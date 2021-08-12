U.S. markets close in 3 hours 45 minutes

Global Lactoferrin Market Report 2021: Increasing Awareness of Healthy Dietary Superfood Ingredients is Expected to Accelerate Growth - Forecast to 2026

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Lactoferrin Market - Analysis By Application, Function, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Lactoferrin Market was valued at USD 514.13 Million in the year 2020.

The increasing awareness among consumers to adopt healthy dietary superfood ingredients like lactoferrin is expected to accelerate the market growth in future. The Lactoferrin Market will further gain traction in the market due to numerous health benefits associated with supplements.

Iron Absorption segment is expected to be growing tremendously in the Global Lactoferrin Market because the iron-binding property of lactoferrin imparts a bacteriostatic effect, which promotes its use in the treatment of anemia and other disorders caused by iron deficiency. On the other hand, its ability to enhance the function of the immune system cells helps in lowering inflammatory reaction in the human body, thereby promoting the utilization of the product and market development.

Asia pacific region is anticipated to grow enormously in the market on account of the presence of a large consumer base in the region along with increasing birth rates among the population is anticipated to create growth opportunities. Furthermore, the presence of some key market players in the region also supports the market growth in this region throughout the forecast period and beyond.

Further, the demand of purchasing Lactoferrin from Supermarkets is comparatively higher as compared to other distribution channel in this category globally. But due to increasing use of internet, people are preferring online platforms also to purchase Lactoferrin which is likely to accelerate Lactoferrin market growth in forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report scope & Methodology
1.1 Scope of the Report
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations
2.1 Potential Markets to Invest
2.2 Increase Investment on R&D Activities
2.3 Ensure Sustainability in Supply

3. Global Lactoferrin Market: Product Overview

4. Global Lactoferrin Market: An Analysis
4.1 Market Size, By Value, 2016-2026
4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Lactoferrin Market
4.3 Global Lactoferrin Market: Growth & Forecast

5. Global Lactoferrin Market: Segmental Analysis
5.1 Global Lactoferrin Market by Application
5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Lactoferrin Market- By Application
5.3 By Infant Formula, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026
5.4 By Supplements, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026
5.5 By Pharmaceuticals, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026
5.6 By Food, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026
5.7 By Other, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026

6. Global Lactoferrin Market By Function
6.1 Global Lactoferrin Market by Function
6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Lactoferrin Market- By Application
6.3 By Iron Absorption, By value (USD Million), 2016-2026
6.4 By Anti-Inflammatory, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026
6.5 By Anti-Bacterial, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026

7. Global Lactoferrin Market By Distribution Channel
7.1 Global Lactoferrin Market by Distribution Channel
7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Lactoferrin Market- By Distribution Channel
7.3 By Hypermarket/ Supermarkets, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026
7.4 By Pharmacy/ Drug Store, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026
7.5 By Online Retail, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026

8. North America Lactoferrin Market: An Analysis

9. Europe Lactoferrin Market

10. Asia Pacific Lactoferrin Market

11 LAMEA Lactoferrin Market

12. Global Lactoferrin Market Dynamics
12.1 Global Lactoferrin Market Drivers
12.2 Global Lactoferrin Market Restraints
12.3 Global Lactoferrin Market Trends

13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis
13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Lactoferrin Market - By Application (Year 2026)
13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Lactoferrin Market - By Function (Year 2026)
13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Lactoferrin Market - By Distribution Channel (Year 2026)
13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Lactoferrin Market - By Region (Year 2026)

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Share of global leading companies
14.2 SWOT Analysis-Global Lactoferrin Market
14.3 Porter Five Forces Analysis-Global Lactoferrin Market

15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)
15.1 Bega Cheese
15.2 Friesland Campina
15.2 Synlait
15.4 Beston Global Fod
15.5 Glanbia PLC
15.6 Morinaga Milk

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lsznea

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-lactoferrin-market-report-2021-increasing-awareness-of-healthy-dietary-superfood-ingredients-is-expected-to-accelerate-growth---forecast-to-2026-301354280.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

