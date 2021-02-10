Global Laboratory Water Purifiers Industry
Global Laboratory Water Purifiers Market to Reach $21. 4 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Laboratory Water Purifiers estimated at US$12 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Type I (Ultrapure), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.8% CAGR and reach US$9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Type II (Pure) segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR
The Laboratory Water Purifiers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR.
Type III (RO) Segment to Record 7.5% CAGR
In the global Type III (RO) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 187-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
BIOBASE
Biosan Laboratories, Inc.
Danaher Corporation
Merck KgaA
SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions
Veolia Water Technologies
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Laboratory Water Purifier Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Laboratory Water Purifiers Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Laboratory Water Purifiers Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Laboratory Water Purifiers Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Type I (Ultrapure) (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Type I (Ultrapure) (Segment) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Type I (Ultrapure) (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Type II (Pure) (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Type II (Pure) (Segment) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Type II (Pure) (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Type III (RO) (Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Type III (RO) (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Type III (RO) (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Laboratory Water Purifier Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Laboratory Water Purifiers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 14: Laboratory Water Purifiers Market in the United
States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 15: United States Laboratory Water Purifiers Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Laboratory Water Purifiers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Canadian Laboratory Water Purifiers Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 18: Laboratory Water Purifiers Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Laboratory Water Purifiers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Laboratory Water Purifiers Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 21: Japanese Laboratory Water Purifiers Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Laboratory Water Purifiers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Laboratory Water Purifiers Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Laboratory Water Purifiers Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Laboratory Water Purifier Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Laboratory Water Purifiers Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Laboratory Water Purifiers Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Laboratory Water Purifiers Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Laboratory Water Purifiers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 29: Laboratory Water Purifiers Market in Europe in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Laboratory Water Purifiers Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Laboratory Water Purifiers Market in France by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 32: French Laboratory Water Purifiers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Laboratory Water Purifiers Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Laboratory Water Purifiers Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: German Laboratory Water Purifiers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 36: German Laboratory Water Purifiers Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Laboratory Water Purifiers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Laboratory Water Purifiers Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Laboratory Water Purifiers Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Laboratory Water Purifiers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Laboratory Water Purifiers Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: United Kingdom Laboratory Water Purifiers Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Laboratory Water Purifiers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Spanish Laboratory Water Purifiers Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: Laboratory Water Purifiers Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Laboratory Water Purifiers Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Laboratory Water Purifiers Market in Russia by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 48: Russian Laboratory Water Purifiers Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Laboratory Water Purifiers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 50: Laboratory Water Purifiers Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe Laboratory Water Purifiers Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Laboratory Water Purifiers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 53: Laboratory Water Purifiers Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Laboratory Water Purifiers Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Laboratory Water Purifiers Market in Asia-Pacific by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Laboratory Water Purifiers Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Laboratory Water Purifiers Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Laboratory Water Purifiers Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Australian Laboratory Water Purifiers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 60: Australian Laboratory Water Purifiers Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Laboratory Water Purifiers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Indian Laboratory Water Purifiers Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 63: Laboratory Water Purifiers Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Laboratory Water Purifiers Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: South Korean Laboratory Water Purifiers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 66: Laboratory Water Purifiers Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Laboratory Water
Purifiers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Laboratory Water Purifiers Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Laboratory Water Purifiers
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Laboratory Water Purifiers Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 71: Laboratory Water Purifiers Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Laboratory Water Purifiers Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 73: Latin American Laboratory Water Purifiers Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: Laboratory Water Purifiers Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Laboratory Water Purifiers Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Laboratory Water Purifiers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 77: Laboratory Water Purifiers Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Argentinean Laboratory Water Purifiers Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Laboratory Water Purifiers Market in Brazil by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Brazilian Laboratory Water Purifiers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 81: Brazilian Laboratory Water Purifiers Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Laboratory Water Purifiers Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Mexican Laboratory Water Purifiers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 84: Mexican Laboratory Water Purifiers Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Laboratory Water Purifiers
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 86: Laboratory Water Purifiers Market in Rest of Latin
America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Laboratory Water Purifiers
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Laboratory Water Purifiers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 89: Laboratory Water Purifiers Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East Laboratory Water Purifiers Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: The Middle East Laboratory Water Purifiers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: The Middle East Laboratory Water Purifiers Historic
Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Laboratory Water Purifiers Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020,
and 2027
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Laboratory Water Purifiers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Laboratory Water Purifiers Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Iranian Laboratory Water Purifiers Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Laboratory Water Purifiers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 98: Laboratory Water Purifiers Market in Israel in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Israeli Laboratory Water Purifiers Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Laboratory Water Purifiers Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: Laboratory Water Purifiers Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Laboratory Water Purifiers Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Laboratory Water Purifiers Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Laboratory Water Purifiers
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 105: Laboratory Water Purifiers Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Laboratory Water Purifiers Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Laboratory Water Purifiers
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Laboratory Water Purifiers
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 109: African Laboratory Water Purifiers Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Laboratory Water Purifiers Market in Africa by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 111: African Laboratory Water Purifiers Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
