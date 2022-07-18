U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,907.25
    +42.25 (+1.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,536.00
    +289.00 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,177.00
    +169.50 (+1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.40
    +22.90 (+1.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.82
    +2.23 (+2.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.50
    +12.90 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    18.84
    +0.25 (+1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0125
    +0.0037 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.76
    -1.64 (-6.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1936
    +0.0070 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1230
    -0.3330 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,231.30
    +809.52 (+3.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    499.29
    +50.29 (+11.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,267.00
    +107.99 (+1.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

Global Lawn & Garden Consumables Markets 2022-2030: Increasing Landscaping Projects & Expansion of Housing and Commercial Construction Driving the Future $20+ Billion Industry

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Lawn & Garden Consumables Market

Global Lawn &amp; Garden Consumables Market
Global Lawn & Garden Consumables Market

Dublin, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lawn & Garden Consumables Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product , By End-User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lawn & garden consumables market size is expected to reach USD 21.73 billion by 2030

The increasing number of construction and building activities and rising inclination towards landscaping are the primary factors for the turf & garden consumables industry growth. In addition, rapid urbanization has resulted in environmental deterioration, such as escalating pollution, water contamination, and reduced air quality thereby, people are more tend towards developing green spaces and parks.

Besides, consumption offers several benefits, such as it improves soil structure, reduces carbon emission, as well as maintains air quality and a healthy environment thus, these benefits also contribute to a surge in industry demand. Moreover, the government is also initiating several projects to establish green spaces, which, in turn, stimulate the industry demand across the globe.

Based on the end-use, the residential segment is dominating the global industry with the highest revenue shares owing to the rising number of construction and renovation activities, coupled with the increasing per capita income of the middle-class population.

The increasing number of building and construction activities in various regions is stimulating the demand for lawn consumables in both residential and commercial spaces. Additionally, several regions create laws to construct gardens inside residential areas or large commercial spaces.

For instance, as per the National Building Code of India 2005 (Group 1), huge residential and commercial areas need to build garden areas to get permission from the Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC). Thus, lawn consumable is gaining massive traction among the population to construct a garden in renovating outdoor spaces or new houses for these practices projected to bolster the industry demand over the forecasting years.

Some of the Key Players

  • Ace Hardware Corporation

  • AE McKenzie

  • Agrium Incorporated

  • AMBRANDS

  • Amrep

  • Andersons Incorporated

  • APEX Nursery Fertilizer

  • BASF SE

  • Bayer AG

  • Central Garden & Pet

  • DLF Seeds A/S

  • J.R.

  • DowDuPont

  • Espoma Company

  • Ferry-Morse Seed

  • Premier Tech Limited

  • Sakata Seed Corporation

  • Scootney Springs Seed

  • Scotts Miracle Gro

  • Simplot Company

  • Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

  • The Andersons Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Highlights

3. Research Methodology
3.1. Overview
3.2. Data Sources

4. Lawn & Garden Consumables Market Insights
4.1. Lawn & Garden Consumables Market - Industry Snapshot
4.2. Lawn & Garden Consumables Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.1.1. Increasing landscaping projects
4.2.1.2. Expansion of housing and commercial construction
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.2.2.1. High cost of maintenance
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Lawn & Garden Consumables Industry trends
4.6. Value Chain Analysis
4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Global Lawn & Garden Consumables Market, by Product
5.1. Key Findings
5.2. Introduction
5.2.1. Global Lawn & Garden Consumables, by Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
5.3. Seeds
5.4. Fertilizers
5.5. Pesticides

6. Global Lawn & Garden Consumables Market, by End-User
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. Introduction
6.2.1. Global Lawn & Garden Consumables Market, by End-User, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
6.3. Residential
6.4. Commercial
6.5. Industrial

7. Global Lawn & Garden Consumables Market, by Geography
7.1. Key findings
7.2. Introduction
7.2.1. Lawn & Garden Consumables Market Assessment, By Geography, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis
8.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions

9. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/12erjx

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Adds a New Twist to the Twitter Saga

    The legal battle between the CEO of Tesla and the management of the microblogging website promises sparks.

