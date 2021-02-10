Global Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market to Reach $298. 3 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Laser Hair Loss Treatment estimated at US$234. 7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$298.

New York, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laser Hair Loss Treatment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957231/?utm_source=GNW

3 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.5% over the period 2020-2027. Males, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.8% CAGR and reach US$196 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Females segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $63.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR



The Laser Hair Loss Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$63.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$62.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Apira Science, Inc.

Capillus LLC

Eclipse Aesthetics LLC

HairMax

iRestore Hair Growth System

NutraStim







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957231/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Laser Hair Loss Treatment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Males (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Males (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Males (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Females (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Females (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Females (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Laser Hair Loss Treatment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 12: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 15: Canadian Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Laser

Hair Loss Treatment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Japanese Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 18: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Demand for Laser Hair Loss Treatment in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Review in China in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: European Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Laser Hair Loss Treatment Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 26: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 29: French Laser Hair Loss Treatment Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: German Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 33: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Demand for Laser Hair Loss Treatment in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Review in Italy in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Laser Hair Loss Treatment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 38: United Kingdom Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 42: Spanish Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian Laser Hair Loss Treatment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 45: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Laser Hair Loss Treatment Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 47: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of Europe Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 50: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Laser Hair Loss Treatment Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Australian Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Share Distribution

in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 58: Indian Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 60: Indian Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: South Korean Laser Hair Loss Treatment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Laser Hair Loss Treatment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 68: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Latin American Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 70: Latin American Demand for Laser Hair Loss Treatment

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Laser Hair Loss Treatment Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 74: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Argentinean Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 76: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 77: Brazilian Laser Hair Loss Treatment Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Brazilian Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 79: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Mexican Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Laser Hair Loss Treatment

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 83: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 84: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 86: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 87: The Middle East Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: The Middle East Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 89: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Laser Hair

Loss Treatment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Iranian Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 93: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Share Shift in Iran

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Laser Hair Loss Treatment Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 95: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Israeli Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Demand for Laser Hair Loss Treatment in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 99: Saudi Arabian Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: United Arab Emirates Laser Hair Loss Treatment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Rest of Middle East Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market

in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 106: African Laser Hair Loss Treatment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Historic Demand Patterns

in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 108: Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957231/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



