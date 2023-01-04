U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

Global Lancets Market to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Lancets estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5. 5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.

New York, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lancets Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032024/?utm_source=GNW
8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Safety, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Standard segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR

The Lancets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$758.4 Million by the year 2027.



Specialty Segment to Record 5.9% CAGR

In the global Specialty segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Arkray
B. Braun Melsungen
Becton, Dickinson and Company
HTL-Strefa S.A
Owen Mumford
Roche Diagnostics
Sarstedt
Sterilance Medical (Suzhou)
Terumo Corporation
Ypsomed


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032024/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Lancets - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
