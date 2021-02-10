Global Laboratory Disposables Industry
Global Laboratory Disposables Market to Reach $20. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Laboratory Disposables estimated at US$13. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.
New York, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laboratory Disposables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957215/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$11.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Clinical & Reference Laboratories segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
The Laboratory Disposables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Other End-Uses Segment to Record 6.1% CAGR
In the global Other End-Uses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 187-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
3M Company
Eppendorf AG
Medline Scientific Ltd.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957215/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Laboratory Disposables Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Disposables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Laboratory Disposables by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Disposables
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Clinical &
Reference Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Clinical & Reference
Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinical & Reference
Laboratories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Laboratory Disposables Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies, Clinical & Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: USA Historic Review for Laboratory Disposables by
End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical &
Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 15: USA 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Disposables by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical & Reference
Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies, Clinical & Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 17: Canada Historic Review for Laboratory Disposables by
End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical &
Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 18: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Disposables
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical & Reference
Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies, Clinical & Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Japan Historic Review for Laboratory Disposables by
End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical &
Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 21: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Disposables
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical & Reference
Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 22: China Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies, Clinical & Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 23: China Historic Review for Laboratory Disposables by
End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical &
Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 24: China 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Disposables
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical & Reference
Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Laboratory Disposables Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Disposables by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Laboratory Disposables by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Disposables
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies, Clinical & Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Laboratory Disposables by
End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical &
Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Disposables
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical & Reference
Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: France Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies, Clinical & Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: France Historic Review for Laboratory Disposables by
End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical &
Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 33: France 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Disposables
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical & Reference
Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies, Clinical & Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: Germany Historic Review for Laboratory Disposables by
End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical &
Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 36: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical &
Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies, Clinical & Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Italy Historic Review for Laboratory Disposables by
End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical &
Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 39: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Disposables
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical & Reference
Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: UK Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies, Clinical & Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: UK Historic Review for Laboratory Disposables by
End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical &
Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 42: UK 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Disposables by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical & Reference
Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies, Clinical & Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: Spain Historic Review for Laboratory Disposables by
End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical &
Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 45: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Disposables
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical & Reference
Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies, Clinical & Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: Russia Historic Review for Laboratory Disposables by
End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical &
Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 48: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Disposables
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical & Reference
Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Disposables by End-Use - Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology Companies, Clinical & Reference Laboratories and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies, Clinical & Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical &
Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Disposables by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Laboratory
Disposables by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory
Disposables by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies, Clinical & Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies, Clinical & Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical &
Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies, Clinical & Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: Australia Historic Review for Laboratory Disposables
by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical &
Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 60: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical &
Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
INDIA
Table 61: India Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies, Clinical & Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: India Historic Review for Laboratory Disposables by
End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical &
Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 63: India 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Disposables
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical & Reference
Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies, Clinical & Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: South Korea Historic Review for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies, Clinical & Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 66: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical &
Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Disposables by End-Use - Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology Companies, Clinical & Reference Laboratories and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies, Clinical & Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Laboratory Disposables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies,
Clinical & Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Disposables by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Laboratory
Disposables by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory
Disposables by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Disposables by End-Use - Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology Companies, Clinical & Reference Laboratories and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies, Clinical & Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 75: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical &
Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies, Clinical & Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: Argentina Historic Review for Laboratory Disposables
by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical &
Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 78: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical &
Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies, Clinical & Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: Brazil Historic Review for Laboratory Disposables by
End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical &
Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 81: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Disposables
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical & Reference
Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies, Clinical & Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: Mexico Historic Review for Laboratory Disposables by
End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical &
Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 84: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Disposables
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical & Reference
Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Disposables by End-Use - Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology Companies, Clinical & Reference Laboratories and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies, Clinical & Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 87: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Laboratory Disposables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies,
Clinical & Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Disposables by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,
UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Laboratory
Disposables by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,
UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory
Disposables by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies, Clinical & Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Middle East Historic Review for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies, Clinical & Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 93: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical &
Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
IRAN
Table 94: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies, Clinical & Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 95: Iran Historic Review for Laboratory Disposables by
End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical &
Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 96: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Disposables
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical & Reference
Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies, Clinical & Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: Israel Historic Review for Laboratory Disposables by
End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical &
Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 99: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Disposables
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical & Reference
Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Disposables by End-Use - Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology Companies, Clinical & Reference Laboratories and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 101: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies, Clinical & Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 102: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical &
Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies, Clinical & Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: UAE Historic Review for Laboratory Disposables by
End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical &
Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 105: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Disposables
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical & Reference
Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Laboratory Disposables by End-Use - Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology Companies, Clinical & Reference Laboratories and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies, Clinical & Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 108: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for
Laboratory Disposables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies,
Clinical & Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AFRICA
Table 109: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies, Clinical & Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 110: Africa Historic Review for Laboratory Disposables by
End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical &
Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 111: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory
Disposables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical &
Reference Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957215/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001