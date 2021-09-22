Global Language Services Market to Grow by $21+ Billion During 2021-2025 - Globalization of Businesses Translates to Major Demand
The global language services market is poised to grow by US$ 21.67 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by technology adoption to enhance language translation process efficiency and increased government spending on language services. The study identifies the globalization of businesses as one of the prime reasons driving the language services market growth during the next few years.
Report Scope
This report on the language services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The global language services market is segmented as below:
By End-user
Healthcare
ICT
BFSI
Government
Others
By Geographical Landscape
Europe
North America
APAC
South America
MEA
The report covers the following areas:
Language services market sizing
Language services market forecast
Language services market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading language services market vendors that include:
Acolad
APPEN Ltd.
Iyuno SDI Group
Keywords Studios Plc
LanguageLine Solutions
Lionbridge Technologies LLC
SDL Ltd.
Star Group
TransPerfect Global Inc.
Welocalize Inc.
Also, the language services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
Market overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
ICT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer Landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
