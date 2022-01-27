U.S. markets open in 3 hours 37 minutes

The global laboratory centrifuges market is projected to USD 2.2 billion by 2026 from USD 1.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2026

ReportLinker
·5 min read

The growth of this market is driven by increasing R&D investments and research grants; rising technological advancements and innovative rotor designs; increasing prevalence of infectious diseases leading to a higher volume of sample testing & cell-based research in laboratory centrifuges; and widening applications of laboratory centrifuges.

New York, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Laboratory Centrifuges Market by Product, Model, Rotor Design, Intended Use, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03776264/?utm_source=GNW
Also, Integration of automation and advanced features in laboratory centrifuges and emerging economies are anticipated to offeropportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Equipment are expected to hold the largest share of the laboratory centrifuges market, by product in 2021.
Based on product, the laboratory centrifuges market is segmented into equipment and accessories.In 2020, the equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the laboratory centrifuges market.

The large share of the equipment segment can be attributed to the requirement of the repeated purchase of accessories such as tubes, bottles, and buckets.

Benchtop centrifuges are expected to hold the largest share of the laboratory centrifuges market, by model type in 2021.
Based on model type, the laboratory centrifuges market is segmented into benchtop and floor-standing centrifuges.Among these, the benchtop centrifuges segment accounted for the larger market share since these centrifuges are cost-effective, versatile, easy to use, smaller in size, and considerably lighter in weight.

These advantages have resulted in their increased adoption in the laboratory centrifuges market.

General purpose centrifuges are expected to hold the largest share of the laboratory centrifuges market, by intended use in 2021.
Based on intended use, the laboratory centrifuges market is segmented into clinical, preclinical, and general purpose centrifuges. The general purpose centrifuges segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, owing to an increase in cellular research and the diagnosis of blood-related diseases are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

Fixed-angle rotors are expected to hold the largest share of the laboratory centrifuges market, by rotor design in 2021.
Based on rotor design, the laboratory centrifuges market is segmented into swinging-bucket rotors, fixed-angle rotors, vertical rotors, and other rotors based on rotor design.The fixed-angle rotors segment accounted for the largest share in the laboratory centrifuge equipment market in 2020.

Factors such as increasing protein research activities and advantages associated with fixed-angle rotors such as fast runtime and excellent resolution are driving the growth of this market.

Diagnostics segment are expected to hold the largest share of the laboratory centrifuges market, by application in 2021.
Based on application, the laboratory centrifuges market is segmented into diagnostics, microbiology, cellomics, genomics, proteomics, blood component separation, and other applications (biochemical analysis and nanotechnology research). In 2020, the diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the laboratory centrifuges market, owing to the rising prevalence of various diseases and the focus on ensuring early disease diagnosis are the major factors driving the growth of the laboratory centrifuges market for this application segment.

Hospitals are expected to hold the largest share of the laboratory centrifuges market, by end user in 2021.
Based on end user, the laboratory centrifuges market is segmented into hospitals, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, and academic & research institutes.The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in the laboratory centrifuges market in 2020.

The increasing prevalence of diseases, coupled with the growing awareness regarding early diagnosis & treatment, increasing demand for blood, availability of novel and technologically advanced centrifuges for blood separation, and growing number of hospitals, especially in emerging countries, are some of the key factors driving the growth of the laboratory centrifuges market for hospitals.

North America commanded the largest share of the laboratory centrifuges market in 2021.
Based on region, the laboratory centrifuges market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).In 2020, North America commanded the largest share of the laboratory centrifuges market.

The large share of North America can be attributed to the rising R&D investments by government bodies, increasing emphasis on better management and the treatment of infectious diseases, and rapid growth in the pharmaceutical industry.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 (38%), Tier 2(48%), and Tier 3 (16%)
• By Designation: C-level Executives (29%), Directors (43%), and Others (28%)
• By Region: North America (42%), Europe (24%), AsiaPacific(19%), and Rest of the World (RoW) (15%).

Some of the major players operating in this market areThermo Fisher Scientific, Inc(US), Danaher Corporation(US), and Eppendorf AG (Germany)

List of Companies Profiled in the Report
• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)
• Danaher Corporation (US)
• Eppendorf AG (Germany)
• KUBOTA Corporation (Japan)
• Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH (Germany)
• Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
• NuAire (US)
• QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)
• Sartorius AG (Germany)
• HERMLE Labortechnik GmbH (Germany)
• Cardinal Health (US)
• Centurion Scientific (UK)
• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)
• Agilent Technologies (US)
• Haier Biomedical (China)
• Antylia Scientific
• Heal Force (China)
• Benchmark Scientific (US)
• VISION Scientific, Co., Ltd. (Korea)
• Meditech Technologies India Private Limited (India)
• Laby Instruments Industry (India)
• Kay & Company (India)
• Narang Medical Limited (India)
• REMI GROUP (India)

Research Coverage
This report studies the laboratory centrifuges market based on product, rotor design, model type, intended use, application, end user, and region.The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth.

It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total laboratory centrifuges market.

The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on laboratory centrifugesoffered by the top 24 players in the laboratory centrifuges market. The report analyzes the laboratory centrifuges marketproduct, rotor design, model type, intended use, application, end user,and region.
• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various securement devicesacross key geographic regions.
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the laboratory centrifuges market
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the laboratory centrifuges market
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03776264/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


