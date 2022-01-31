U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,480.73
    +48.88 (+1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,846.63
    +121.16 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,102.87
    +332.29 (+2.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,991.54
    +23.03 (+1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.30
    +0.48 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.10
    +10.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    +0.12 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1212
    +0.0060 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7950
    +0.0130 (+0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3436
    +0.0035 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2610
    +0.0710 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,208.05
    +330.18 (+0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    880.62
    +37.44 (+4.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.37
    -1.70 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

Global LAG 3 Inhibitor Market Research Report 2022-2028 Featuring Key Players - MacroGenics, Zai Lab, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceuticals, Immutep, Novartis, Merck, F-star Therapeutics

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global LAG 3 Inhibitor Clinical Trials & Market Opportunity Insight 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The emerging trend in LAG-3 next generation immunotherapies with continuous headway movement along with new emerging technologies for the development of target therapies argues the hope for better alternative therapies during the forecast period.

The growing burden of critical diseases such as cancer, leukemia, lymphoma, and muscular degeneration are the major factors that boost the adoption of LAG3 targeting drugs among the global population. Moreover, rise in number of pipeline drugs and high growth potential in untapped emerging economies is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in future.

The key players in the market include MacroGenics, Zai Lab, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceuticals, Immutep, Novartis, Merck, F-star Therapeutics, among others.

Cancer immunotherapy is a novel approach which can reverse tumor immune escape by suppressing immune checkpoint pathways. Several immune checkpoint inhibitors targeting cytotoxic T lymphocyte antigen-4 (CTLA-4), programmed cell death-1 (PD-1) and programmed cell death ligand-1 (PD-L1) have demonstrated durable efficacy against melanoma, renal, lung and other cancers.

However, despite these promising long-term responses, the majority of patients failed to respond to immune checkpoint blockade, demonstrating primary resistance. Additionally, many of these patients who initially respond to treatment eventually experience relapse secondary to acquired resistance.

To mitigate these challenges, researchers have identified several co-stimulatory receptors including lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3). LAG-3 is a member of the immunoglobulin superfamily (IgSF) and exerts a wide variety of biologic impacts on T cell function. It is expressed on the cell membranes of natural killer (NK) cells, tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), a subset of T cells, and dendritic cells.

Beyond its role in wide range of autoimmune diseases, it also reduces the body's ability to resist infection and promote chronic infections. Apart from this, the receptor is also over-expressed in several cancers including breast cancer, melanoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, myeloma, gastric cancer, and others.

The receptor is considered as a promising target in cancer immunotherapy. Studies have demonstrated that LAG-3 has synergistic action with PD-1 and PD-L1. Although the exact mechanism is unclear, it is shown that its modulation causes a negative regulatory effect over T cell function, preventing tissue damage, and autoimmunity.

LAG-3 and PD-1 are frequently co-expressed and upregulated on tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) leading to immune exhaustion and tumor growth. The blocking of LAG-3 not only improves anti-tumor immune responses but also potentiates other forms of immunotherapy given its different mechanism of action mainly mediated by impeding cell cycle progression.

At present, researchers have developed two inhibitory approaches including LAG-3 Ig fusion proteins (IMP321) and LAG-3 targeting antibodies. IMP321 developed by Immutep is a soluble forms of LAG-3 which upregulates co-stimulatory molecules and increases interleukin (IL)-12 productions to enhance tumor immune responses.

Several LAG-3 targeting monoclonal antibodies have been developed which interferes with the LAG-3 interaction between major histocompatibility complex-II molecules expressed by tumor or immune cells, promoting tumor cell apoptosis. To further enhance the efficacy of LAG-3 targeting drugs, researchers have also established several bispecific antibodies which have enhanced efficacy, specificity, and are cost effective.

There are more than 100 ongoing clinical trials for 35 drugs, which are evaluating the role of LAG-3 inhibitors in wide range of cancers. Relatlimab developed by Bristol Myers Squibb is one of promising LAG-3 targeting antibody which was granted priority review by US FDA for the management of melanoma in combination with Nivolumab.

The drug is expected to gain entry in market by 2022, which will revolutionize the paradigm of cancer treatment. Apart from this, several preclinical studies are also evaluating the role of LAG-3 in other therapeutic indications including diabetes, multiple sclerosis, HIV, Parkinson, and other autoimmune disorders.

