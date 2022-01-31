U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,515.55
    +83.70 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,131.86
    +406.39 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,239.88
    +469.31 (+3.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.45
    +59.94 (+3.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.15
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.70
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1235
    +0.0083 (+0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3445
    +0.0045 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1300
    -0.0600 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,450.42
    +634.21 (+1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.66
    +41.48 (+4.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.37
    -1.70 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

Global Leader in #CommTech Reimagines Industry Standard to Empower PR Professionals

·2 min read

Cision Invests in the Inception of Elite Agency Relations Team to Better Serve Key Segment

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Cision's 2021 acquisition of Brandwatch, the global leader in PR and marketing technology remains at the forefront of the industry; offering a comprehensive range of strategy, software and the insight required of modern communicators. Now, they have reaffirmed their commitment to the success of their agency partners through the creation of the Agency Relations Team or ART.

Last month, Cision invested in the creation of its elite Agency Relations Team (ART). This new point of connection has assembled the specialized expertise required of large businesses, government bodies and global agencies to best leverage Cision's unparalleled pillars of service - earned media monitoring, social media management and analytics, content creation, multichannel press release distribution and substantive storytelling along with an investor relations stack - to create a flexible path and reimagined model for shared success. A team truly dedicated to make media management easier for our clients with the most complex and diversified needs.

The move will afford large agencies, firms and tenured communication powerhouses a single point of contact to understand their evolving needs, identify efficiencies and adapt their custom suite of solutions to drive optimal return; tailor-fit for each campaign or project.

Excited to see the continued committed to service and growth, Chief Revenue Officer, Stephen Boyes, said, "Cision piloted this elevated customer experience endeavor over the last few months with a handful of preeminent partners and has opened access to the ART for every one of our agency partners to experience a new standard in media management and client satisfaction. Working with our agency partners provides important insights into the constant changes and challenges facing communication professionals every day. Our agency partnerships are important to us, we want our service to reflect their value to our business."

To inquire if partnering with the Agency Relations Team is a good fit for your 2022 success, please reach out to Subhir Kotwal at subhir.kotwal@cision.com.

As a global leader in PR, marketing and social media management technology and intelligence, Cision helps brands and organizations to identify, connect and engage with customers and stakeholders to drive business results. PR Newswire, a network of over 1.1 billion influencers, in-depth monitoring, analytics and its Brandwatch and Falcon.io social media platforms headline a premier suite of solutions. Cision has offices in 24 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC. For more information about Cision's award-winning solutions, including its next-gen Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow @Cision on Twitter.

Cision Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cision Ltd.)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-leader-in-commtech-reimagines-industry-standard-to-empower-pr-professionals-301472003.html

SOURCE Cision Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Fiverr: The Gig Economy Is Here

    The company is riding the wave of a new job landscape

  • Taco Bell's Menu Has Something New (You Can't Eat It)

    The Yum fast-food brand Taco Bell wants to make sure its store leaders look like the people who eat and work in its restaurants.

  • McDonald’s Investors Say Ex-CEO Easterbrook Must Return More Pay

    (Bloomberg) -- Some McDonald’s Corp. investors criticized the fast-food chain for agreeing to allow former Chief Executive Officer Steve Easterbrook’s to return $105 million in compensation following his ouster over sexual relations with subordinates, saying the company should have gotten more.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldTech Stocks Gain as Traders Brace for Volatility:

  • What happens when colleagues know each other’s salaries

    A new academic study found that pay transparency makes wages more equitable and decouples performance from salary.

  • What Is Mexican Food? A Nevada Court Has the Tricky Job of Deciding

    A culinary conundrum over two salads and a rice bowl has two restaurants at a shopping center at odds, so their landlord took the question to court.

  • More than one-third of Americans say they’ve never had a retirement account

    Never had a retirement account? You’re not alone – 36% of American workers said they’ve never had a retirement account, such as a 401(k) plan or an IRA, a new Bankrate survey found. Generation Z and lower-income households were more likely to fall in this group.

