Global Lab Supplies Services Sourcing and Procurement Report Forecasts the Market to Have an Incremental Spend of USD 12.08 Billion | SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the forecast period, the Lab Supplies Services industry will see an increase in spending of around USD 13 Billion. However, the majority of this expansion will be driven by only a few regions. Furthermore, due to their supplier base, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the most effect on the supply side.

Lab Supplies
Lab Supplies

The increase is likely to be driven mostly by increased demand and adoption of the category in those few regions.

Download our free sample report today to get a detailed understanding of the major forces driving this market across geographies.

https://spendedge.com/sample-report/lab-supplies-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Key Lab Supplies Services Sourcing and Procurement Report Highlights:

  1. Market growth 2022-2026: USD 12.08 Billion

  2. Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.52%

  3. Top Pricing Models: Cost-plus pricing, Volume-based pricing, and Contract-based pricing

  4. Key consumer countries: North America, Europe, and APAC

  5. Supplier Selection Criteria: Product portfolio, Financial stability, Transparency in pricing, and Product quality

  6. Top Suppliers: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, and Waters Corp.

Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:

Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for the Lab Supplies Services market. The report also aids buyers with relevant Lab Supplies Services pricing levels, pros, and cons of prevalent pricing models such as Unit-based pricing, and Bundled pricing, category management strategies and best practices to fulfil their category objectives.

For more insights on buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers, https://spendedge.com/sample-report/lab-supplies-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

  • The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

  • Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in Lab Supplies Services TCO (total cost of ownership).

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

To know more about various other market drivers, trends and challenges.

https://spendedge.com/sample-report/lab-supplies-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Smart Procurement Starts Here

SpendEdge's procurement intelligence platform is the go-to tool for companies looking to access latest procurement research insights and supplier data on an easy to use platform.

  • STARTER PACK

Subscribe Now for FREE

  • Want to know about various other Subscription packs? Click here

Get the Details That You Are Looking for:

Buy our detailed market analysis report to uncover:

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us 

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-lab-supplies-services-sourcing-and-procurement-report-forecasts-the-market-to-have-an-incremental-spend-of-usd-12-08-billion--spendedge-301588134.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

