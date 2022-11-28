U.S. markets open in 1 hour 37 minutes

Global Large Format Displays (LFD) Market to Reach $17.8 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·21 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Large Format Displays (LFD) estimated at US$11. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17. 8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Large Format Displays (LFD) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957226/?utm_source=GNW
9% over the period 2020-2027. Video Wall, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach US$11.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Standalone segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR

The Large Format Displays (LFD) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -
Agile Display Solutions Co., Ltd.
AU Optronics Corporation
Avenview Corp.
Barco NV
Deepsky Corp. Ltd.
Distec Ltd.
E Ink Holdings, Inc.
ELB Pty Ltd.
ELUX
Hold On Productions


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957226/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Large Format Displays (LFD) - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Large Format Displays (LFD) Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Large
Format Displays (LFD) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 7-Year Perspective for Large Format Displays
(LFD) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Video
Wall by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 5: World 7-Year Perspective for Video Wall by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Standalone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 7: World 7-Year Perspective for Standalone by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
LED-Backlit LCD by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 7-Year Perspective for LED-Backlit LCD by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Direct-View Fine-Pixel LED by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World 7-Year Perspective for Direct-View Fine-Pixel
LED by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Direct-View Large-Pixel LED by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 13: World 7-Year Perspective for Direct-View Large-Pixel
LED by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OLED
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 7-Year Perspective for OLED by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 19: World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 7-Year Perspective for Infrastructure by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Institutional by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World 7-Year Perspective for Institutional by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 25: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Large Format Displays (LFD) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Large
Format Displays (LFD) by Display Type - Video Wall and
Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA 7-Year Perspective for Large Format Displays
(LFD) by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Video Wall and Standalone for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Large
Format Displays (LFD) by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD,
Direct-View Fine-Pixel LED, Direct-View Large-Pixel LED, OLED
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: USA 7-Year Perspective for Large Format Displays
(LFD) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
LED-Backlit LCD, Direct-View Fine-Pixel LED, Direct-View
Large-Pixel LED, OLED and Other Technologies for the Years 2021 &
2027

Table 30: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Large
Format Displays (LFD) by Application - Commercial,
Infrastructure, Institutional and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 31: USA 7-Year Perspective for Large Format Displays
(LFD) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Infrastructure, Institutional and Industrial for
the Years 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large Format Displays (LFD) by Display Type - Video Wall and
Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Large Format Displays
(LFD) by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Video Wall and Standalone for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large Format Displays (LFD) by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD,
Direct-View Fine-Pixel LED, Direct-View Large-Pixel LED, OLED
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Large Format Displays
(LFD) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
LED-Backlit LCD, Direct-View Fine-Pixel LED, Direct-View
Large-Pixel LED, OLED and Other Technologies for the Years 2021 &
2027

Table 36: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large Format Displays (LFD) by Application - Commercial,
Infrastructure, Institutional and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 37: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Large Format Displays
(LFD) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Infrastructure, Institutional and Industrial for
the Years 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Large Format Displays (LFD) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large Format Displays (LFD) by Display Type - Video Wall and
Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Large Format Displays
(LFD) by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Video Wall and Standalone for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large Format Displays (LFD) by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD,
Direct-View Fine-Pixel LED, Direct-View Large-Pixel LED, OLED
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Large Format Displays
(LFD) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
LED-Backlit LCD, Direct-View Fine-Pixel LED, Direct-View
Large-Pixel LED, OLED and Other Technologies for the Years 2021 &
2027

Table 42: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large Format Displays (LFD) by Application - Commercial,
Infrastructure, Institutional and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 43: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Large Format Displays
(LFD) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Infrastructure, Institutional and Industrial for
the Years 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Large Format Displays (LFD) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large Format Displays (LFD) by Display Type - Video Wall and
Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: China 7-Year Perspective for Large Format Displays
(LFD) by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Video Wall and Standalone for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large Format Displays (LFD) by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD,
Direct-View Fine-Pixel LED, Direct-View Large-Pixel LED, OLED
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: China 7-Year Perspective for Large Format Displays
(LFD) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
LED-Backlit LCD, Direct-View Fine-Pixel LED, Direct-View
Large-Pixel LED, OLED and Other Technologies for the Years 2021 &
2027

Table 48: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large Format Displays (LFD) by Application - Commercial,
Infrastructure, Institutional and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 49: China 7-Year Perspective for Large Format Displays
(LFD) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Infrastructure, Institutional and Industrial for
the Years 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Large Format Displays (LFD) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large Format Displays (LFD) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Large Format Displays
(LFD) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large Format Displays (LFD) by Display Type - Video Wall and
Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Large Format Displays
(LFD) by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Video Wall and Standalone for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large Format Displays (LFD) by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD,
Direct-View Fine-Pixel LED, Direct-View Large-Pixel LED, OLED
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 55: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Large Format Displays
(LFD) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
LED-Backlit LCD, Direct-View Fine-Pixel LED, Direct-View
Large-Pixel LED, OLED and Other Technologies for the Years 2021 &
2027

