Global Lavender Oil Market to Reach $178.7 Million by 2030

ReportLinker
·25 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lavender Oil Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957237/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Lavender Oil Market to Reach $178.7 Million by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Lavender Oil estimated at US$120.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$178.7 Million by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.1% over the period 2022-2030. Personal Care, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$75.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Therapeutics segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $32.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR

The Lavender Oil market in the U.S. is estimated at US$32.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$40.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
- Alteya Organics
- Biolandes
- doTERRA International LLC
- Enio Bonchev Production Ltd.
- Ernesto Ventos S.A.
- Essential Oils of New Zealand Ltd
- H. Reynaud & Fils
- RKL Ltd
- Sydney Essential Oil Co. (SEOC)
- The Lebermuth Company, Inc.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957237/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Lavender Oil - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lavender Oil by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Lavender Oil by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Personal Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Personal Care by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Personal Care by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Therapeutics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Therapeutics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aromatherapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Aromatherapy by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Aromatherapy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Lavender Oil Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Lavender Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lavender Oil by End-Use - Personal Care, Therapeutics,
Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 18: USA Historic Review for Lavender Oil by End-Use -
Personal Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 19: USA 16-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Care,
Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lavender Oil by End-Use - Personal Care, Therapeutics,
Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 21: Canada Historic Review for Lavender Oil by End-Use -
Personal Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 22: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal
Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Lavender Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 23: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lavender Oil by End-Use - Personal Care, Therapeutics,
Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 24: Japan Historic Review for Lavender Oil by End-Use -
Personal Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 25: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Care,
Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Lavender Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 26: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lavender Oil by End-Use - Personal Care, Therapeutics,
Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: China Historic Review for Lavender Oil by End-Use -
Personal Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 28: China 16-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Care,
Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Lavender Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lavender Oil by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Lavender Oil by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lavender Oil by End-Use - Personal Care, Therapeutics,
Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Lavender Oil by End-Use -
Personal Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal
Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Lavender Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 35: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lavender Oil by End-Use - Personal Care, Therapeutics,
Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: France Historic Review for Lavender Oil by End-Use -
Personal Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: France 16-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal
Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Lavender Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lavender Oil by End-Use - Personal Care, Therapeutics,
Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: Germany Historic Review for Lavender Oil by End-Use -
Personal Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal
Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 41: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lavender Oil by End-Use - Personal Care, Therapeutics,
Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Italy Historic Review for Lavender Oil by End-Use -
Personal Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Care,
Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Lavender Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 44: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lavender Oil by End-Use - Personal Care, Therapeutics,
Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: UK Historic Review for Lavender Oil by End-Use -
Personal Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: UK 16-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Care,
Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN
Table 47: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lavender Oil by End-Use - Personal Care, Therapeutics,
Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Spain Historic Review for Lavender Oil by End-Use -
Personal Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Care,
Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

RUSSIA
Table 50: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lavender Oil by End-Use - Personal Care, Therapeutics,
Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Russia Historic Review for Lavender Oil by End-Use -
Personal Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal
Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 53: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Lavender Oil by End-Use - Personal Care, Therapeutics,
Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Lavender Oil by
End-Use - Personal Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal
Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
Lavender Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Lavender Oil by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lavender Oil by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Lavender Oil by End-Use - Personal Care, Therapeutics,
Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lavender Oil by
End-Use - Personal Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal
Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

AUSTRALIA
Lavender Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lavender Oil by End-Use - Personal Care, Therapeutics,
Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Australia Historic Review for Lavender Oil by End-Use -
Personal Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal
Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

INDIA
Lavender Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 65: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lavender Oil by End-Use - Personal Care, Therapeutics,
Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: India Historic Review for Lavender Oil by End-Use -
Personal Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: India 16-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Care,
Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

SOUTH KOREA
Table 68: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Lavender Oil by End-Use - Personal Care, Therapeutics,
Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: South Korea Historic Review for Lavender Oil by
End-Use - Personal Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal
Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Lavender Oil by End-Use - Personal Care,
Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lavender Oil
by End-Use - Personal Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Lavender
Oil by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Personal Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

LATIN AMERICA
Lavender Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 74: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Lavender Oil by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Latin America Historic Review for Lavender Oil by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 77: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Lavender Oil by End-Use - Personal Care, Therapeutics,
Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Latin America Historic Review for Lavender Oil by
End-Use - Personal Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal
Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ARGENTINA
Table 80: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lavender Oil by End-Use - Personal Care, Therapeutics,
Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Argentina Historic Review for Lavender Oil by End-Use -
Personal Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Argentina 16-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal
Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

BRAZIL
Table 83: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lavender Oil by End-Use - Personal Care, Therapeutics,
Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Brazil Historic Review for Lavender Oil by End-Use -
Personal Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Brazil 16-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal
Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

MEXICO
Table 86: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lavender Oil by End-Use - Personal Care, Therapeutics,
Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Mexico Historic Review for Lavender Oil by End-Use -
Personal Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Mexico 16-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal
Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 89: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Lavender Oil by End-Use - Personal Care,
Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Lavender
Oil by End-Use - Personal Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Rest of Latin America 16-Year Perspective for
Lavender Oil by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Personal Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

MIDDLE EAST
Lavender Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)
Table 92: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Lavender Oil by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 93: Middle East Historic Review for Lavender Oil by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 95: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Lavender Oil by End-Use - Personal Care, Therapeutics,
Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Middle East Historic Review for Lavender Oil by
End-Use - Personal Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal
Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

IRAN
Table 98: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lavender Oil by End-Use - Personal Care, Therapeutics,
Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Iran Historic Review for Lavender Oil by End-Use -
Personal Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Iran 16-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Care,
Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

ISRAEL
Table 101: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lavender Oil by End-Use - Personal Care, Therapeutics,
Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Israel Historic Review for Lavender Oil by End-Use -
Personal Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Israel 16-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal
Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 104: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Lavender Oil by End-Use - Personal Care, Therapeutics,
Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Lavender Oil by
End-Use - Personal Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Saudi Arabia 16-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal
Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 107: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lavender Oil by End-Use - Personal Care, Therapeutics,
Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: UAE Historic Review for Lavender Oil by End-Use -
Personal Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: UAE 16-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Care,
Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Lavender Oil by End-Use - Personal Care,
Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 111: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Lavender Oil
by End-Use - Personal Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: Rest of Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Lavender
Oil by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Personal Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

AFRICA
Lavender Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Africa for 2023 (E)
Table 113: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lavender Oil by End-Use - Personal Care, Therapeutics,
Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 114: Africa Historic Review for Lavender Oil by End-Use -
Personal Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: Africa 16-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal
Care, Therapeutics, Aromatherapy and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957237/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


