U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,923.59
    +12.36 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,449.73
    +73.90 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,084.27
    +76.57 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,316.33
    +17.34 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    58.46
    +0.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.30
    +7.80 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    27.39
    -0.02 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2132
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1410
    -0.0160 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3849
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.6500
    +0.0820 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,217.72
    -993.98 (-2.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    915.99
    -19.91 (-2.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,548.34
    +16.78 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,562.93
    +57.00 (+0.19%)
     

Global LCR Meters Industry

ReportLinker
·12 min read

Global LCR Meters Market to Reach $425. 8 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for LCR Meters estimated at US$378. 2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$425.

New York, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global LCR Meters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957240/?utm_source=GNW
8 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 1.7% over the period 2020-2027. Benchtop, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.6% CAGR and reach US$320.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Handheld segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $102.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.3% CAGR

The LCR Meters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$102.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$81.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Chroma Systems Solutions, Inc.

  • Doble Engineering Company

  • Extech Instruments

  • K Precision




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957240/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
LCR Meter Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: LCR Meters Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: LCR Meters Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: LCR Meters Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Benchtop (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Benchtop (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Benchtop (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Handheld (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Handheld (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Handheld (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US LCR Meter Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States LCR Meters Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: LCR Meters Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 12: United States LCR Meters Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 13: Canadian LCR Meters Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 14: Canadian LCR Meters Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 15: LCR Meters Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for LCR Meters: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 17: LCR Meters Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 18: Japanese LCR Meters Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 19: Chinese LCR Meters Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 20: LCR Meters Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 21: Chinese LCR Meters Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European LCR Meter Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European LCR Meters Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 23: LCR Meters Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 24: European LCR Meters Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 25: European LCR Meters Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027

Table 26: LCR Meters Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 27: European LCR Meters Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 28: LCR Meters Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027

Table 29: French LCR Meters Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 30: French LCR Meters Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027

GERMANY
Table 31: LCR Meters Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 32: German LCR Meters Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 33: German LCR Meters Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 34: Italian LCR Meters Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 35: LCR Meters Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 36: Italian LCR Meters Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for LCR Meters: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 38: LCR Meters Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 39: United Kingdom LCR Meters Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish LCR Meters Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 41: Spanish LCR Meters Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 42: LCR Meters Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian LCR Meters Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 44: LCR Meters Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 45: Russian LCR Meters Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe LCR Meters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027

Table 47: LCR Meters Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 48: Rest of Europe LCR Meters Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific LCR Meters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 50: LCR Meters Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 51: Asia-Pacific LCR Meters Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 52: LCR Meters Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027

Table 53: Asia-Pacific LCR Meters Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 54: Asia-Pacific LCR Meters Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 55: LCR Meters Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 56: Australian LCR Meters Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 57: Australian LCR Meters Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 58: Indian LCR Meters Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 59: Indian LCR Meters Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 60: LCR Meters Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: LCR Meters Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 62: South Korean LCR Meters Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 63: LCR Meters Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for LCR Meters: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 65: LCR Meters Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific LCR Meters Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American LCR Meters Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027

Table 68: LCR Meters Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019

Table 69: Latin American LCR Meters Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 70: Latin American LCR Meters Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 71: LCR Meters Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 72: Latin American LCR Meters Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean LCR Meters Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027

Table 74: LCR Meters Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 75: Argentinean LCR Meters Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 76: LCR Meters Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027

Table 77: Brazilian LCR Meters Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 78: Brazilian LCR Meters Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MEXICO
Table 79: LCR Meters Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 80: Mexican LCR Meters Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 81: Mexican LCR Meters Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America LCR Meters Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 83: LCR Meters Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 84: Rest of Latin America LCR Meters Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East LCR Meters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 86: LCR Meters Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 87: The Middle East LCR Meters Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 88: The Middle East LCR Meters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 89: The Middle East LCR Meters Historic Market by Type in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 90: LCR Meters Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027

IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for LCR Meters: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 92: LCR Meters Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 93: Iranian LCR Meters Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli LCR Meters Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027

Table 95: LCR Meters Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 96: Israeli LCR Meters Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian LCR Meters Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 98: LCR Meters Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 99: Saudi Arabian LCR Meters Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: LCR Meters Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 101: United Arab Emirates LCR Meters Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 102: LCR Meters Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: LCR Meters Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 104: Rest of Middle East LCR Meters Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 105: Rest of Middle East LCR Meters Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AFRICA
Table 106: African LCR Meters Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 107: LCR Meters Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 108: African LCR Meters Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 48
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957240/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy On Guidance For $15 Billion In Covid Vaccine Sales?

