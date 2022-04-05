U.S. markets open in 4 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,578.25
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,833.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,170.75
    +6.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,095.30
    +0.70 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.87
    +1.59 (+1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.70
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.84
    +0.25 (+1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0972
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.74
    -0.89 (-4.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3124
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7660
    -0.0060 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,661.15
    +516.45 (+1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.37
    +13.11 (+1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.66
    -14.26 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

The global laboratory proficiency testing market is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2026 from USD 1.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.4%

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

With proficiency testing being a mandatory procedure to be undertaken by laboratories functioning in different industries which are under regulation by organizations such as the CLIA, APLAC, and CLSI, the market for proficiency testing is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

New York, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market by Industry, by Technology - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05773296/?utm_source=GNW
PT forms an essential precondition for operational excellence and accreditation in several industries. This is one of the major factors driving the growth of the laboratory proficiency testing market globally. Also, the stringent safety and quality regulations for food and pharmaceutical products and the increasing focus on water testing are the other major factors supporting market growth. However, the requirement of high capital investments for accurate and sensitive testing is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Clinical Diagnostics held the largest share during the forecast period.
Based on industry, the laboratory proficiency testing market is segmented into clinical diagnostics, food & animal feed, pharmaceuticals, microbiology, environmental, water, biologics, commercial beverages, cannabis/opioids, cosmetics, dietary supplements, and nutraceuticals.In 2020, the clinical diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the laboratory proficiency testing market.

The large share of this segment is attributed to the development of complex diagnostic tests and the need for early diagnosis, which makes quality management with the use of proficiency testing an essential aspect of clinical diagnostics.

The cell culture segment held the largest share during the forecast period.
Based on technology, the global laboratory proficiency testing market has been segmented into spectrophotometry, chromatography, PCR, immunoassays, cell culture, and other technologies.The cell culture segment accounted for the largest share of the laboratory proficiency testing market in 2020.

Growing awareness regarding the use of cell cultures in the production and testing of various clinical diagnostics samples, microbiology samples, and biopharmaceuticals is supporting the growth of this market.

Asia Pacific projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest growth rate in the laboratory proficiency testing market during the forecast period.The presence of emerging economies such as China and India and the significant growth in outsourcing services in the past few years, China and India have emerged as high-growth markets for laboratory proficiency testing.

South Korea is another growing market in the APAC region.Other than these APAC countries, Latin American countries also show significant growth potential for the laboratory proficiency testing market.

Most of this growth is driven by the significant growth in the healthcare industry, low-cost manufacturing advantage, technological advancements in the clinical diagnostics, microbiology, and pharmaceutical industries, growth opportunities in emerging countries like India, China, and South Korea, and stringent safety and quality regulations for food and pharmaceuticals products in this region.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the laboratory proficiency testing market.
•?By Company Type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 30%
•?By Designation: C-level Executives: 27%, Directors: 18%, and Others: 55%
•?By Region: North America: 30%, Europe: 35%, APAC: 15%, Latin America: 10% and Middle East & Africa: 5%

The prominent players in the laboratory proficiency testing market are LGC Limited (UK), American Proficiency Institute (US), College of American Pathologists (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Randox Laboratories (UK), Merck (Germany), Fapas (UK), Waters Corporation (US), Weqas (UK), AOAC INTERNATIONAL (US), BIPEA (France), NSI Lab Solutions (US), Absolute Solutions (US), Trilogy Analytical Laboratories (US), Advanced Analytical Solutions (US), American Industrial Hygiene Association (US), Matrix Sciences (US), Aashvi Proficiency Testing & Analytical Services (India), and Global Proficiency (New Zealand).

Research Coverage:
This report describes and studies the global laboratory proficiency testing market-based industry, technology, and regional level.It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of this market.

The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis and the product matrix of the prominent players in this market, along with their company profiles, product portfolios, recent developments, and MNM overview.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market and provide information regarding the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall laboratory proficiency testing market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape, to gain more insights to better position their businesses, and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report will also help the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

This report provides insights on:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the laboratory proficiency testing market. The report analyzes this market by industry, technology, and region
• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets, by industry, technology and region
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about the product portfolios, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the laboratory proficiency testing market
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, and capabilities of the leading players in the laboratory proficiency testing market
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05773296/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • Dow Jones Gains; Twitter Stock Explodes As Elon Musk Invests; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets

    The Dow Jones gained. Twitter exploded on news Tesla CEO Elon Musk has bought shares. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted.

