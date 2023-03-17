U.S. markets closed

Global Language Learning Market Report 2023: Rising Education Investment and Increasing Internet and Smartphone Penetration Fuels Growth

·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Language Learning Market - Analysis By Language Type (English, German, French, Chinese, Others), Learning Mode (Offline, Online), Learning Method, End Users, By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


According to a research report published in January 2023, the Global Language Learning market was valued at USD 40.22 Billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The language learning market is expanding as a result of globalisation, which has increased the demand for international communication, the rise of the e-learning industry, and the increasing use of artificial intelligence in e-learning.

Also, the significant market potential for leading participants is anticipated as a result of rising education investment, an increase in internet and smartphone usage, and multinational corporations' growing desire for hiring multilingual workers.

Additionally, the quick development of technology also made it possible for language learning applications to combine various media, including texts, images, animation, audio, and video, to provide multimedia educational materials and spur students' enthusiasm for learning. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the Global Language Learning Market. The government's increased emphasis on the education industry, high adoption of digital technology in educational facilities, and the region's high education spending are all factors attributing towards the fastest growth of this segment.

Furthermore, the region's quickly growing economies, numerous initiatives to boost education digitization, rising disposable income, and Internet penetration all contribute to the market of language learning rapid expansion.

Scope of the Report:

  • The report analyses the Language Learning Market by Value (USD Billion).

  • The report presents the analysis of Language Learning market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the base year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

  • The report analyses the Language Learning Market by Language Type (English, German, French, Chinese, Others).

  • The report analyses the Language Learning Market By Learning Method (Digital Self-Tutoring, Live Learning, Language Travel).

  • The report analyses the Language Learning Market By Learning Mode (Offline, Online).

  • The report analyses the Language Learning Market By End Users (Individual Learners, Institutions & Organizations).

  • The Global Language Learning Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, UK, France, China, Japan, South Korea, India).

  • The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

  • Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

  • The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include DuoLingo, Babbel, New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Benesse Holdings, McGraw Hill Education, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Busuu, Tandem, Memrise, Mondly.

Key Target Audience:

  • Language Learning Companies

  • Consulting Firms

  • Investment Banks

  • Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Background

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Language Learning Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

4. Global Language Learning Market, Region Analysis

5. Americas Language Learning Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

6. Europe Language Learning Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

7. Asia Pacific Language Learning Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

8. Middle East & Africa Language Learning Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

9. Market Dynamics

10. Industry Ecosystem Analysis

11. Competitive Positioning

12. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

