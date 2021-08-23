Global Laboratory Ware Market is Expected to Reach $11.91 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Development in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, increase in number of research laboratories, and rise in demand for diagnostic services drive the growth of the global laboratory ware market. By application, the research segment is projected to cite the fastest CAGR by 2030. By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020.

Portland, OR, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Laboratory Ware Market was estimated at $6.73 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $11.91 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Development in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, increase in number of research laboratories, and rise in demand for diagnostic services drive the growth of the global laboratory ware market. On the other hand, the brittle nature of glass restrains the growth to some extent. However, advancement in R&D activities for drug development is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

The rapid increase in the need for diagnostic testing of COVID-19 has given way to surged demand for laboratory ware, which in turn has impacted the market positively.

This trend is quite likely to persist until the virus completely vanishes.

The global laboratory ware market report is analyzed across product, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the glassware segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global laboratory ware market. The plasticware segment, however, is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

By application, the research segment is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.7% throughout the forecast period. The same segment also held the lion’s share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global laboratory ware market.

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global market. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030.

The key market players analyzed in the global laboratory ware market report include Bellco glass, Inc., Corning, Inc., Technosklo Ltd., Crystalgen, Inc., Duran Group, Gerresheimer AG, Metler Teledo International, Sartorious AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, and Eppendorf AG.These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

