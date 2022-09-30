Global Laboratory Animal Models, 3D Cultures and Organoids Markets, 2019-2021 & 2022-2027 - Opportunities in Organoids in Drug Development, Personalized Medicine and Transplantational Medicine
DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laboratory Animal Models, 3D Cultures and Organoids: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report describes three global markets: the animal models market, the 3D cultures market and the organoids market. The organoids market especially is described in more detail, with market estimation for different segments in a separate chapter of the report.
The fast growth rate of the kidney segment is attributed to growing adoption of kidney organoids, which results from their exceptional ability, derived from the use of disease-specific human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs), to reproduce human diseases caused by genetic alterations. This has helped to usher in the next generation of kidney disease models.
Descriptive company profiles of the leading Organoids market players, including Cellesce Ltd., Corning Inc., Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Hubrecht Organoid Technology (HUB), and STEMCELL Technologies Inc.
Report Includes
26 data tables and 28 additional tables
An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for the laboratory animal models, 3D cell cultures, and organoids within the industry
Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
Highlights of the current state of the industry structure, novel technological updates and issues surrounding integration of organoids and stringent regulatory constraints, ongoing research activities, and COVID-19 impact on the overall market
Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast for organoids in USD million values, and their corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, and geographic region
Regional and country specific data and analysis for organoids in the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, China and India etc.
Information on the current trends that significantly affect the basic research, biomedical and other industries where animals are used for toxicity testing and also for evaluating the safety and metabolism of chemical compounds
Analysis of market opportunities with a holistic review of advantages and disadvantages of the 3D cell cultures, animal models, and organoids in the prevailing biopharmaceuticals industry
Review of selected patents and patent applications on organoids, and emerging developments in the global market
Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Animal Model Market Technology Background
Methods of Animal Model and 3D Cell Culture Modification
Physical and Chemical Mutations
Targeted Mutations
Other Technologies
Laboratory Animal Models
Market Definition
Animal Model Lines
Common Species of Laboratory Animals
Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Market for Organoids
Overview
Impact of Covid-19 on Organoids
Conclusion
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Increasing Emphasis on Developing Alternative Approaches to Animal Testing
Rising Demand for Tumor Modelling and Biobanking to Drive Market Growth
Increasing Adoption of the Organoid Technology for Wide Range of Applications
Market Restraints
Stringent Government Regulatory Setting in Research and Development of Cell Cultures and Stem Cells
Concerns Associated With the Integration of Organoids into Current Workflows
Market Opportunities
Increasing Applications of Organoids in Drug Development, Personalized Medicine and Transplantational Medicine
Chapter 6 3D Cell Technology Background
3D Cell Cultures
Spheroids
2D Cultures Vs. 2.5D Cultures Vs. 3D Cultures
Scaffold-Based and Scaffold-Free 3D Cell Cultures
Scaffold-Free 3D Cell Cultures
Scaffold-Based 3D Cell Cultures
Tissue Engineering and Bioprinting
3D Bioprinting Technology
Types of Bioprinting Methods
Microfluidic Organ-On-Chip Platforms
Types of Organ-On-Chip Devices
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Organ Type
Intestine
Market Size and Forecast
Liver
Stomach
Pancreas
Lung (Pulmonary)
Kidney
Others
Cardiac Organoids
Cancer Organoids
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application
Developmental Biology
Market Size and Forecast
Drug Discovery and Personalized Medicine
Regenerative Medicine
Pathology of Infectious Disease
Drug Toxicity and Efficacy Testing
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
Australia
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 10 Patent Review/New Developments
Chapter 11 Analysis of Market Opportunities
Market Opportunities: Animal Models
Market Opportunities: 3D Cell Culture Segment
Organs-On-Chip
Organoids
Bioprinting
Advantages and Disadvantages of 3D Cell Cultures and Animal Models
Animal Models
3D Cell Cultures in General
Organoids
Organs-On-Chip
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 13 Profiles of Companies and Important Institutions
Animal Model Companies
Alpha Genesis Inc.
Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
Envigo
Genoway S.A.
Labcorp Drug Development (Covance Inc.)
The Jackson Laboratory
Janvier Labs
Oak Hill Genetics
Primgen
Taconic Biosciences
Transgenic Inc.
Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Bioprinting and Regenerative Medicine Companies
Allevi
Aspect Biosystems Ltd.
Bioink Solutions Inc.
Cellink Inc.
Collplant Holdings Ltd.
East River Biosolutions/Xylyx Bio
Epibone
Mattek Corp.
Nano 3D Biosciences Inc.
Organovo Holdings Inc.
Pepgel LLC
Regenhu
Tevido Biodevices Inc.
Tissuse GmbH
Organ-On-Chip Companies
Axosim
Emulate Inc.
Kirkstall Ltd.
Micronit Microtechnologies
Mimetas
Tara Biosystems Inc.
Organoid Companies
3Dnamics Inc.
Cellesce
Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
Crown Bioscience
Corning Inc.
Definigen
Hubrecht Organoid Technology (Hub)
Merck Kgaa
R&D Systems Inc.
Stemcell Technologies Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Trevigen Inc. (Bio-Techne)
Other 3D Cell Culture Companies
3D Biotek LLC
Advanced Biomatrix Inc.
Horizon Discovery Ltd.
Insphero Inc.
Promocell GmbH
Reprocell Inc.
Synthecon Inc.
