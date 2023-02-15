U.S. markets open in 8 hours 14 minutes

Global Land Survey Equipment Strategic Business Report 2023: Increase in Number of Satellites and Upcoming 5G Network Technology to open up new Growth Avenues

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Land Survey Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global market for Land Survey Equipment estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$6.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR

The Land Survey Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

  • Changzhou Dadi Surveying Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Guangdong Kolida Instrument Co., Ltd.

  • Hexagon AB

  • Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co., Ltd.

  • South Surveying & Mapping Instruments Co. Ltd

  • Suzhou FOIF Co., Ltd.

  • Topcon Corporation

  • Trimble, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • The Need for Faster and Accurate Survey Results Drives Demand for Advanced Land Survey Equipment

  • Competition

  • Leading Manufacturers of Surveying Equipment: A Review

  • Global Land Survey Equipment Market - Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players

  • Land Survey Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Fast-Paced Urbanization, Focus on Smart Cities Development and Intensifying Construction Activity in Developing Economies to Fuel Demand for Land Survey Equipment

  • Global Urban Population in Thousands by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

  • Surveying in Mining Industry: A Glance at Technologies and Equipment Used for Surveying

  • Construction Surveying Equipment Market: An Overview

  • Total Station & Theodolites: Rising Prominence in Land Surveying

  • GNSS Evolves into Efficient tool for Mapping and Surveying

  • Increase in Number of Satellites and Upcoming 5G Network Technology to Open Up New Growth Avenues for Land Survey Equipment Market

  • Growing Demand for 3D Laser Scanners for Land Surveying Application

  • Commercial Drones and UAVS: Transforming the Land Surveying Market

  • New Technologies Set to Transform Surveying World

  • PRODUCT OVERVIEW

  • What is Land Surveying?

  • Equipment Used for Land Surveying

  • A Glance at Land Survey Equipment

  • Old and New Surveying Equipment

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ic2nht-survey?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-land-survey-equipment-strategic-business-report-2023-increase-in-number-of-satellites-and-upcoming-5g-network-technology-to-open-up-new-growth-avenues-301747109.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

