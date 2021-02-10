Global LCR Meters Industry

Global LCR Meters Market to Reach $425. 8 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for LCR Meters estimated at US$378. 2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$425.

8 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 1.7% over the period 2020-2027. Benchtop, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.6% CAGR and reach US$320.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Handheld segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $102.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.3% CAGR



The LCR Meters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$102.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$81.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Chroma Systems Solutions, Inc.

Doble Engineering Company

Extech Instruments

K Precision







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

LCR Meter Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: LCR Meters Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: LCR Meters Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: LCR Meters Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Benchtop (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Benchtop (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Benchtop (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Handheld (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Handheld (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Handheld (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US LCR Meter Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States LCR Meters Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: LCR Meters Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 12: United States LCR Meters Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian LCR Meters Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Canadian LCR Meters Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 15: LCR Meters Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for LCR Meters: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 17: LCR Meters Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 18: Japanese LCR Meters Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese LCR Meters Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: LCR Meters Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese LCR Meters Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European LCR Meter Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European LCR Meters Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: LCR Meters Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 24: European LCR Meters Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European LCR Meters Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 26: LCR Meters Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European LCR Meters Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: LCR Meters Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 29: French LCR Meters Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 30: French LCR Meters Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: LCR Meters Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 32: German LCR Meters Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 33: German LCR Meters Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian LCR Meters Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: LCR Meters Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian LCR Meters Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for LCR Meters: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: LCR Meters Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: United Kingdom LCR Meters Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish LCR Meters Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Spanish LCR Meters Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 42: LCR Meters Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian LCR Meters Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: LCR Meters Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 45: Russian LCR Meters Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe LCR Meters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 47: LCR Meters Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of Europe LCR Meters Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific LCR Meters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: LCR Meters Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: Asia-Pacific LCR Meters Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: LCR Meters Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific LCR Meters Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific LCR Meters Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 55: LCR Meters Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: Australian LCR Meters Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: Australian LCR Meters Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 58: Indian LCR Meters Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Indian LCR Meters Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 60: LCR Meters Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: LCR Meters Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: South Korean LCR Meters Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: LCR Meters Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for LCR Meters: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: LCR Meters Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific LCR Meters Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American LCR Meters Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 68: LCR Meters Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Latin American LCR Meters Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Latin American LCR Meters Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: LCR Meters Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American LCR Meters Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean LCR Meters Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 74: LCR Meters Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Argentinean LCR Meters Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 76: LCR Meters Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Brazilian LCR Meters Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Brazilian LCR Meters Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 79: LCR Meters Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: Mexican LCR Meters Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Mexican LCR Meters Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America LCR Meters Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: LCR Meters Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 84: Rest of Latin America LCR Meters Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East LCR Meters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 86: LCR Meters Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 87: The Middle East LCR Meters Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: The Middle East LCR Meters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: The Middle East LCR Meters Historic Market by Type in

US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 90: LCR Meters Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Market for LCR Meters: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 92: LCR Meters Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Iranian LCR Meters Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli LCR Meters Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 95: LCR Meters Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Israeli LCR Meters Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian LCR Meters Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: LCR Meters Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 99: Saudi Arabian LCR Meters Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: LCR Meters Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: United Arab Emirates LCR Meters Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: LCR Meters Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: LCR Meters Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Rest of Middle East LCR Meters Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Middle East LCR Meters Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 106: African LCR Meters Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: LCR Meters Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 108: African LCR Meters Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 48

