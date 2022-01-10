U.S. markets close in 2 hours 3 minutes

Global Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market Report 2021-2035: Emphasis on the Emergence of Patient-Centric, Convenient, Cost-Effective and User-Friendly Wearable Drug Delivery Solutions

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market by Type of Device, Usability, Therapeutic Area, Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The "Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the likely future evolution of these self-injection devices, over the next fifteen years.

It specifically lays emphasis on the emergence of patient-centric, convenient, cost-effective and user-friendly wearable drug delivery solutions that are capable of administering large volumes of a drug subcutaneously, in the home-care setting.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and potential future growth opportunities for large volume wearable injectors. Based on parameters, such as the number of commercialized devices, number of devices under development, price of the device and the annual adoption rate, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market over the period 2021-2035.

Over the last few years, the industry has seen the emergence of advanced drug delivery devices, such as wearable injectors, autoinjectors and pen injectors. These are the self-injection devices that have the capability of producing a sustained therapeutic effect, thereby improving patient adherence and efficacy of treatments. Such practices also allow reductions in costs and enable the optimal usage of healthcare resources.

The approval of novel drugs, specifically biologics that have high viscosity and cannot be administered in lower volume, has further led to an increased demand for advanced drug delivery devices. As a result, medical device industry has come up with several large volume wearable injectors suitable for the delivery of such molecules. These innovative injection systems offer numerous dosing options (basal, bolus or continuous), integrated safety mechanisms, along with minimal or no risk of needlestick injuries.

The report features detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following individuals:

  • Mark Banister (CEO, Medipacs/RxActuator)

  • Michael Hooven (CEO, Enable Injections)

  • Jesper Roested (CEO, Subcuject)

  • Pieter Muntendam (former President and CEO, scPharmaceuticals)

  • Menachem Zucker (Vice President and Chief Scientist, Elcam Medical)

  • Graham Reynolds (former Vice President and General Manager, Biologics, West Pharmaceutical Services)

  • (Vice President, Ypsomed)

  • Eric Chappel (R & D Project Manager, Debiotech)

  • Mindy Katz (Vice President, Marketing and Alliance Management, Sorrel Medical)

Key Questions Answered

  • Who are the leading large volume wearable device developers?

  • Which are the popular types of wearable devices available in this market?

  • What are the key challenges faced by stakeholders engaged in the development of large volume wearable injectors?

  • What types of partnership models are commonly being adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

  • Who are the key investors in this domain?

  • How has the intellectual property landscape of wearable injectors evolved over the years?

  • Which drug candidates are likely to be considered for administration via wearable injectors?

  • What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

  • Which geographies are the most active in conducting clinical trials on large volume drug device combinations?

