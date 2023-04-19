Global Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market Report 2023: A $42.71 Billion Market by 2027 Featuring SAFARILAND, 3M, MSA Safety, Honeywell International, DuPont de Nemours

DUBLIN, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global law enforcement personal protective equipment market grew from $28.16 billion in 2022 to $30.39 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The law enforcement personal protective equipment market is expected to grow to $42.71 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.9%.



The law enforcement personal protective equipment market consists of sales of safety helmets, gloves, eye protection, high-visibility clothing, safety footwear, safety harnesses, and shields. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Law enforcement personal protective equipment refers to equipment worn to reduce exposure to risks that result in serious workplace illnesses and injuries and that will shield the user from the risk of mishaps or negative health effects. Law enforcement personal protective equipment is used in the construction, chemicals, healthcare, and automotive industries.



North America was the largest region in the law enforcement personal protective equipment market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the law enforcement personal protective equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of law enforcement personal protective equipment include protective clothing, respiratory protection, eye and face protection, head protection, and hand protection. Protective clothing is specifically designed, treated, or fabricated to protect law enforcement personnel from hazards that are caused by extreme environmental conditions, or a dangerous work environment.

Story continues

The protective clothing extends to body armor such as bulletproof vests, historical armor, and futuristic powered armor. Some of the respiratory protection equipment is reusable respirators, powered and supplied air respirator, and disposable respirators. Various technologies used for law enforcement personal protective equipment include IT, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, C21, C21SR, C21STAR, C3, C31, C4, and C412, intelligence systems, personal equipment, detection devices, surveillance, and others. The major applications of law enforcement personal protective equipment can be seen in the healthcare industry, fire services industry, and government agencies.



Stringent government regulations about safety concerns are driving the law enforcement personal protective equipment market growth. Government implement regulations to protect officers/workers from serious injuries or illnesses resulting from contact with physical, chemical, radiological, electrical, mechanical, or other hazards.

The OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Act) is a government agency that enforces and regulates safety acts for private-sector employees. For instance, OSHA issued a statement regarding COVID-19, to the law enforcement to mandatorily use puncture-resistant gloves, face and eye protection, and PPE kits to prevent worker exposure from the waste streams.

This regulation has increased the demand for law enforcement personal protective equipment. Thus, stringent government regulations about safety concerns are driving the law enforcement personal protective equipment market.



Strategic partnership between companies is a key trend gaining popularity in the law enforcement personal protective equipment market. Companies are focusing on strategic partnerships to expand their market share and gain a competitive advantage. For instance, in September 2021, ArmorSource, a high-performance, ballistic, life-saving head protection manufacturer situated in the United States, partnered with SKYDEX to develop a new generation of helmet protection for military and law enforcement agencies.

The partnership enhances best-in-class solutions and technologies with custom-fit liners and invincible protection for the military and law enforcement communities. SKYDEX is a US-based company that designs and manufactures blast-resistant decking and mats as well as boat decking and beds.



In February 2022, Lion, a US-based personal protective equipment manufacturer, acquired Elbeco for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Lion will be focusing on a long-term growth strategy and vision of ensuring the health, safety, and performance of first responders worldwide. Elbeco is a US-based designer, manufacturer, and distributor of uniforms for law enforcement, firefighters, and public safety professionals.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

The SAFARILAND Group

3M

MSA Safety

Honeywell International Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

XION Protective Gear

ArmorSource LLC

Lakeland Industries Inc.

Ansell Protective Solutions

Avon Rubber PLC

COFRA SRL

Point Blank Enterprises Inc.

Armored Republic LLC.

Craig International

Point Blank Enterprises Inc.

Ballistic Body Armour Pty

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market Characteristics



3. Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market Trends And Strategies



4. Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market



5. Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Protective Clothing

Respiratory Protection

Eye & Face Protection

Head Protection

Hand Protection

6.2. Global Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

IT, Artificial Intelligence, and Big Data

C21, C21SR, C21STAR, C3, C31, C4, and C412

Intelligence System

Personal Equipment

Detection Devices

Surveillance and Other Technologies

6.3. Global Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Healthcare

Fire Services

Government Agencies

7. Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nf2x5c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-law-enforcement-personal-protective-equipment-market-report-2023-a-42-71-billion-market-by-2027-featuring-safariland-3m-msa-safety-honeywell-international-dupont-de-nemours-301801841.html

SOURCE Research and Markets