Global LAG 3 Inhibitor Clinical Trials & Market Opportunity Insight 2028 Report Highlights:

  • Global LAG 3 Inhibitors Market Dynamics

  • Clinical Approaches to Target LAG 3 Inhibitors

  • Number of LAG 3 Inhibitors Drug In Trials

  • LAG 3 Inhibitors Approved Patent Insight

  • LAG 3 Inhibitors Trials By Phase, Company, Country, Indication

  • Company Agreement/Partnership/Deals For Ongoing Trials

  • LAG-3 Targeted Approach in Cancer Therapy

  • Therapeutic Approaches for Novel LAG-3 Targeted Therapy

  • Global LAG 3 Inhibitor Market Future Outlook

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to LAG-3 Inhibitor
1.1 Overview
1.2 Historical Perspective

2. LAG-3 Targeted Approach in Cancer Therapy

3. LAG-3 as Therapeutic Target in Parkinson Disease
3.1 LAG-3 in PD Progression
3.2 LAG-3 as Potential Biomarker for PD

4. Role of LAG-3 in Viral Infections

5. LAG-3 as Potential Target in Autoimmune Diseases

6. LAG3 Inhibitor - Mechanism of Action

7. Therapeutic Approaches for Novel LAG-3 Targeted Therapy
7.1 Fusion Proteins
7.2 Monoclonal Antibodies
7.3 Bispecific Antibodies

8. Global LAG-3 Inhibitor Clinical Trials Overview
8.1 By Company
8.2 By Country
8.3 By Indication
8.4 By Patient Segment
8.5 By Phase

9. Global LAG-3 Inhibitor Clinical Trials Insight 2028
9.1 Research
9.2 Preclinical
9.3 Phase-I
9.4 Phase-I/II
9.5 Phase-II
9.6 Phase-II/III
9.7 Preregistration

10. Global LAG-3 Inhibitor Market
10.1 Current Market Scenario
10.2 Market Opportunity Assessment

11. Eftilagimod Alpha - Patent Insights
11.1 US
11.2 Europe
11.3 Japan
11.4 Rest of World

12. Relatlimab - FDA Orphan & Priority Review Designated LAG3 Inhibitor

13. Global LAG3 Inhibitor Market Dynamics
13.1 Market Drivers
13.2 Commercialization Challenges

14. Global LAG3 Inhibitor Market Future Outlook

15. Competitive Landscape

  • Avacta

  • Bristol Myers Squibb

  • F-Star Therapeutics

  • GlaxoSmithKline

  • Immutep

  • Innovent

  • Macrogenics

  • Merck

  • Nanobiotix

  • Novartis

  • Symphogen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vnkjd0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-lag-3-inhibitor-market-research-report-2022-2028-featuring-key-players---macrogenics-zai-lab-bristol-myers-squibb-ono-pharmaceuticals-immutep-novartis-merck-f-star-therapeutics-301471569.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Madrigal shares rise, market cap surpasses $1B on positive late-stage study results for lead drug candidate

    Founded in 2011, the Conshohocken company has grown to about 50 employees and is led by the husband-and-wife team.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Investors might have forgotten what the color green looks like after all the non-stop selling in the stock market lately. Healthcare technology stocks have gone through a particularly rough stretch, with some popular names down more than 50% from their highs. The strong fundamentals and growth opportunities ahead make these three stocks potential winners over the long term even if they look like losers today.

  • Laurence Fox reveals he has Covid days after claiming ‘no vaccine needed, I have an immune system’

    ‘Turns out I have been visited by Lord Covid at last,’ he wrote

  • Moderna Gets Full U.S. Approval; Joe Rogan Apology: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldTech Stocks Gain as Traders Brace for Volatility: Markets WrapSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsHong Kong's Covid-Zero Strategy Is on the Brink of CollapseModerna Inc.’s vaccine for Covid-19 received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for people 18 and older, an important milestone

  • New Research Hints at 4 Factors That May Increase Chances of Long COVID

    It is one of many mysteries about long COVID: Who is more prone to developing it? Are some people more likely than others to experience physical, neurological or cognitive symptoms that can emerge, or linger for, months after their coronavirus infections have cleared? Now, a team of researchers who followed more than 200 patients for two to three months after their COVID diagnoses report that they have identified biological factors that might help predict if a person will develop long COVID. The

  • Explainer-Scientists on alert over rising cases caused by Omicron cousin BA.2

    The highly transmissible Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus - the most common form of which is known as BA.1 - now accounts for nearly all of the coronavirus infections globally, although dramatic surges in COVID cases have already peaked in some countries. Scientists are now tracking a rise in cases caused by a close cousin known as BA.2, which is starting to outcompete BA.1 in parts of Europe and Asia. Globally, BA.1 accounted for 98.8% of sequenced cases submitted to the public virus tracking database GISAID as of Jan. 25.

  • Most People Get Alzheimer's This Way, Experts Say

    Alzheimer's disease can seem scary and mysterious. A progressive disease that eventually robs a person of the ability to communicate and function, it's not entirely understood, although scientists are learning more all the time. In recent years, they've discovered that most people who get Alzheimer's have certain risk factors, and there are things you can do to significantly reduce your risk. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs

  • The #1 Worst Drink for High Cholesterol, Says Dietitian

    Additional reporting by Evan Yandrisovitz.If you have high cholesterol, your doctor may have told you that one way to get your levels under control is to change your diet and lose weight. In fact, losing just 5% of your total weight can be enough to improve your cholesterol levels, according to one study where participants who hit this target significantly reduced their levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, total cholesterol, and triglycerides.Losing body fat can help reduce LDL,

  • SNAP Benefits 2022: Lone Star Card February Schedule

    SNAP benefits in Texas are distributed through what is called a Lone Star Card. This card is similar to the EBT cards that other states use and can be redeemed the same way you would use a credit card...