  • How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

4. Large Volume Wearable Injectors For Non-Insulin Drugs: Current Market Landscape

5. Large Volume Drug Device Combinations: Current Market Landscape

6. Large Volume Wearable Injectors For Insulin Drugs: Current Market Landscape

7. Product Competitiveness Analysis

8. Large Volume Wearable Injectors: Company Profiles

9. Drug-Device Combinations: Tabulated Profiles

10. Partnerships And Collaborations

11. Key Acquisition Targets

12. Patent Analysis

13. Large Volume Wearable Injectors: Likely Drug Candidates

14. Clinical Trial Analysis

15. Funding And Investment Analysis

16. Case Study: Role Of Contract Manufacturing Organizations In Device Development Supply Chain

17. Regulatory And Reimbursement Landscape For Medical Devices

18. Market Sizing And Opportunity Analysis

19. SWOT Analysis

20. Executive Insights

21. Concluding Remarks

22. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data

23. Appendix 2: List Of Companies And Organizations

Companies Mentioned

  • 3E Bioventures

  • 3M

  • 5AM Ventures

  • Abbott

  • AbbVie

  • AbGenomics

  • Ablynx

  • Acceleron Pharma

  • ADC Therapeutics

  • Adrenomed

  • Aduro BioTech

  • Advaxis

  • Aeglea BioTherapeutics

  • Aesica Pharmaceuticals

  • Aetna

  • Affibody

  • Affimed

  • Agenus

  • AgonOx

  • Akesobio Australia

  • Alder BioPharmaceuticals

  • Alector

  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals

  • Alkahest

  • Alkermes

  • Allakos

  • Allergan

  • Allozyne

  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

  • AlphaCore Pharma

  • Altor BioScience

  • Ambrx

  • Amgen

  • Amicus Therapeutics

  • Amphivena Therapeutics

  • Amplyx Pharmaceuticals

  • AMSL Diabetes

  • Angiochem

  • Animas Corporation

  • Antaros Medical

  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals

  • Aptevo Therapeutics

  • Argenx

  • Argos Therapeutics

  • ArmaGen

  • ARMO BioSciences

  • Aronora

  • ArrowMark Partners

  • Arthurian Life Sciences

  • Asante Solutions

  • Ascensia Diabetes Care

  • Asklepion Pharmaceuticals

  • Astellas Pharma

  • AstraZeneca

  • Atridia

  • Axon Neuroscience

  • Baril

  • Basilea Pharmaceutica

  • Bastian Solutions

  • Baxter International

  • Bayer

  • Bayhill Therapeutics

  • Becton Dickinson

  • BeiGene

  • Beijing Dongfang Biotech

  • Bespak

  • Beta Bionics

  • Bigfoot Biomedicals

  • BioArctic

  • BIOCAD

  • Biogen

  • BioIntegrator

  • Bioject Medical Technologies

  • BioMarin Pharmaceutical

  • Bioniz Therapeutics

  • BioNTech

  • Bio-Path Holdings

  • Biotest Pharmaceuticals

  • Bio-Thera Solutions

  • Blackstone Life Sciences

  • BOCIG

  • Boehringer Ingelheim

  • Boston Pharmaceuticals

  • Calando Pharmaceuticals

  • Calibra Medical

  • Cam Med

  • CANbridge Life Sciences

  • Cancer Advances

  • Capital District Physicians' Health Plan

  • Cara Therapeutics

  • Cardiac Pacemakers

  • Cardiome Pharma

  • Care Innovations

  • Catalyst Biosciences

  • CCBio

  • Cecelia Health

  • Celgene

  • Celldex Therapeutics

  • CEL-SCI

  • CeQur

  • Chimerix

  • CHO Pharma

  • Chugai Pharmaceutical

  • Cincinnati Children's Hospital

  • CincyTech

  • Cintrifuse

  • Cleveland BioLabs

  • Cleveland Clinic

  • Cormorant Asset management

  • Conjupro Biotherapeutics

  • Consort Medical (Bespak Injectables)

  • ContraFect

  • ConvaTec

  • Cordant Group

  • Cormorant Asset Management

  • Cour Pharmaceutical Development

  • Credit Suisse Entrepreneur Capital

  • CStone Pharmaceuticals

  • CureTech

  • CytoDyn

  • Daikyo Seiko

  • Datwyler

  • Debiotech

  • Deka

  • Dekkun

  • Delta-Fly Pharma

  • Dendreon

  • Dexcom

  • Diabeloop

  • DreaMed Diabetes

  • Duke Clinical Research Institute

  • E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Devices

  • EG GILERO

  • Eisai

  • Eitan Medical

  • Eli Lilly

  • Elusys Therapeutics

  • EMD Serono

  • Emergent BioSolutions

  • Enable Injections

  • Endeavour Vision

  • Endocyte

  • EnGeneIC

  • EoFlow

  • EpicentRx

  • Eris Lifesciences

  • Eventide

  • EVER Pharma

  • Evidation Health

  • F2G

  • Fabrico

  • Farallon Capital

  • Federated Hermes Kaufmann Funds

  • Ferring Pharmaceuticals

  • FibroGen

  • Fitbit

  • Five Prime Therapeutics

  • Flex

  • Galaxy Biotech

  • Galena Biopharma

  • Genentech

  • GENERON

  • GeneScience Pharmaceuticals

  • Genexine

  • Genzyme

  • Gerresheimer

  • Gilead Sciences

  • Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

  • Gliknik

  • Glooko

  • GMS Capital

  • Guangzhou Cellprotek Pharmaceutical

  • HAL Allergy

  • Halozyme Therapeutics

  • Hanmi Pharmaceutical

  • Haselmeier

  • Hastings

  • Health Innovations

  • HealthPrize Technologies

  • Helsinn Healthcare

  • Huabo Biopharm

  • Huons

  • IBM Watson

  • Idea Bridge

  • ImClone Systems

  • Immatics Biotechnologies

  • Immune Response BioPharma

  • ImmunGene

  • Immunocore

  • ImmunoFrontier

  • ImmunoGen

  • Immunomedics

  • Immunotope

  • Immunovaccine

  • Implicit Bioscience

  • Incuron

  • Incyte

  • INKEF Capital

  • Innate Pharma

  • Innovent Biologics

  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals

  • Insight Product Development

  • Insulet

  • iNtRON Biotechnology

  • Invest-NL

  • IO Biotech

  • iOMEDICO AG

  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals

  • Ipsen

  • iSense CGM

  • ISU ABXIS

  • Janssen

  • Janus Capital

  • Janus Henderson

  • Jeffrey BrewerBryan Mazlish

  • Jerini

  • JHL Biotech

  • Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

  • Jiangsu T-Mab Biopharma

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Jounce Therapeutics

  • KaloBios Pharmaceuticals

  • Kingdon Capital

  • Kissei Pharmaceutical

  • Klue

  • Kreos Capital.