  • Saudis Say Oil Decisions Are for OPEC+ as Biden Leaves Kingdom

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi ministers insisted that oil policy decisions would be taken according to market logic and within the OPEC+ coalition, just as US President Joe Biden wrapped up a landmark trip to the kingdom.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandBid

  • Tesla’s Chinese Battery Maker Is Scoping Out Factory Sites in Mexico

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., the world’s biggest maker of batteries for electric vehicles, is considering at least two locations in Mexico for a manufacturing plant to potentially supply Tesla Inc. and Ford Motor Co.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal

  • Elon Musk Warns U.S. and EU About This Delicate Issue

    The Russian war in Ukraine and soaring oil prices have revived the debate on the energy independence of rich countries.

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’: I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    Many people, like you, try to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks for the Second Half of 2022

    After a couple years of underperforming the S&P 500, CEO Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have returned to crushing the market in 2022. The investment conglomerate's value-focused approach to portfolio composition and penchant for identifying sturdy businesses have helped its stock holdings significantly outperform the market at large. With the market outlook still looking turbulent, the Berkshire portfolio may be a good place to turn to for stock-picking inspiration, and dividend-paying companies in the cohort could be particularly well suited to generate returns in the current climate.

  • Expect gas prices to drop to $4 a gallon soon, Biden energy adviser says

    After peaking above a record $5 a gallon in June, U.S. gas prices should continue to fall in the coming weeks, a top White House energy adviser said Sunday, predicting prices around $4 a gallon, on average.

  • General Motors offers rebate on 2023 Cadillac Lyriq if drivers sign NDA, agree to tracking

    Cadillac is giving some customers a discount off the new Lyriq electric SUV if they let GM study their driving data and stay mum about the EV.

  • 6 lush homes in Portland, Oregon

    It doesn’t hurt to look!

  • India’s Diesel, Gasoline Sales Taper Off Adding to Oil’s Gloom

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s gasoline and diesel sales during the first half of July dropped from last month as seasonal rains curtailed demand in the world’s third-biggest energy consumer, that could help keep a lid on oil prices.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Sof

  • Oil prices jump as soft dollar, tight supplies support

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices extended gains on Monday, propped up by a weaker dollar and tight supplies that offset concerns about recession and the prospect of widespread COVID-19 lockdowns in China again reducing fuel demand. Brent crude futures for September settlement rose $2.54, or 2.5%, to $103.70 a barrel by 0648 GMT, after a 2.1% gain on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for August delivery gained $2.31, or 2.4%, to $99.90 a barrel, after climbing 1.9% in the previous session.

  • Chip Investment Decisions Await Congressional Action on $52 Billion Funding Bill

    Political wrangling has slowed progress on what began as a bipartisan effort to restore America’s semiconductor production prowess.

  • China Seeks to Stem Mortgage Boycott With Developer Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s bank and property stocks rose after regulators sought to defuse a growing consumer boycott of mortgage payments by urging banks to increase lending to developers so they can complete unfinished housing projects.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwin

  • 'TikTok got me fired.' Here's what you should ponder before hitting send

    A Denver-area woman said she got fired from her tech job for talking about her salary and sharing tips on TikTok.

  • Tackle bugs, weeds and more like a pro with these backyard must-haves

    We like to keep our homes looking good, and that includes our yard. Make your lawn care easier than ever with these helpful accessories.

  • Elon Musk asks court to delay Twitter trial start to February 2023

    Elon Musk’s lawyers allege Twitter is pushing for an unreasonably fast trial over allegations the Tesla and SpaceX CEO improperly ended his $44 billion bid to buy the social media platform.

  • Seagate announces model home and custom floor plan in Palisades

    Seagate announces model home and custom floor plan in Palisades

  • Russia and Iran Are Allies Against West, Rivals in Commodity Sales

    The contest for market share in India and China is hurting Tehran’s ability to withstand economic pressure from Western sanctions.

  • Theory Design finalizing interior of Sunny Isles model in Hill Tide Estates

    Theory Design finalizing interior of Sunny Isles model in Hill Tide Estates

  • Deadly Floods Are China’s Latest Extreme Weather Nightmare

    (Bloomberg) -- Deadly floods killed at least a dozen people in Western China this weekend and disrupted power and communications infrastructure as the country continues to get battered by extreme weather this summer.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer Deman