    Pfizer stock took a hit in early February on a disappointing fourth-quarter report, though the company called for $15 billion in full-year Covid vaccine sales. So, is Pfizer stock a buy now?

  • Stocks aren’t in a bubble, but here’s what is, according to fund manager Cathie Wood

    For all the attention given to the argument that the stock market is in a bubble, it is important to point out that not everyone shares that view. Few fund managers have been more successful than Cathie Wood, the chief executive of ARK Invest and fund manager of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) which according to FactSet have drawn in more inflows than any other actively managed stock exchange-traded fund over the last 12 months. In a monthly webinar, Wood made the argument against stocks being in a bubble.

  • 2 Under The Radar Electric Vehicle Stocks That Could Soar In 2021

    The green energy industry has been red-hot throughout 2020. Here are the 2 companies could do very well in 2021

  • Poorer countries copied America’s money-printing spree—and are paying the price

    The Federal Reserve and other powerful central banks have viewed a curiously long bout of low inflation as proof that stimulating the economy through unconventional money-printing measures can ease the pain of downturns. As the pandemic spread, a slew of central banks from India to Turkey to South Africa for the first time delved head-long into their own unconventional monetary policy, so-called “quantitative easing”, buying up government debt and corporate bonds to stabilize their currencies and boost their recoveries. Prioritizing economic support over inflation risk seemed like the right move: Many emerging market central banks initially offset the impact of fleeing foreign investors and rising borrowing costs, while helping to lift their stock prices.

  • Ark's Cathie Wood explains how bitcoin could increase by $400,000

    Cathie Wood and Ark Invest see bitcoin adoption by companies as a cash alternative on the balance sheet as sending btc higher by $40,000.

  • Is the stock market due for a correction in 2021? Here’s what some experts think

    A pullback for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index on Tuesday halted the longest win streak for stocks in months but a major concern for investors remains: is there a major correction looming ahead?

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Prepares To Go Public This Year At $50B Valuation: Report

    Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN)-backed Rivian Automotive Inc may go public as early as September, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. What Happened: The Michigan-based automaker — also backed by Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) — could achieve a valuation of nearly $50 billion or more, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock The IPO timing is not certain and the listing could occur in late 2021 or even 2022, according to Bloomberg’s sources. The automaker has reportedly been in negotiations with banks about its IPO plans. Why It Matters: The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival is valued at $27.6 billion, as of its latest funding round in January, noted Bloomberg. Amazon has an agreement with Rivian for the delivery of 100,000 electric delivery vans as it strives to be carbon neutral by 2040. EV makers have gone public of late through mergers with special purpose acquisition companies. Fuel-Cell truck startup Hyzon Motors announced a merger with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: DCRB) on Tuesday. Last year, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) merged with VectoIQ, a SPAC that raised more than 0 million. California-based Lucid Motors is speculated to be pondering a merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV). Peter Rawlinson, Lucid’s CEO refused comments on the possible merger last week. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Photo courtesy: Richard Truesdell via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaReddit User Who Leaked Tesla's Bitcoin Investment News Was Just HighThis Is How Tesla Could Let You Buy An EV With Bitcoin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Here are analysts’ favorite marijuana stocks, which they expect to rise as much as 82% in the next year

    Marijuana stocks have surged this year as investors anticipate wider acceptance of legal distribution of recreational products in the U.S. Your best way to ride this wave may be through exchange traded funds. Recent coverage includes efforts by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to introduce legislation for the federal legalization of marijuana and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s drive toward legalization in his state.

  • GM Beats Earnings Views, Guides High But Warns On Chip Shortage

    General Motors topped Q4 estimates and gave strong 2021 guidance, but said the global chip shortage will hit profits.