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large Format Displays (LFD) by Application - Commercial,
Infrastructure, Institutional and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Large Format Displays
(LFD) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Infrastructure, Institutional and Industrial for
the Years 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Large Format Displays (LFD) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large Format Displays (LFD) by Display Type - Video Wall and
Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: France 7-Year Perspective for Large Format Displays
(LFD) by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Video Wall and Standalone for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 60: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large Format Displays (LFD) by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD,
Direct-View Fine-Pixel LED, Direct-View Large-Pixel LED, OLED
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 61: France 7-Year Perspective for Large Format Displays
(LFD) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
LED-Backlit LCD, Direct-View Fine-Pixel LED, Direct-View
Large-Pixel LED, OLED and Other Technologies for the Years 2021 &
2027

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large Format Displays (LFD) by Application - Commercial,
Infrastructure, Institutional and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: France 7-Year Perspective for Large Format Displays
(LFD) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Infrastructure, Institutional and Industrial for
the Years 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Large Format Displays (LFD) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large Format Displays (LFD) by Display Type - Video Wall and
Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Large Format Displays
(LFD) by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Video Wall and Standalone for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 66: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large Format Displays (LFD) by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD,
Direct-View Fine-Pixel LED, Direct-View Large-Pixel LED, OLED
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 67: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Large Format Displays
(LFD) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
LED-Backlit LCD, Direct-View Fine-Pixel LED, Direct-View
Large-Pixel LED, OLED and Other Technologies for the Years 2021 &
2027

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large Format Displays (LFD) by Application - Commercial,
Infrastructure, Institutional and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Large Format Displays
(LFD) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Infrastructure, Institutional and Industrial for
the Years 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large Format Displays (LFD) by Application - Commercial,
Infrastructure, Institutional and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large Format Displays (LFD) by Display Type - Video Wall and
Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Large Format Displays
(LFD) by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Video Wall and Standalone for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large Format Displays (LFD) by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD,
Direct-View Fine-Pixel LED, Direct-View Large-Pixel LED, OLED
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Large Format Displays
(LFD) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
LED-Backlit LCD, Direct-View Fine-Pixel LED, Direct-View
Large-Pixel LED, OLED and Other Technologies for the Years 2021 &
2027

Table 75: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Large Format Displays
(LFD) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Infrastructure, Institutional and Industrial for
the Years 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Large Format Displays (LFD) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Large
Format Displays (LFD) by Application - Commercial,
Infrastructure, Institutional and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Large
Format Displays (LFD) by Display Type - Video Wall and
Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: UK 7-Year Perspective for Large Format Displays (LFD)
by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Video
Wall and Standalone for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Large
Format Displays (LFD) by Technology - LED-Backlit LCD,
Direct-View Fine-Pixel LED, Direct-View Large-Pixel LED, OLED
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: UK 7-Year Perspective for Large Format Displays (LFD)
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
LED-Backlit LCD, Direct-View Fine-Pixel LED, Direct-View
Large-Pixel LED, OLED and Other Technologies for the Years 2021 &
2027

Table 81: UK 7-Year Perspective for Large Format Displays (LFD)
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial, Infrastructure, Institutional and Industrial for
the Years 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Large Format Displays (LFD) by Application - Commercial,
Infrastructure, Institutional and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Large Format Displays (LFD) by Display Type - Video Wall
and Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Large Format
Displays (LFD) by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Video Wall and Standalone for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 85: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Large Format Displays (LFD) by Technology - LED-Backlit
LCD, Direct-View Fine-Pixel LED, Direct-View Large-Pixel LED,
OLED and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Large Format
Displays (LFD) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for LED-Backlit LCD, Direct-View Fine-Pixel LED,
Direct-View Large-Pixel LED, OLED and Other Technologies for
the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 87: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Large Format
Displays (LFD) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Commercial, Infrastructure, Institutional and
Industrial for the Years 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Large Format Displays (LFD) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Large Format Displays (LFD) by Application - Commercial,
Infrastructure, Institutional and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Large Format Displays (LFD) by Display Type - Video Wall
and Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Large Format
Displays (LFD) by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Video Wall and Standalone for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Large Format Displays (LFD) by Technology - LED-Backlit
LCD, Direct-View Fine-Pixel LED, Direct-View Large-Pixel LED,
OLED and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Large Format
Displays (LFD) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for LED-Backlit LCD, Direct-View Fine-Pixel LED,
Direct-View Large-Pixel LED, OLED and Other Technologies for
the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 93: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Large Format
Displays (LFD) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Commercial, Infrastructure, Institutional and
Industrial for the Years 2021 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Large Format Displays (LFD) by Application - Commercial,
Infrastructure, Institutional and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Large Format Displays (LFD) by Display Type - Video Wall
and Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Large Format
Displays (LFD) by Display Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Video Wall and Standalone for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 97: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Large Format Displays (LFD) by Technology - LED-Backlit
LCD, Direct-View Fine-Pixel LED, Direct-View Large-Pixel LED,
OLED and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Large Format
Displays (LFD) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for LED-Backlit LCD, Direct-View Fine-Pixel LED,
Direct-View Large-Pixel LED, OLED and Other Technologies for
the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 99: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Large Format
Displays (LFD) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Commercial, Infrastructure, Institutional and
Industrial for the Years 2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957226/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


