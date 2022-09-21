Global Laboratory Animal Models, 3D Cultures and Organoids Market Report 2022: Revenue Data for 2019-2021, Estimates for 2022, and Compound Annual Growth Rates Projections Through 2027

Company Logo

Global Laboratory Animal Models, 3D Cultures and Organoids Market

Global Laboratory Animal Models, 3D Cultures and Organoids Market

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laboratory Animal Models, 3D Cultures and Organoids: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report describes three global markets: the animal models market, the 3D cultures market and the organoids market. The organoids market especially is described in more detail, with market estimation for different segments in a separate chapter of the report.

The fast growth rate of the kidney segment is attributed to growing adoption of kidney organoids, which results from their exceptional ability, derived from the use of disease-specific human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs), to reproduce human diseases caused by genetic alterations. This has helped to usher in the next generation of kidney disease models.



Descriptive company profiles of the leading Organoids market players, including Cellesce Ltd., Corning Inc., Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Hubrecht Organoid Technology (HUB), and STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Report Includes

26 data tables and 28 additional tables

An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for the laboratory animal models, 3D cell cultures, and organoids within the industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the current state of the industry structure, novel technological updates and issues surrounding integration of organoids and stringent regulatory constraints, ongoing research activities, and COVID-19 impact on the overall market

Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast for organoids in USD million values, and their corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, and geographic region

Regional and country specific data and analysis for organoids in the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, China and India etc.

Information on the current trends that significantly affect the basic research, biomedical and other industries where animals are used for toxicity testing and also for evaluating the safety and metabolism of chemical compounds

Analysis of market opportunities with a holistic review of advantages and disadvantages of the 3D cell cultures, animal models, and organoids in the prevailing biopharmaceuticals industry

Review of selected patents and patent applications on organoids, and emerging developments in the global market

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Story continues

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Animal Model Market Technology Background

Methods of Animal Model and 3D Cell Culture Modification

Physical and Chemical Mutations

Targeted Mutations

Other Technologies

Laboratory Animal Models

Market Definition

Animal Model Lines

Common Species of Laboratory Animals

Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Market for Organoids

Overview

Impact of Covid-19 on Organoids

Conclusion

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Emphasis on Developing Alternative Approaches to Animal Testing

Rising Demand for Tumor Modelling and Biobanking to Drive Market Growth

Increasing Adoption of the Organoid Technology for Wide Range of Applications

Market Restraints

Stringent Government Regulatory Setting in Research and Development of Cell Cultures and Stem Cells

Concerns Associated With the Integration of Organoids into Current Workflows

Market Opportunities

Increasing Applications of Organoids in Drug Development, Personalized Medicine and Transplantational Medicine

Chapter 6 3D Cell Technology Background

3D Cell Cultures

Spheroids

2D Cultures Vs. 2.5D Cultures Vs. 3D Cultures

Scaffold-Based and Scaffold-Free 3D Cell Cultures

Scaffold-Free 3D Cell Cultures

Scaffold-Based 3D Cell Cultures

Tissue Engineering and Bioprinting

3D Bioprinting Technology

Types of Bioprinting Methods

Microfluidic Organ-On-Chip Platforms

Types of Organ-On-Chip Devices

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Organ Type

Global Market for Organoids, by Organ Type

Intestine

Market Size and Forecast

Liver

Stomach

Pancreas

Lung (Pulmonary)

Kidney

Others

Cardiac Organoids

Cancer Organoids

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application

Global Market for Organoids, by Application

Developmental Biology

Market Size and Forecast

Drug Discovery and Personalized Medicine

Regenerative Medicine

Pathology of Infectious Disease

Drug Toxicity and Efficacy Testing

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Organoids, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10 Patent Review/New Developments



Chapter 11 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Market Opportunities: Animal Models

Market Opportunities: 3D Cell Culture Segment

Organs-On-Chip

Organoids

Bioprinting

Advantages and Disadvantages of 3D Cell Cultures and Animal Models

Animal Models

3D Cell Cultures in General

Organoids

Organs-On-Chip

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape



Chapter 13 Profiles of Companies and Important Institutions

Animal Model Companies

Alpha Genesis Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Envigo

Genoway S.A.

Labcorp Drug Development (Covance Inc.)

The Jackson Laboratory

Janvier Labs

Oak Hill Genetics

Primgen

Taconic Biosciences

Transgenic Inc.

Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Bioprinting and Regenerative Medicine Companies

Allevi

Aspect Biosystems Ltd.

Bioink Solutions Inc.

Cellink Inc.

Collplant Holdings Ltd.

East River Biosolutions/Xylyx Bio

Epibone

Mattek Corp.

Nano 3D Biosciences Inc.

Organovo Holdings Inc.

Pepgel LLC

Regenhu

Tevido Biodevices Inc.

Tissuse GmbH

Organ-On-Chip Companies

Axosim

Emulate Inc.

Kirkstall Ltd.

Micronit Microtechnologies

Mimetas

Tara Biosystems Inc.

Organoid Companies

3Dnamics Inc.

Cellesce

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

Crown Bioscience

Corning Inc.

Definigen

Hubrecht Organoid Technology (Hub)

Merck Kgaa

R&D Systems Inc.

Stemcell Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Trevigen Inc. (Bio-Techne)

Other 3D Cell Culture Companies

3D Biotek LLC

Advanced Biomatrix Inc.

Horizon Discovery Ltd.

Insphero Inc.

Promocell GmbH

Reprocell Inc.

Synthecon Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lzsaf

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