  • 10 Tax Breaks for People Over 50

    The perks of agingOnce you turn 50, and especially after age 65, you can qualify for extra tax breaks. Older people get a bigger standard deduction, and they can earn more before they have to file a tax return at all.

  • Cramer Gives His Opinion On AMD, Alibaba And More

    On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said AMD CEO Lisa Su is the toughest person in the business. He would buy Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD). The construction business is a very hard business, but if you had to navigate it, it would be Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J), said Cramer. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) is terrific, said Cramer. It had a big run, but there is plenty of business for the company. Cramer prefers Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL), Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) and D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) over Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ: GRBK). Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) got through its problems with the government and now it is free to make money, said Cramer. He wants the stock to come down a bit before he pulls the trigger. Cramer would hold onto Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) because it had an extraordinary quarter. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaScott Nations Crude Oil Futures Trade'Halftime Report' Picks For February 8: AMD, Yum China And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Cannabis giant Canopy Growth surges 12% on new profitability outlook and US legalization hopes

    Canopy Growth CEO David Klein tells Yahoo Finance the Canadian cannabis company is poised to reach profitability even without access to the US market.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Are Still Undervalued

    Let’s talk about growth. With corona receding, politics growing less exciting, and a new year ahead, investors are getting optimistic – and that means there’s a hunt for stocks that will bring in strong returns. In other words, growth stocks. In a recent interview, Jan Hatzius, chief economist at investment giant Goldman Sachs, said that he sees GDP growth in 2Q21 hitting as high as 10%. In an environment like that, most stocks are going to show a growth trend. Now, we all know that past performance won’t guarantee future results. Still, the best place to start looking for tomorrow’s high-growth stocks is among yesterday’s winners. Bearing this in mind, we set out to find stocks flagged as exciting growth plays by Wall Street. Using TipRanks’ database, we locked in on three analyst-backed names that have already notched impressive gains and boast solid growth narratives for the long-term. Kaleyra (KLR) We will start with Kaleyra, a cloud computing company offering communications solutions. The company’s SaaS platform supports SMS, voice calls, and chatbots – a product with obvious applications and value in today’s office climate, with the strong push to telecommuting and remote work. Kaleyra boasts over 3,500 customers, who make 3 billion voice calls and sent 27 billion text messages in 2019 (the last year with full numbers available). Over the past 6 months, KLR shares have shown tremendous growth, appreciating 155%. Kaleyra’s revenues have grown along with the share value. The company’s 3Q20 results hit $38.3 million, the best since KLR went public. While Kaleyra still runs a net earnings loss each quarter, the Q3 EPS was the lowest such loss in the past four quarters. Maxim analyst Allen Klee is bullish on KLR, seeing recent growth and product offerings as indicative of future performance. “Over the past few years, Kaleyra has posted double-digit revenue growth and positive adjusted EBITDA. We forecast revenue growth of 9%, 22%, and 28% for 2020-2022. We project adjusted EBITDA declines in 2020 to reflect public company costs and COVID-19, but growth at over twice the rate of revenue for the following two years. We expect benefits from operating leverage, low-cost tech employees, cost volume discounts as the company expands, and margin improvement from new offerings and geographies. Over the longer term, we believe the company can grow revenue close to 30% with even faster bottom line growth," Klee opined. With such growth, it’s no wonder Klee takes a bullish stance on KLR. To kick off his coverage, the analyst published a Buy rating and set a $22 price target. This figure implies a 45% for the coming year. (To watch Klee’s track record, click here) Overall, based on the 3 Buy ratings vs no Holds or Sells assigned in the last three months, Wall Street analysts agree that this ‘Strong Buy’ is a solid bet. It also doesn’t hurt that its $19 average price target implies ~26% upside potential. (See KLR stock analysis on TipRanks) Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Next up, Vista Outdoor, is a venerable company that saw its niche gain attractiveness in recent times. Vista is a sporting goods company, with 40 brands in two main divisions: outdoor products and shooting sports. Vista’s brands include well-known names as