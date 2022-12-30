U.S. markets open in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,849.00
    -22.75 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,247.00
    -128.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,927.50
    -105.25 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,763.60
    -13.50 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.06
    -0.34 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.10
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0667
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.17
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2029
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8730
    -1.1570 (-0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,511.48
    -108.04 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.25
    -1.53 (-0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

The Global Large Format Printers Market is expected to grow by $1446.02 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.62% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Large Format Printers Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the large format printers market and it is poised to grow by $1446. 02 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.

New York, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Large Format Printers Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706392/?utm_source=GNW
62% during the forecast period. Our report on the large format printers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of UV-curable ink, declining average selling price (ASP) of LFPs, and automotive wrap films increasing the resale value of automobiles.

The large format printers market is segmented as below:
By Technology
• Aqueous
• Solvent
• UV-cured
• Latex

By Type
• Ink-based
• Toner-based

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the rising adoption of latex ink as one of the prime reasons driving the large format printer market growth during the next few years. Also, a reduction in the use of ink in LFPS and a growing market for 3D printing will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the large format printers market covers the following areas:
• Large format printers market sizing
• Large format printers market forecast
• Large format printers market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading large format printers market vendors that include Agfa Gevaert NV, ARC Document Solutions Inc., Canon Inc., Durst Group AG, Electronics For Imaging Inc., Fujifilm Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Konica Minolta Inc., KYOCERA corp., Lexmark International Inc., Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd., MUTOH INDUSTRIES Ltd., Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Roland DGA Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Shenyang Sky Air Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., swissQprint AG, Xerox Holdings Corp., and Ricoh Co. Ltd. Also, the large format printers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706392/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett jumps into local politics to fight Omaha streetcar project

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett broke with his practice of staying out of local politics to urge his hometown of Omaha to abandon its planned streetcar project because he says it's too expensive and not as flexible as buses.

  • 73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    Portfolio concentration is a big reason the Oracle of Omaha has outperformed for more than a half-century.

  • Eli Lilly announces billion-dollar life-sciences campus in Concord: CBJ's No. 2 story of 2022

    Eli Lilly's 415-acre Concord project is expected to house a five-building campus with manufacturing, logistics, a quality-control lab and central utilities plant.

  • Putin says Russia now one of China's leading oil and gas suppliers

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia had become one of China's leading suppliers of oil and gas, with 13.8 billion cubic metres of gas shipped to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline in the first 11 months of 2022. In remarks at the start of a video conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Putin said: "According to the results of this year, Russia has become one of the leaders in oil exports to China."

  • Poland, Germany’s Plans for Russia Oil Pivot Start to Take Shape

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany and Poland pledged to stop buying Russian oil by the end of this year. Their plans to do so are starting to take shape.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkUS Weighs Sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Bolster UkraineWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseGermany, Europe’s top buyer of Russian cr

  • 4 Integrated US Oil Stocks Set to Escape Industry Weakness

    From upstream activities to refining, prospects for companies are not at all rosy now, dampening the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas US Integrated industry. COP, OXY, HES and WHD will likely survive the business challenges.

  • Why So Many Accountants Are Quitting

    More than 300,000 U.S. accountants and auditors have left their jobs in the past two years, a 17% decline, and the dwindling number of college students coming into the field can’t fill the gap. Young professionals in the 25- to 34-year-old range and midcareer professionals between the ages of 45 and 54 also departed in high numbers starting in 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The huge gap between companies that need accountants and trained professionals has led to salary bumps and more temporary workers joining the sector.

  • Why EV Start-up Canoo's Shares Popped Today

    Investors in Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) have had a rough year in 2022 with the stock plunging by 85%. After popping 8.4% early Thursday, Canoo stock was holding on to a gain of 6.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. One bit of news that might have investors more positive on the stock is a new report from EV sector site Electrek.

  • Alameda Research Liquidates Ethereum-Based Token Holdings for Bitcoin

    The move came days after Sam Bankman-Fried posted a bail bond and was temporarily freed from jail.

  • 1 Thing to Watch Before You Buy Roku Stock

    Knowing a small, but important, detail about this streaming platform's operations might change your entire perspective.

  • How Much Retirement Can $600K Get Me?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Workers and retirees are getting some year-end goodies from Washington — and more could be on the way

    As part of a bigger bill to keep the government running, Congress has passed, and President Biden has signed, something called Secure 2.0, which will make it easier for millions of Americans to stash more cash in their workplace retirement plans. Finally, it will make it easier for part-time workers to enroll in an employer’s retirement plan, by requiring plans to automatically enroll workers unless they opt out. Why should retirement plans be available only to full-time workers?

  • Russia’s Oil Ban Accelerates Shift in Global Energy Flows

    Russian crude is increasingly heading east to China and India, while Middle East producers are trying to sell more oil to premium-paying Europe.

  • Oil Prices Ending 2022 Close to Where They Began It, Despite Russia War Spike

    The Keystone Pipeline, which delivers oil from Canada to the U.S., is fully up and running after a partial shutdown following a leak in Kansas.

  • BYD Hikes Pricing for Dolphin Model Despite Slowing Car Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- BYD Co., China’s biggest maker of clean cars, has increased pricing for its popular Dolphin model and scrapped an entry-level version of the vehicle, just as automobile demand in the nation looks to be coming off the boil.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkUS Weighs Sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Bolster UkraineWall Str

  • Elon Musk’s net worth collapse is biggest loss of wealth in modern history

    Billionaire’s fortune has fallen by $200bn, roughly equivalent to the GDP of Greece

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights GoDaddy, Vipshop Holdings, MakeMyTrip and Asure Software

    GoDaddy, Vipshop Holdings, MakeMyTrip and Asure Software have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • If you’re planning to retire, first you need a plan

    Collectively, we have $35 trillion in retirement savings, yet six out of 10 Americans believe Social Security will be their main source of income.

  • Should you have a mortgage in retirement?

    If your mortgage interest is minimal, you may benefit from investing your extra money instead.

  • TC Energy says Keystone pipeline returns to service

    "The Keystone Pipeline System is now operational to all delivery points," the company said in a statement, while operating "with additional risk-mitigation measures, including reduced operating pressures." TC Energy did not publicly identified the cause of the spill.