  • Kura Oncology

  • Kyowa Hakko Kirin

  • Labrys Biologics

  • LB investments

  • LEO Pharma

  • Levicept

  • Life Science Partner

  • LifeSci Venture Partners

  • Livongo

  • Loxo Oncology

  • LSP

  • Lundbeckfond Ventures

  • MabVax Therapeutics

  • MacroGenics

  • Madryn Asset Management

  • MedImmune

  • Medipacs

  • Medtronic

  • Medtrum Technologies

  • Menarini Diagnostics

  • Merck

  • Mereo BioPharma

  • Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

  • Mersana Therapeutics

  • Merus

  • Merz Pharma

  • Millennium Pharmaceuticals

  • MiNA Therapeutics

  • miRagen Therapeutics

  • Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

  • Mode AGC

  • Moderna Therapeutics

  • Molecular Partners

  • Molecular Templates

  • Molex

  • MolMed

  • Montagu Private Equity

  • MorphoSys

  • Morphotek

  • MOVI

  • MTD Micro Moldings

  • mySugr

  • NanoPass Technologies

  • NantBioScience

  • National Institutes of Health

  • Naurex

  • Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

  • Nemera

  • Neogenix Oncology

  • Neon Therapeutics

  • NeuroDerm

  • National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases

  • Noble

  • Nordic Bioscience

  • Nordic Infucare

  • Northern Biologics

  • Novartis Pharmaceuticals

  • Novimmune

  • NOVO Engineering

  • Novo Nordisk

  • Nuokai Capital

  • Nutrino

  • NZMS Diabetes

  • OBI Pharma

  • Octapharma

  • Ohio Innovation Fund

  • Omeros

  • Oncology Venture

  • OncoMed Pharmaceuticals

  • OncoPep

  • Oncopeptides

  • Oncternal Therapeutics

  • Oncurious

  • Optimer Pharmaceuticals

  • OrbiMed

  • OSE Immunotherapeutics

  • Otsuka Pharmaceutical

  • Owen Mumford

  • Oxford Finance

  • Paion UK

  • Panacea Pharmaceuticals

  • Perceptive Advisors

  • PercuSense

  • Pfizer

  • PharmaMar

  • Pharmapack

  • PharmaSens

  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

  • Phillips Medisize

  • Philogen

  • Phosplatin Therapeutics

  • Pierre Fabre

  • Pique Therapeutics

  • Polaris Group

  • Polyphor

  • Prescient Therapeutics

  • Prestige BioPharma

  • Promedior

  • Prometheus Laboratories

  • Protalix Biotherapeutics

  • Proven Process Medical Devices

  • Quadrant Capital Advisors

  • Quest PharmaTech

  • Quintessence Biosciences

  • RAUMEDIC

  • Raymond James

  • Recipharm

  • Recro Pharma

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

  • REM Systems

  • REMD Biotherapeutics

  • Resolve Therapeutics

  • rEVO Biologics

  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

  • Roche

  • Roehr pharmaceuticals

  • R-Pharm

  • RTW

  • Rubin Medical

  • RxActuator

  • Sagentia

  • Samsung Bioepis

  • Samsung Electronics

  • Sandoz

  • Sanofi

  • Santarus

  • Saol Therapeutics

  • Savient Pharmaceuticals

  • Schroder and Bank

  • scPharmaceuticals

  • Seattle Genetics

  • Selecta Biosciences

  • Selexys Pharmaceuticals

  • Senseonics

  • Sensile Medical

  • Senvest Capital

  • Sequoia China

  • Serina Therapeutics

  • SFC Fluidics

  • Shire

  • SHL Medical

  • SMC

  • Smile Group

  • Smiths Medical

  • Soleus Capital Management

  • Sonceboz

  • SOOIL Development

  • SPARK Strategic Ideas

  • SQ Innovation

  • SteadyMed Therapeutics

  • Stealth BioTherapeutics

  • Stemline Therapeutics

  • Stevanato Group

  • Subcuject

  • Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

  • Sun Pharma

  • Sunovion Pharmaceuticals

  • SVB Leerink

  • Swissfillon

  • SymBio Pharmaceuticals

  • Symphogen

  • Synectic

  • Synermore Biologics

  • Syntimmune

  • Syros Pharmaceuticals

  • TaiMed Biologics

  • Taiwan Liposome Company

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical

  • Tandem Diabetes Care

  • Tanvex BioPharma

  • Tarveda Therapeutics

  • Teva Pharmaceutical

  • TG Therapeutics

  • Theras Group

  • Tolero Pharmaceuticals

  • TRACON Pharmaceuticals

  • Translational Sciences

  • Triplejump

  • TRITECH BioMed

  • Turnstone Biologics

  • Tyndall National Institute

  • TypeZero Technologies

  • Unilife

  • Union Chimique Belge (UCB)

  • United BioPharma

  • United Therapeutics

  • Vaccinex

  • Vaccinogen

  • Valetritas

  • Valtronic

  • vasopharm BIOTECH

  • Verily Life Sciences

  • Vetter Pharma

  • VI Partners

  • ViCentra

  • ViiV Healthcare

  • Visionnaire Ventures

  • Visterra

  • Vivozon

  • Weibel CDS

  • Welldoc

  • West Pharmaceutical Services

  • Wipro

  • Wockhardt

  • Woodford Investment Management LLP

  • Xbiotech

  • Xencor

  • XOMA

  • Ypsomed

  • Zafgen

  • Zollner

  • Zuellig Pharma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7a0srm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-large-volume-wearable-injectors-market-report-2021-2035-emphasis-on-the-emergence-of-patient-centric-convenient-cost-effective-and-user-friendly-wearable-drug-delivery-solutions-301457368.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