  • Dr. Fauci Says "It's Going to Painful" for These States

    Coronavirus cases are finally going down or peaking in many states, as Omicron retreats—but not everywhere. Some regions are still seeing cases go up, and hospitalizations, too. Where? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with Chuck Todd on MTP Daily about that and also warned about a new variant, and said how you can stay safe. Read on for all 6 pieces of advice—and to ensure your healt

  • Japan's Kowa says ivermectin showed 'antiviral effect' against Omicron

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese trading and pharmaceuticals company Kowa Co Ltd on Monday said that anti-parasite drug ivermectin showed an "antiviral effect" against Omicron and other coronavirus variants in joint non-clinical research. The company, which has been working with Tokyo's Kitasato University https://rctportal.niph.go.jp/en/detail?trial_id=jRCT2031200120 on testing the drug as a potential treatment for COVID-19, did not provide further details. Clinical trials are ongoing, but promotion of ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment has generated controversy https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/joni-mitchell-removes-music-spotify-over-vaccine-misinformation-2022-01-29.

  • Exclusive-U.S. diabetes deaths top 100,000 for second straight year, federal panel urges new strategy

    More than 100,000 Americans died from diabetes in 2021, marking the second consecutive year for that grim milestone and spurring a call for a federal mobilization similar to the fight against HIV/AIDS. The new figures come as an expert panel urges Congress to overhaul diabetes care and prevention, including recommendations to move beyond a reliance on medical interventions alone. A report released earlier this month calls for far broader policy changes to stem the diabetes epidemic, such as promoting consumption of healthier foods, ensuring paid maternal leave from the workplace, levying taxes on sugary drinks and expanding access to affordable housing, among other areas.

  • Stock up on KN95s: These FDA-authorized masks are on sale for $2 a pop at Amazon

    Powecom is one of the only KN95 mask brands authorized by the FDA.

  • Spotify reportedly has a very limited set of COVID content guidelines

    Apparently, Spotify reviewed multiple controversial Joe Rogan Experience episodes and found that they didn't meet the threshold for removal.

  • FILAMENT HEALTH AND CYBIN THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCE APPROVAL FOR PHASE II CLINICAL TRIAL FOR DEPRESSION

    Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB: FLHLF) (NEO: FH) (FSE: 7QS) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company, today announced Health Canada approval for a phase 2 clinical trial using PEX010, the Company's botanical psilocybin drug candidate. Cybin Therapeutics ("CT"), a private therapeutic bioscience company on a mission to discover and develop psilocybin assisted therapeutic protocols, has licensed PEX010 (25 mg) from Filament for use in the trial. The

  • Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Virus Expert

    "Unfortunately, there are many, many questions that we do not have answers for about what is referred to as long COVID," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm on the latest episode of his podcast. The condition involves "a wide range of new, returning and ongoing health problems that people experience for four more weeks after being infected with SARS-CoV-2." Noting that long COVID now qualifies as a disability under the Americans With Disabilities Act, Osterholm unpacked some of the most comm

  • ‘What’s going on with me?’ Canadian victims of mystery illness suffer alone

    A distressing neurological condition has afflicted dozens in New Brunswick – so why has the investigation slowed down? Johanne Boucher: ‘I can’t even order a coffee. All I can do is write. I don’t know what I have. The disease remains unknown.’ Photograph: Handout For more than two years, dozens of people in the Canadian province of New Brunswick have suffered from a distressing array of neurological symptoms, prompting speculation that they had fallen victim to an unknown degenerative illness.

  • Letters to the Editor: Anti-vaxxers are losing their jobs. It's called 'consequences'

    With less than a quarter of eligible Americans still refusing their COVID shots, anti-vaxxers should not be surprised by a backlash.

  • Doing This at Night Can Boost Your Memory, New Study Says

    Memory is a crucial part of our cognitive function, providing an essential backdrop for learning, thinking, comprehension, and really, who we are. However, memory problems are common, especially in those over 65. In fact, 40 percent of seniors experience some form of age-associated memory impairment, according to a 2002 study in the journal BMJ. Thankfully, there's some good news for those who hope to retain their memory: a simple, brain-boosting health habit may help reverse your memory's decli

  • Omicron Olympics: Critics say “closed loop” protects China, not athletes

    Health experts are worried the Beijing Olympics face the perfect conditions for a COVID outbreak, due to the lightning-fast spread of Omicron, vaccines' weakened protection against the variant, and a mentality that the Games must go on in spite of the risks.Why it matters: These Games boast a "closed-loop system" that has been called the strictest ever created for a global sporting event. But China's protocols seem more focused on keeping COVID from escaping the loop than protecting those inside