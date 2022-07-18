Global Lawn & Garden Consumables Markets 2022-2030: Increasing Landscaping Projects & Expansion of Housing and Commercial Construction Driving the Future $20+ Billion Industry

Company Logo

Dublin, July 18, 2022 -- The "Lawn & Garden Consumables Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product , By End-User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lawn & garden consumables market size is expected to reach USD 21.73 billion by 2030



The increasing number of construction and building activities and rising inclination towards landscaping are the primary factors for the turf & garden consumables industry growth. In addition, rapid urbanization has resulted in environmental deterioration, such as escalating pollution, water contamination, and reduced air quality thereby, people are more tend towards developing green spaces and parks.



Besides, consumption offers several benefits, such as it improves soil structure, reduces carbon emission, as well as maintains air quality and a healthy environment thus, these benefits also contribute to a surge in industry demand. Moreover, the government is also initiating several projects to establish green spaces, which, in turn, stimulate the industry demand across the globe.



Based on the end-use, the residential segment is dominating the global industry with the highest revenue shares owing to the rising number of construction and renovation activities, coupled with the increasing per capita income of the middle-class population.



The increasing number of building and construction activities in various regions is stimulating the demand for lawn consumables in both residential and commercial spaces. Additionally, several regions create laws to construct gardens inside residential areas or large commercial spaces.



For instance, as per the National Building Code of India 2005 (Group 1), huge residential and commercial areas need to build garden areas to get permission from the Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC). Thus, lawn consumable is gaining massive traction among the population to construct a garden in renovating outdoor spaces or new houses for these practices projected to bolster the industry demand over the forecasting years.