Bushnell Golf, CamelBak, and Remington. The company has found a burst of success in the ‘corona year’ as people have turned more and more to outdoor activities that can be practiced solo or in small groups – expanding the customer base. VSTO shares are up as a result, by 214% in the last 12 months. Vista’s earnings reflect the increase in consumer interest in outdoor sports. The company’s EPS grew in 2020, turning from a net loss to a $1.34 per share profit in the fiscal Q2 report (released in November). The fiscal Q3 report, released earlier this month, showed lower earnings, at $1.31 per share, but was still considered solid by the company, as it covered winter months when the company normally sees a revenue decline. Both quarters showed strong year-over-year EPS gains. Covering Vista for B. Riley, 5-star analyst Eric Wold sees several avenues for continued growth by Vista. He is impressed by the growth in firearm and ammunition sales, and by the price increase for products in both the outdoor goods and the shooting sports divisions. “Given our expectation that the increased industry participation numbers for both outdoor products and shooting sports during the pandemic will represent an incremental tailwind for VSTO in the coming years beyond the impressive production visibility that has been created by depleted channel inventory levels, we continue to see an attractive set-up for baseline growth,” Wold commented. Overall, Wold is bullish on the stock and rates it a Buy, with a $41 price target. This figure indicates room for 27% upside in the coming year. (To watch Wold’s track record, click here) Vista is another company with a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. That rating is based on 9 recent reviews, all to Buy. VSTO shares have an average price target of $36.78, which gives an upside of 14% from the trading price of $32.15. (See VSTO stock analysis on TipRanks) Textainer Group Holdings (TGH) You might not think about the ubiquitous cargo container, but these deceptively simple metal boxes have changed the face of bulk transport since their breakout proliferation in the 1960s. These containers make it easy to organize, load, ship, and track vast amounts of cargo, and are especially valuable for their ease of switching; containers can be quickly loaded on or switched between ships, trains, and trucks. Textainer is a billion-dollar company that buys, owns, and leases shipping containers for the cargo industry. The company has over 250 customers, and boasts a fleet of 3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). Textainer is also a major reseller of used containers, and operates from 500 depots around the world. Even during the corona pandemic, when international trading routes and patterns were badly disrupted, and the quarterly revenues were down year-over-year, Textainer saw share gains. The company’s stock soared 110% over the past 12 months. The bulk of these gains have come in the past six months, as economies – and trading patterns – have begun to reopen. Looking at Textainer for B. Riley, analyst Daniel Day is deeply impressed. He sees this company as the lowest priced among its peer group, with a strong market share in a competitive industry. Day rates TGH a Buy, and his $31 price target suggests it has room for 57% growth ahead of it. In support of this bullish stance, Day writes, in part, “We believe that TGH is an underfollowed, misunderstood name that is ideal for the portfolio of a deep value investor looking for cash flow–generative names trading at a steep discount to intrinsic value. With new container prices at multiyear highs amid a resurgence in container shipping, we expect upcoming earnings results to be positive catalyst events for TGH…” Some stocks fly under the radar, and TGH is one of those. Day's is the only recent analyst review of this company, and it is decidedly positive. (See TGH stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for growth stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Why can’t I transfer my final salary pension?

    When John Salton wanted to transfer out of his final salary defined benefit (DB) pension worth £600,000 to retire early, travel more and take on new hobbies, he thought he would make a good candidate. Salton, 55, has three pension pots and owns two properties with his wife, who also has her own pension. “I’m pretty disappointed,” Salton said.

  • Novavax Keeps Hitting New Records After Seeking Covid Vaccine OK; Is It A Buy?

    Novavax said in January its coronavirus vaccine was 89.3% effective in a Phase 3 test. It's also effective against variants. It's now seeking authorization. Is NVAX stock a buy?

  • SpaceX opens Starlink satellite internet pre-orders to the public

    SpaceX’s Starlink is taking another small step towards expanding its public beta test by opening up pre-orders to budding customers. Whereas previously you could register your interest for the chance to sign up to the satellite internet service, entering your details now gives you the ability to put down a $99 deposit. Additional charges include $499 for the Starlink Kit, including a Wi-Fi router and dish, and extras for shipping and tax.

