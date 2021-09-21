U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,370.85
    +13.12 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,041.85
    +71.38 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,805.37
    +91.47 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,187.69
    +5.49 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.51
    +0.22 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.90
    +12.10 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    +0.35 (+1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1730
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    +0.0150 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3669
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2100
    -0.2100 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,290.39
    -1,193.81 (-2.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,050.65
    -13.19 (-1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,980.98
    +77.07 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

Global Language Services Industry Outlook to 2025 with End-user, Regional, and Competitive Analysis Featuring Appen, Keywords Studios, LanguageLine Solutions, Lionbridge, and TransPerfect Among Others

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Language Services Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global language services market is poised to grow by US$ 21.67 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by technology adoption to enhance language translation process efficiency and increased government spending on language services. The study identifies the globalization of businesses as one of the prime reasons driving the language services market growth during the next few years.

Report Scope

This report on the language services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The global language services market is segmented as below:

  • By End-user

  • By Geographical Landscape

The report covers the following areas:

  • Language services market sizing

  • Language services market forecast

  • Language services market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading language services market vendors that include:

  • Acolad

  • Appen Ltd.

  • Iyuno SDI Group

  • Keywords Studios PLC

  • LanguageLine Solutions

  • Lionbridge Technologies LLC

  • SDL Ltd.

  • Star Group

  • TransPerfect Global Inc.

  • Welocalize Inc.

Also, the language services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

  • Market overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ICT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h81hos

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-language-services-industry-outlook-to-2025-with-end-user-regional-and-competitive-analysis-featuring-appen-keywords-studios-languageline-solutions-lionbridge-and-transperfect-among-others-301381754.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • U.K. Soft Drink Makers Have Just Days of Carbon Dioxide Left

    (Bloomberg) -- The British Soft Drinks Association said manufacturers have “only a few days” of carbon dioxide left in reserve to produce beverages and can’t import supplies from the European Union due to Brexit. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Be

  • Nokia Continues to Show an Impressive Long-Term Base Pattern

    The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a slight drift lower from early August and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator recently moved below the zero line for an outright sell signal. The weekly OBV line shows a very dramatic-looking rise from early 2020 and that suggests some very strong and aggressive buying. In the daily Point and Figure chart of NOK, below, we can see what appears to be a large (but slow moving) base pattern.

  • UK meat industry warns of imminent supply threat from CO2 crisis

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's meat processors will start running out of carbon dioxide (CO2) within five days, forcing them to halt production and impacting supplies to retailers, the industry's lobby group warned on Monday. The CO2 gas is used to stun animals before slaughter, in the vacuum packing of food products to extend their shelf life, and to put the fizz into beer, cider and soft drinks. "My members are saying anything between five, 10 and 15 days supply (remain)," Nick Allen of the British Meat Processors Association told Sky News.

  • How Does Bitcoin Mining Work? What Is Crypto Mining?

    Bitcoin mining is the process by which new bitcoins are entered into circulation, but it is also a critical component of the maintenance and development of the blockchain ledger.

  • Google Spends $2.1 Billion for New York Office Building Even as It Embraces Remote Work

    Shares of Google parent Alphabet rose slightly Tuesday after the tech giant unveiled plans to purchase a $2.1 billion office building in Manhattan. Google already leases the 1.3 million square-foot-building located on Manhattan’s bustling West Side, known as St. John’s Terminal. The company has the option to purchase the building, which it plans to exercise by the first quarter of 2022, said Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of Google and Alphabet (ticker: GOOGL).

  • Booster shots for those 75+ is a 'no-brainer': Doctor

    Dr. Howard Forman, Yale Radiology and Public Health Professor joins Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani and the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest COVD-19 vaccine update.

  • Average U.S. Retirement Savings By Age: How Do Yours Compare?

    How do your retirement savings compare to savings by other people in your age group? Are you keeping up with the proverbial Jones?

  • Iron Ore Woes Endure as Chinese Steel Demand Faces ‘Last Hurrah’

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore’s rollercoaster ride this year is set to end with a whimper as the contraction in China’s steel industry heralds further declines.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?For Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final Victor

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Produce 10X Returns

    Domestic e-commerce is fairly straightforward, but cross-border sales are a different story. The company offers an end-to-end solution for cross-border commerce. International shoppers typically represent 30% of web traffic to global e-commerce sites, but international sales usually comprise just 5% to 10% of total revenue.

  • Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here’s How To Avoid It

    Baby boomers seem to be overestimating how long their retirement savings will last — or maybe underestimating how long they’ll live. New research from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found that Boomers may be drawing down their … Continue reading → The post Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here’s How To Avoid It appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q4 2021

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • ConocoPhillips CEO Sees Pre-Covid Oil Demand Returning in Months

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips sees oil demand returning to pre-pandemic levels by early next year as crude consumption rises around the world, supporting higher commodity prices, Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance said on Bloomberg TV.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York C

  • Activision Is Getting Investigated By SEC. Here’s What It Means For The Stock.

    Activision said early Tuesday that the company and several current and former employees had received a subpoena from the SEC about disclosures related to workplace issues.

  • Good News for Amazon: Ad Prices Are Jumping

    Let's look closer at the division's importance to the global e-commerce giant's overall business and how rising ad prices companies must pay to reach customers could boost Amazon's profits. In the most recent quarter, ad revenue made up just 7% of Amazon's overall revenue.

  • U.K. Warns of Challenging Few Days as Energy Crisis Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TroveU.K. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng warned the next few days will be challenging as the energy crisis deepens, and meat producers struggle with a crun

  • Why is natural gas so expensive right now?

    Cold winters, hot summers, and lackluster output from renewables are driving natural gas and electricity prices to record highs.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Test Key Support as Prices are Oversold

    Silver prices moved lower but bounced off key support levels despite a rally in the dollar. The rise of the greenback on Monday generated headwinds for silver prices as risk-off speed accelerates. Gold prices have failed to become the security of choice during a risk-off period, edged slightly higher, which helped buoy silver.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Energy Stocks With 7% Dividend Yield

    The energy sector’s production companies benefit from dealing in commodities – oil and gas – that are always in demand. They have high overhead, but they also have a ready market for the product and consequent strong cash positions. Using that strong cash-flow, the companies have been following two strategies to boost their shares; First, they are simply buying back shares to support the price. And second, they are paying out high dividend yields, offering investors a steady income stream from t

  • These 20 cities are remote work hotspots

    LinkedIn analyzed more than 49 million remote job applications in the 12-month period through August 2021.

  • Bzaar bags $4M to enable US retailers to source home, lifestyle products from India

    Small businesses in the U.S. now have a new way to source home and lifestyle goods from new manufacturers. Bzaar, a business-to-business cross-border marketplace, is connecting retailers with over 50 export-ready manufacturers in India. The U.S.-based company announced Monday that it raised $4 million in seed funding, led by Canaan Partners, and including angel investors Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, PhonePe founders Sameer Nigam and Rahul Chari, Addition founder Lee Fixel and Helion Ventures co-founder Ashish Gupta.