  • Boeing to Build Up to Possible 100 Planes for Qatar Airways

    The airline is buying 34 777-8 freighter jets for Qatar Airways, with an option to buy 16 more. A planned provisional order could bring sales of as many as 50 737-10 planes.

  • MBA Student By Day, ‘Hamilton’ Dancer By Night

    MBA Student by Day, ‘Hamilton’ Dancer by Night It’s one thing to be an MBA student. It’s another to be an MBA student while performing six days per week in the Hamilton ensemble. For Sam Aberman, ... The post MBA Student By Day, ‘Hamilton’ Dancer By Night appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Analysts eye UPS automation efforts to offset increased wage costs

    Higher labor costs during the pandemic-plagued holiday season may erode the profits of United Parcel Service, the world's biggest package delivery firm, which is set to report quarterly earnings on Tuesday. UPS hired nearly 100,000 people for the holiday season and plans to keep a portion of those workers on board. Union pay and benefits for UPS drivers, sort center workers and package loaders generally exceed those at non-union shops like Amazon.com, UPS's largest customer and a growing delivery rival.

  • 20 Bargain Stocks to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • Burger King, Domino’s Pull Back on Value Menus as Costs Rise

    Chains are reducing their menus of discounted items or shrinking portions, hoping it will bring less pushback from consumers than straight price increases.

  • T-Mobile issues vaccination ultimatum to office workers in an internal memo

    T-Mobile says office workers who aren't fully vaccinated by the deadline will be terminated. Some workers such as those at retail stores and field technicians are exempt from the policy.

  • U.S. helps fund California port project as export delays hurt food makers

    The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Sunday it will help fund a new container yard for agricultural exports at California's Port of Oakland, as the government, ports and food companies scramble to ease costly shipping delays. Ships delivering cargo at ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, have also skipped Oakland, a major hub for agricultural exports, to return to Asia more quickly. Oakland's export volume in 2021 declined 8% from the previous year, the port said, hurting shipments of products like nuts, dairy and produce.

  • ChargePoint Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Position as the Leading End-to-End Solution Provider for EV Charging Solutions in Europe

    Recently Frost & Sullivan analyzed the European electric vehicle charging market, and based on its findings, recognizes ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) with the 2021 European Electric Vehicle Charging Market Leadership Award. The company has built an extensive EV charging network across North America and is now expanding in Europe. It focuses on developing software-led charging solutions which it provides to customers to provide charging wherever they may need it. It complements its offe

  • Career expert: Here's how to launch a side business while still at your 9-to-5 job

    If you’re wondering how to toe the line between pursuing a side hustle and keeping your boss happy, here are some tips.

  • Great Resignation could fuel more withdrawals from retirement accounts

    The pandemic prompted people to dip into retirement savings. The Great Resignation may do the same.

  • As manufacturing jobs decline, some workers struggle to climb into the middle class

    The U.S. has lost more than 5 million manufacturing jobs, hindering the financial mobility of workers without a college degree, says new report

  • Boeing says Ukraine tensions creating 'adverse climate' for business

    Boeing relies heavily on Russia's VSMPO-AVISMA for the supply of titanium, a lightweight metal that is used widely in planemaking. Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's border as it presses demands for a new security arrangement in Europe, prompting U.S. and European officials to threaten a barrage of sanctions if it invades.

  • Cardinal Health to pay $13 million to resolve U.S. kickback case

    BOSTON (Reuters) -Drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc has agreed to pay more than $13 million to resolve allegations it gave doctors kickbacks to buy pharmaceutical products paid for by federal healthcare programs, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins in Boston said the Ohio-based drug distributor violated the False Claims Act by paying kickbacks to physician practices in the form of "upfront discounts." Cardinal Health acknowledged certain facts as part of the $13.125 million settlement, Rollins' office said, though the company in a statement noted that it did not admit liability as part of the deal.

  • Natural gas price ‘behaving as if it wants to rip higher’ strategist says

    Bob Yawger, Mizuho America executive director of energy futures, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to expect with the oil and natural gas market in 2022.