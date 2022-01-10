Global Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market Report 2021-2035: Emphasis on the Emergence of Patient-Centric, Convenient, Cost-Effective and User-Friendly Wearable Drug Delivery Solutions
DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market by Type of Device, Usability, Therapeutic Area, Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the likely future evolution of these self-injection devices, over the next fifteen years.
It specifically lays emphasis on the emergence of patient-centric, convenient, cost-effective and user-friendly wearable drug delivery solutions that are capable of administering large volumes of a drug subcutaneously, in the home-care setting.
One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and potential future growth opportunities for large volume wearable injectors. Based on parameters, such as the number of commercialized devices, number of devices under development, price of the device and the annual adoption rate, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market over the period 2021-2035.
Over the last few years, the industry has seen the emergence of advanced drug delivery devices, such as wearable injectors, autoinjectors and pen injectors. These are the self-injection devices that have the capability of producing a sustained therapeutic effect, thereby improving patient adherence and efficacy of treatments. Such practices also allow reductions in costs and enable the optimal usage of healthcare resources.
The approval of novel drugs, specifically biologics that have high viscosity and cannot be administered in lower volume, has further led to an increased demand for advanced drug delivery devices. As a result, medical device industry has come up with several large volume wearable injectors suitable for the delivery of such molecules. These innovative injection systems offer numerous dosing options (basal, bolus or continuous), integrated safety mechanisms, along with minimal or no risk of needlestick injuries.
The report features detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following individuals:
Mark Banister (CEO, Medipacs/RxActuator)
Michael Hooven (CEO, Enable Injections)
Jesper Roested (CEO, Subcuject)
Pieter Muntendam (former President and CEO, scPharmaceuticals)
Menachem Zucker (Vice President and Chief Scientist, Elcam Medical)
Graham Reynolds (former Vice President and General Manager, Biologics, West Pharmaceutical Services)
(Vice President, Ypsomed)
Eric Chappel (R & D Project Manager, Debiotech)
Mindy Katz (Vice President, Marketing and Alliance Management, Sorrel Medical)
Key Questions Answered
Who are the leading large volume wearable device developers?
Which are the popular types of wearable devices available in this market?
What are the key challenges faced by stakeholders engaged in the development of large volume wearable injectors?
What types of partnership models are commonly being adopted by stakeholders in this industry?
Who are the key investors in this domain?
How has the intellectual property landscape of wearable injectors evolved over the years?
Which drug candidates are likely to be considered for administration via wearable injectors?
What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?
Which geographies are the most active in conducting clinical trials on large volume drug device combinations?
How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Introduction
4. Large Volume Wearable Injectors For Non-Insulin Drugs: Current Market Landscape
5. Large Volume Drug Device Combinations: Current Market Landscape
6. Large Volume Wearable Injectors For Insulin Drugs: Current Market Landscape
7. Product Competitiveness Analysis
8. Large Volume Wearable Injectors: Company Profiles
9. Drug-Device Combinations: Tabulated Profiles
10. Partnerships And Collaborations
11. Key Acquisition Targets
12. Patent Analysis
13. Large Volume Wearable Injectors: Likely Drug Candidates
14. Clinical Trial Analysis
15. Funding And Investment Analysis
16. Case Study: Role Of Contract Manufacturing Organizations In Device Development Supply Chain
17. Regulatory And Reimbursement Landscape For Medical Devices
18. Market Sizing And Opportunity Analysis
19. SWOT Analysis
20. Executive Insights
21. Concluding Remarks
22. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
23. Appendix 2: List Of Companies And Organizations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7a0srm