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Rus

  • Why Sundial Growers Shares Withered by 4% Today

    An unpopular stock in an unpopular sector, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) took a fresh share price hit on Monday. During an otherwise good day for the market, the Canadian marijuana company's stock fell by 4% on news that a voluntary ban on share trading by top managers has been accepted by a regulator. On Friday night, Sundial announced that the Alberta Securities Commission -- its principal regulator -- had granted the company a management cease trade order, or MCTO.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    A quick look at the charts shows just how volatile this year has been for markets. It looks something like a carpenter’s saw, with a jagged-toothed pattern, trending down and then back up. The key to the pattern is, volatility has increased this year. Uncertainty is rising, and it’s getting more and more difficult to predict where the stock market will go. What the retail investor needs is a clear signal, some sign writ large and easy-to-read, to point the way forward. We can start with the insi

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    Momentum has been building in Nio's (NYSE: NIO) electric vehicle (EV) business, but the stock itself has been facing headwinds that have held it back. With that news, investors seem to be getting past that overhang in many U.S.-listed Chinese names, including Nio. Investors are taking notice and juicing the stocks gain today.

  • Get ready for a ‘new world order’ that drives stocks and bonds: BlackRock

    It's time for investors to prepare for the end of an era of low rates and slow growth that ruled since the 2008 global financial crisis, says BlackRock's Tony DeSpirito.

  • AMD to buy Pensando — a Milpitas startup led by Cisco vets — for $1.9B

    The startup that AMD is buying is the latest from a team of engineers and execs who sold several of their previous ventures to Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Why Workhorse Group Soared 59.7% in March

    The electric delivery van maker signed a new purchase agreement, had some insider stock-buying, and benefited from a broad market recovery.

  • Hertz is buying 65,000 electric vehicles from Tesla rival Polestar

    Hertz taps Polestar to aid its electric vehicle ambitions, which also includes offerings from Tesla.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • Better Buy: UiPath vs. DocuSign

    UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) burned a lot of investors over the past few months. UiPath went public at $56 last April and surged to an all-time of $85.12 the following month, but it now trades at about $22. DocuSign, which went public back in 2018, closed at an all-time high of $310.05 last September, but now trades below $110 per share.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Stocks Jump On Beijing Audit Shift

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Can I Reinvest My Required Minimum Distribution?

    One of the catches when you use a tax-advantaged retirement account like a 401(k) or an IRA is that once you hit a certain age, you have to start taking a minimum amount of money out each year — to … Continue reading → The post Can I Reinvest My Required Minimum Distribution? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Nikola Stock Crushed the Market on Monday

    Good news from electric vehicle makers blended nicely with a positive development on the financing front.

  • U.S. stops Russian bond payments in bid to raise pressure on Moscow

    NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States stopped the Russian government on Monday from paying holders of its sovereign debt more than $600 million from reserves held at U.S. banks, in a move meant to ratchet up pressure on Moscow and eat into its holdings of dollars. Under sanctions put in place after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, foreign currency reserves held by the Russian central bank at U.S. financial institutions were frozen. But the Treasury Department had been allowing the Russian government to use those funds to make coupon payments on dollar-denominated sovereign debt on a case-by-case basis.

  • Why Metaverse Stocks Flew High Today

    The metaverse produced some real-world gains for investors on Monday. Shares in companies already active in the space, or likely to be so, rose notably on the day following a team of analysts' very bullish take on the industry. Bellwether stock Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) posted a 4% increase, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) advanced by nearly 2.4%, and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) surged ahead by 8.6%.

  • Home Depot Is Undervalued and Oversold

    Home Depot is an investable stock once again

  • Stocks are rallying because of what an inverted yield curve says about the Fed and inflation, strategist says

    The yield curve is telling investors more about inflation and the Federal Reserve than it is about the prospect of recession, says Barry Knapp.