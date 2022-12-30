The Global Large Format Printers Market is expected to grow by $1446.02 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.62% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Large Format Printers Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the large format printers market and it is poised to grow by $1446. 02 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.

62% during the forecast period. Our report on the large format printers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of UV-curable ink, declining average selling price (ASP) of LFPs, and automotive wrap films increasing the resale value of automobiles.



The large format printers market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Aqueous

• Solvent

• UV-cured

• Latex



By Type

• Ink-based

• Toner-based



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising adoption of latex ink as one of the prime reasons driving the large format printer market growth during the next few years. Also, a reduction in the use of ink in LFPS and a growing market for 3D printing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the large format printers market covers the following areas:

• Large format printers market sizing

• Large format printers market forecast

• Large format printers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading large format printers market vendors that include Agfa Gevaert NV, ARC Document Solutions Inc., Canon Inc., Durst Group AG, Electronics For Imaging Inc., Fujifilm Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Konica Minolta Inc., KYOCERA corp., Lexmark International Inc., Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd., MUTOH INDUSTRIES Ltd., Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Roland DGA Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Shenyang Sky Air Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., swissQprint AG, Xerox Holdings Corp., and Ricoh Co. Ltd. Also, the large format printers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

