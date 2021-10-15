U.S. markets open in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,443.50
    +14.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,920.00
    +136.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,080.75
    +43.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,279.80
    +7.70 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.03
    +0.72 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.70
    -9.20 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    23.41
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1612
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.67
    -1.97 (-10.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3718
    +0.0041 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2660
    +0.5890 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,128.48
    +1,465.75 (+2.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,400.67
    +25.44 (+1.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,225.59
    +17.88 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

The Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market is expected to grow by $ 637.40 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 10.04% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the laboratory information management system (LIMS) market and it is poised to grow by $ 637.

New York, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05866804/?utm_source=GNW
40 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 10.04% during the forecast period. Our report on the laboratory information management system (LIMS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adherence to compliance and government regulations and rise in chronic diseases and aging population. In addition, adherence to compliance and government regulations is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The laboratory information management system (LIMS) market analysis include Deployment and Geography segments.

The laboratory information management system (LIMS) market is segmented as below:
By Deployment
On-premise LIMS
Cloud-based LIMS
By Geography
North America
Europe
APAC
South America
MEA
This study identifies the high demand for bio bankingas one of the prime reasons driving the laboratory information management system (LIMS) market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on laboratory information management system (LIMS) market covers the following areas:
Laboratory information management system (LIMS) market sizing
Laboratory information management system (LIMS) market forecast
Laboratory information management system (LIMS) market industry analysis
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading laboratory information management system (LIMS) market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Accelerated Technology Laboratories Inc., Autoscribe Informatics, Illumina Inc., LabLynx Inc., LabVantage Solutions Inc., LabWare Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the laboratory information management system (LIMS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05866804/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


