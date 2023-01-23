The Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market is forecast to grow by $907.08 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.08% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the laboratory information management system (LIMS) market and is forecast to grow by $907.08 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.08% during the forecast period.

Our report on the laboratory information management system (LIMS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by adherence to compliance and government regulations, a rise in chronic diseases and the aging population, and the high demand for bio-banking.



The laboratory information management system (LIMS) market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



By Component

• Software

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the emergence of saas-based LIMS as one of the prime reasons driving the laboratory information management system (LIMS) market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of LIMS with hospital information systems and the integration of LIMS with electronic laboratory notebooks will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Laboratory information management system (LIMS) market sizing

• Laboratory information management system (LIMS) market forecast

• Laboratory information management system (LIMS) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading laboratory information management system (LIMS) market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Accelerated Technology Laboratories Inc., Agile Frameworks LLC, Attune Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Autoscribe Informatics, Benchling Inc., Broughton Software Ltd., Comp Pro Med Inc., Computing Solutions, Eusoft Ltd., Illumina Inc., LabLynx Inc., LabVantage Solutions Inc., LabWare Inc., Labworks LLC, Nous Infosystems Pvt. Ltd., Novatek International, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the laboratory information management system (LIMS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

