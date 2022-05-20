U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

Global Landau-Kleffner Syndrome (LKS) Treatment Market Report 2022: Analysis, Competition, Forecasts and Opportunities, 2017-2022 & 2023-2027

·5 min read

DUBLIN, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global LKS Treatment Market, By Type (Focal Motor Seizures, Tonic Seizures, Atonic Seizures), By Treatment (Anticonvulsant Drugs, Corticosteroids, Surgery, Speech Therapy, Others), By Diagnosis, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global LKS treatment market is projected to register growth at a significate rate with market growth attributed to the rising incidences of genetic disorders like LKS syndrome and the increasing demand for effective treatments for speech impairments. Landau-Kleffner syndrome (LKS) is a rare neurogenerative disease often affecting children within the age group of 4 to 7 years.

The disease caused by gene mutations can affect the speaking and cognitive abilities of the individual. LKS is more prevalent among males than females. Some of the symptoms of LKS include speech impairment, verbal auditory agnosia, abnormal epileptiform activity, behavioral disturbances, and overt seizures.

Rapidly emerging treatment options for managing and treating the symptoms of LKS are supporting the growth of the global LKS treatment market. Surging demand for effective treatment and the growing number of treatment options are further accelerating the growth of the global LKS treatment market. Rising health awareness among the global population and early diagnosis and effective treatment are also contributing to the growth of the global LKS treatment market.

The emergence of diseases similar to LKS is creating a demand for pharmaceutical products and therapeutic treatments, which is anticipated to boost the global LKS treatment market growth. Advancing healthcare infrastructure and the development of better pharmaceutical drugs are also supporting the growth of the global LKS treatment market growth.

Anticonvulsant drugs are anticipated to register the highest growth in the global LKS treatment market during the forecast period due to rapidly increasing advancements in pharmaceutical products and rising incidences of seizures and convulsions among patients suffering from LKS.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global LKS treatment market from 2017 to 2021

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of global LKS treatment market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027

  • To classify and forecast global LKS treatment market based on type, treatment, diagnosis, end user, region, and competitive Landscape

  • To identify dominant region or segment in the global LKS treatment market

  • To identify drivers and challenges for global LKS treatment market

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new services, mergers & acquisitions, etc, in global LKS treatment market

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global LKS treatment market

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global LKS treatment market

Major players operating in the global LKS treatment market are

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Novartis AG

  • Pfizer, Inc.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

  • Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

  • Cipla, Inc.

  • Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

  • Mankind Pharma Limited

  • Novo Nordisk A/S

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Key Topics Covered:

1. Service Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global LKS Treatment Market

5. Voice of Customer
5.1. Prevalence, By Geography
5.2. Prevalence, By Gender
5.3. Commonly Observed Symptoms
5.4. Preferred Choice of Treatment

6. Global LKS Treatment Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type (Focal Motor Seizures, Tonic Seizures, Atonic Seizures)
6.2.2. By Treatment (Anticonvulsant Drugs, Corticosteroids, Intravenous Immunoglobulins, Surgery, Speech Therapy, Others)
6.2.3. By Diagnosis (Electroencephalogram (EEG), MRI, Audiometry, Genetic Testing, Others)
6.2.4. By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others)
6.2.5. By Company (2021)
6.2.6. By Region
6.3. Market Map

7. North America LKS Treatment Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Type
7.2.2. By Treatment
7.2.3. By Diagnosis
7.2.4. By End User
7.2.5. By Country
7.3. North America: Country Analysis
7.3.1. United States LKS Treatment Market Outlook
7.3.2. Mexico LKS Treatment Market Outlook
7.3.3. Canada LKS Treatment Market Outlook

8. Europe LKS Treatment Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3. Europe: Country Analysis
8.3.1. France LKS Treatment Market Outlook
8.3.2. Germany LKS Treatment Market Outlook
8.3.3. United Kingdom LKS Treatment Market Outlook
8.3.4. Italy LKS Treatment Market Outlook
8.3.5. Spain LKS Treatment Market Outlook

9. Asia-Pacific LKS Treatment Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
9.3.1. China LKS Treatment Market Outlook
9.3.2. India LKS Treatment Market Outlook
9.3.3. South Korea LKS Treatment Market Outlook
9.3.4. Japan LKS Treatment Market Outlook
9.3.5. Australia LKS Treatment Market Outlook

10. South America LKS Treatment Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3. South America: Country Analysis
10.3.1. Brazil LKS Treatment Market Outlook
10.3.2. Argentina LKS Treatment Market Outlook
10.3.3. Colombia LKS Treatment Market Outlook

11. Middle East and Africa LKS Treatment Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
111.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.3. Middle East and Africa: Country Analysis
11.3.1. South Africa LKS Treatment Market Outlook
11.3.2. Saudi Arabia LKS Treatment Market Outlook
11.3.3. UAE LKS Treatment Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fb57fx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-landau-kleffner-syndrome-lks-treatment-market-report-2022-analysis-competition-forecasts-and-opportunities-2017-2022--2023-2027-301551945.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