  • Chesapeake Energy emerges from bankruptcy and shifts back to natural gas

    U.S. shale producer Chesapeake Energy Corp on Tuesday exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy with business plan that nods to its founders' emphasis on natural gas after a recent push into crude oil. Once the second-largest U.S. natural gas producer, Chesapeake was felled by a long slide in gas prices and heavy debts from overspending on deals. Two years ago it paid $4 billion in a bet on shale oil firm WildHorse Resource Development.

  • Illinois Slashes Budget Deficit Forecast Over Economic Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Illinois, whose chronic fiscal strains have left it with a lower credit rating than any other state, slashed the size of its projected deficit for the next fiscal year as tax revenue fared better than expected during the pandemic.Governor J.B. Pritzker’s office said Tuesday the shortfall for the year that begins in July will be $3 billion, down from a previous estimate of $5.5 billion. The number shrank after he directed the state to pay off a $700 million loan from the Federal Reserve early and the state’s “economy performed more strongly than expected,” according to the statement.The state, whose bonds are rated just one step above junk, is among several across the country that have seen their finances fare better than initially feared when the pandemic first shut down wide swaths of the economy. That’s largely because higher-income Americans that pay the bulk of income taxes continued to work from home -- so states’ revenues continued to rise or didn’t drop as much as first expected.Even so, states have slashed their payrolls deeply since last year, exerting a drag on the economic recovery, and are anticipating that President Joe Biden will provide a large amount of aid to help them weather the rest of the pandemic.“There is no question that this budget will include painful choices, but as the effect of the pandemic diminishes over the coming months, the governor will continue to focus on economic recovery for the hardest hit,” Jordan Abudayyeh, a spokesperson for Pritzker, said in the statement.Related: State and City Budgets Stifle Broader U.S. Economic RecoveryIllinois was wrestling with budget shortfalls long before the pandemic struck, leaving it at risk of becoming the first state ever to be stripped of its investment-grade rating. That was largely because of rising costs due to an unfunded pension liability of some $141 billion.Illinois was the only state to borrow from the Federal Reserve’s emergency lending line because the interest rates it faced in the bond market surged last year. The yields on its bonds -- which hit more than 6% for 10-year securities in March -- have since tumbled to around 2% as the outlook for the state improved.“The governor will also continue to advance long-term structural budget improvements that continue the stronger fiscal trajectory Illinois was on before the pandemic, ” Abudayyeh said.Pritzker isn’t including an income-tax increase in his fiscal 2022 budget. Illinois voter’s rejection in November of the graduated income tax that Pritzker had advocated had spurred speculation he would seek to increase the state’s flat income-tax rate.Pritzker intends instead to rely on $900 million by closing corporate-tax loopholes and directing cigarette-tax revenue to the state’s general fund. It will hold state spending flat after $700 million in spending cuts for fiscal 2021. The governor is scheduled to release his budget proposal Feb. 17.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Archer to go public through merger deal with SPAC Atlas Crest, receives $1 billion order from United Airlines

    Archer announced Wednesday a merger agreement with special purpose acquisition company Atlas Crest Investment Corp. that will take the urban air mobility (UAM) company public. Shares of Atlas Crest Investment rocketed 37% in premarket trading. The deal, which has an equity value of the deal is $3.8 billion, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, will provide about $1.1 billion in gross proceeds to the combined company. Archer is developing the an all-electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, that is capable of transporting people up to 60 miles at 150 miles per hour. Separately, United Airlines Holdings Inc. announced Wednesday that it completed an agreement to work with Archer as part of the airline's effort to invest in technologies that decarbonize air travel. Archer said United has placed an order for $1 billion of Archer's aircraft, with an option for an additional $500 million order. The stock, which went public on Dec. 18, has advanced 11.7% year to date through Tuesday, while the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 16.0% and the S&P 500 has gained 4.1%.

  • Dow Jones Today, Futures Rise As GM, Cisco Sag; Twitter Rallies On Earnings, Baidu Seeks AI Chip Unit

    JD.com and Berry Global were in buy ranges, and Coke boosted the Dow as earnings news drove stock futures higher.