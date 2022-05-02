U.S. markets open in 4 hours 27 minutes

Global Lawn Mowers Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2015-2020 & 2021-2025: Battery Power Expanding to Larger Mowers & Robotic Mowers Gaining Acceptance

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lawn Mowers Market 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global demand for lawn mowers is forecast to increase 1.9% per year from a high 2020 base to $9.5 billion in 2025

Growth will be somewhat slower than the 2015-2020 period due to the elevated 2020 market, with demand sustained by:

  • Robust sales of battery-powered lawn mowers will account for the vast majority of demand gains

  • Ongoing advances in the US, the largest market for lawn mowers

High Levels of Demand Driven by COVID-19 Pandemic

The global lawn mower market achieved a new all-time high in 2020, with sales above the pre-recession 2007 level for the first time. This high level of demand was related to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular more time spent at home as a result of social distancing measures. This led to growth in a wide variety of do-it-yourself (DIY) home maintenance and improvement markets, with lawn mowers among those benefiting.

While lawn mower suppliers currently enjoy an extremely healthy market environment, with sales remaining at an elevated level in 2021, it is unclear how much of recent gains will be sustainable as the effects of the pandemic fade. As a result, demand growth is expected to moderate through 2025, although the possibility of a permanent shift toward increased remote work could provide support for continued high sales levels.

Battery Power Expanding to Larger Mowers

Lawn mowers have been slower to transition to battery power than other types of lawn and garden equipment, and gas power remains the dominant technology for larger models like riding mowers.

However, battery technology continues to improve, and battery-powered riding mowers are increasingly capable of competing with engine-driven models on both performance and price. As a result, demand for battery-powered lawn mowers is expected to advance rapidly through 2025 as the range of products using this technology expands.

Gains for battery-powered mowers will come at the expense of engine-driven products, and sales growth for gas-powered mowers will be sluggish.

Robotic Mowers Gaining Acceptance

The rising popularity of robotic lawn mowers is one of the most important ongoing trends in the industry, as these products offer distinct value-added functionality not provided by conventional mowers. Robotic mowers made massive strides in Western Europe between 2010 and 2020, becoming a particularly significant share of the market in Sweden and Germany.

These products are proliferating throughout the region and represent a key growth segment in otherwise mature West European markets. Suppliers are also increasingly attempting to sell robotic mowers in the US, although significant penetration of that market has not yet been achieved. This is due in part to limited awareness, as many consumers still do not know that robotic lawn mowers are an option.

However, the US also has a particularly high level of enthusiasm for DIY lawn care, and many consumer purchasers of lawn and garden equipment are less interested in the labor-saving aspects of robotic mowers. As a result, ongoing customer outreach will be required in the US, with possible opportunities in reaching consumers who rely on landscapers and have limited knowledge of lawn mowers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. About This Report

  • Report Details

  • Study Scope & Product Description

  • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3. Factors Impacting Lawn Mower Demand

  • Legal & Regulatory Issues

  • Emissions

  • Noise Pollution

  • Product Safety

  • Sustainability Initiatives

  • Recycling & Recycled Content

  • Electrification & Renewable Energy

  • Technology & Innovation

  • Batteries

  • Automation/Robotics

  • Smart Technology

  • Ergonomics

4. Overview

  • Historical Market Trends

  • Regional Trends

  • Demand by Region

  • Largest Country Markets

  • Fastest Growing Country Markets

  • Production by Region

  • International Trade

  • Power Sources

  • Demand by Power Source

  • Engine-Driven Lawn Mowers

  • Battery-Powered Lawn Mowers

  • Corded Electric Lawn Mowers

  • Robotic Lawn Mowers

  • Demand by Market

  • Pricing Trends

  • Competitive Products

  • Market Share & Leading Producers

5. North America

6. Central & South America

7. Western Europe

8. Eastern Europe

9. Asia/Pacific

10. Africa/Mideast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8d6tpg

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


