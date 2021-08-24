Global Laparoscopic Gynecological Procedures Market Report 2021: Market Size is Expected to Reach $36.13 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Laparoscopic Gynecological Procedures Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laparoscopic gynecological procedures market size is expected to reach USD 36.13 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.7%

Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, rising prevalence of gynecological disorders, technological advances, favorable reimbursement policies, and various government initiatives are key factors contributing to the growth of the market. Technological advancements in laparoscopy devices are one of the major drivers of this market.

Numerous market players are investing in R&D for developing innovative products. Technological advancements in laparoscopes, visualization systems, and other components are collectively boosting the product demand.



These advancements include HD imaging, portability, and micro laparoscopy, which enable accurate diagnoses & treatment. For instance, the development and introduction of medical robots to assist doctors is a key advancement in the field.

These robots offer numerous benefits, such as a 3D view of the operating field, reduced blood loss & need for transfusion, early discharge from the hospital, minimal scarring & less trauma to the body, as well as higher precision in surgery due to the elimination of surgeon's tremor. The usage of hand-assisted devices and robotic laparoscopic surgeries is among the new trends, boosting the market growth.



Some companies are focusing on innovations in hand access instruments, slide-lock graspers & trocars, and closure devices used in these surgeries. For instance, 5.0 mm sliding lock graspers by Stryker Corp. offer a variety of handle and insert styles for grasping, dissecting, suturing, and cutting capabilities.

The sliding lock graspers offered by Aesculap provide excellent tissue and grip control. In addition, Nu-Tip Instruments manufactured by CooperSurgical Inc. feature a reusable handle with disposable stainless-steel tips and allow creating scissors, grasper, or dissector, based on need. Thus, technological advancements in designs will drive the growth potential of the market.

Laparoscopic Gynecological Procedures Market Report Highlights

In terms of application, the laparoscopic hysterectomy segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 due to the high prevalence of gynecological diseases

In terms of end use, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020

The segment growth was credited to the increasing number of laparoscopic surgeries performed in hospitals

North America was the leading regional market in 2020 and is expected to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period

This growth is due to the high prevalence of uterine cancer coupled with the rising geriatric population in the region

