  • Clean Eating

  • Sustainable Foods

Regulatory Analysis

  • Singapore

  • European Union (EU)

  • U.K

  • Brazil

  • Israel

  • Japan

  • China

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Australia-New Zealand

  • India

  • Rest of the World

Company Profiles (Business Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

  • Aleph Farms Ltd.(Israel)

  • Avant Meats Company Limited (China)

  • Ants Innovate Pte Ltd (Singapore)

  • BlueNalu Inc.(U.S.)

  • ClearMeat (India)

  • Finless Foods Inc. (U.S.)

  • Future Meat Technologies Ltd. (Israel)

  • Higher Steaks (U.K)

  • Lab Farm Foods Inc.(U.S.)

  • Meatable B.V.(Netherlands)

  • Mosa Meat B.V. (Netherlands)

  • MIRAI FOODS AG (Switzerland)

  • Shiok Meats Pte Ltd (Singapore)

  • SUPERMEAT THE ESSENCE OF MEAT LTD (Israel)

  • Upside Foods Inc. (U.S.)

  • Orbillion Bio Inc (U.S).

Scope of the Report:

Lab-grown Meat Market, by Type

  • Beef

  • Poultry

  • Pork

  • Seafood

  • Other Lab-grown Meat Types

Lab-grown Meat Market, by Distribution Channel

  • Business-to-Business

  • Business-to-Consumer

Lab-grown Meat Market, by Application

  • Nuggets

  • Burger Patties

  • Meatballs

  • Steak

  • Hot Dogs & Sausages

  • Other Applications

Lab-grown Meat Market, by Geography

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • U.K.

  • Netherlands

  • Spain

  • Germany

  • Rest of Europe (RoE)

  • Asia-Pacific (APAC)

  • China

  • Singapore

  • Japan

  • India

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/20ze4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-lab-grown-meat-markets-report-2022-2025--long-term-forecasts-to-2035-301727005.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

