Global Law Enforcement Software Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $32.04 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.28%

·3 min read

DUBLIN, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Law Enforcement Software Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Law Enforcement Software Market is projected to reach USD 32.04 billion by 2030 from USD 15.74 billion in 2022, at a CAGR 9.28% during the forecast period.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions.

In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.

  • The Americas Law Enforcement Software Market size was estimated at USD 6,108.24 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 6,611.83 million in 2023, at a CAGR 9.20% to reach USD 12,351.37 million by 2030.

  • The Asia-Pacific Law Enforcement Software Market size was estimated at USD 4,014.11 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 4,359.81 million in 2023, at a CAGR 9.40% to reach USD 8,241.52 million by 2030.

  • The Europe, Middle East & Africa Law Enforcement Software Market size was estimated at USD 5,626.31 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 6,099.35 million in 2023, at a CAGR 9.29% to reach USD 11,454.42 million by 2030.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on the Global Law Enforcement Software Market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience.

This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for the market plan.

This research report categorizes the Global Law Enforcement Software Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Component:

  • Services

  • Solutions

Deployment:

  • Cloud

  • On-Premises

Region:

  • Americas

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Europe, Middle East & Africa

Company Usability Profiles:

  • Accenture PLC

  • Axon Enterprise, Inc.

  • CODY Systems

  • CyberTech Systems and Software Ltd.

  • Cyrun Corporation

  • Diverse Computing, Inc.

  • ESRI

  • Incident Response Technologies, Inc.

  • International Business Machines Corporation

  • Motorola Solutions, Inc.

  • Nuance Communications, Inc.

  • Numerica Corporation

  • Omnigo Software, LLC

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Palantir Technologies Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9oiu7p

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

