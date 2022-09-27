U.S. markets open in 3 hours 1 minute

GLOBAL LEADERS, EXPERTS, AND CULTURAL ICONS CONVENE AT THE MILKEN INSTITUTE ASIA SUMMIT TO CELEBRATE A TRANSFORMED WORLD

·3 min read

Taking place from 28-30 September at the Four Seasons Hotel in Singapore, a cascade of stars from around the world aims to tackle critical issues affecting the Asia Pacific region.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 9th annual Milken Institute Asia Summit will kick off tomorrow (Wednesday, September 28, 2022) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Singapore. This year's Summit has returned to a fully in-person event, allowing participants to enjoy an immersive and interactive experience. Under the theme "The World Transformed," this year's Summit will feature over 1,200 speakers and attendees from more than 28 countries to participate in curated discussions and purpose-driven meetings that will propel transformative ideas into practical, scalable solutions.

(PRNewsfoto/Milken Institute)
(PRNewsfoto/Milken Institute)

Throughout the course of three days, attendees will be able to hear and learn from, as well as meet leaders in government, finance, technology, philanthropy, business, and academia, including Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Singapore's Senior Minister, Office of the Prime Minister; Julia Gillard, 27th Prime Minister of Australia; Inaugural Chair of the Global Institute for Women's Leadership; Jean Hynes, CEO of Wellington Management; Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing; Blake Hutcheson, President and CEO, OMERS; Steffen Meister, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors at Partners Group; Gan Kim Yong, Minister for Trade and Industry, Singapore; Rohit Sipahimalani, Chief Investment Officer of Temasek; and Jenny Johnson, President and CEO, Franklin Resources Inc.

In addition to top brass from business and government, cultural superstars and icons like Korean popstar Eric Nam, acclaimed Hollywood actor Henry Golding, Founder and CEO of JFJ Productions and one of Asia-Pacific's most influential celebrities JJ Lin, celebrity chef and restauranteur Wolfgang Puck, and Indonesian actress Raline Shah, among others, will also be contributing their ideas and perspective at the Summit. In addition, the Summit is joined by six media partners, including BBC News, Caixin Global, CNBC, Politico, TIME, and TVBS.

This year's Summit will also feature a keynote address delivered by James Cleverly, the United Kingdom Foreign Secretary, outlining his outlook on the Indo-Pacific Region. Mr Cleverly's visit to Singapore, and this address, comes at the end of a three-day trip, where he will also attend the State Funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Japan, and also visit the Republic of Korea.

As part of the Asia Summit, the Milken Institute has launched another edition of its popular digital essay series – The Power of Ideas, a collection of thought-provoking essays about the future of Asia in a transformed world. The series features contributions from global business leaders such as Vice Chair of General Atlantic, Ajay Banga; Citi's Asia Head of Markets, Julia Raiskin; among others.

"My commitment to our stakeholders and my vision to the Institute is to continue to facilitate meaningful discussions, spotlight transformative solutions, and promote an inclusive environment in a transformed world," said Laura Deal Lacey, now Executive Director of Global Markets at the Milken Institute. "This Asia Summit is a testament to our convening platform, gathering senior business leaders worldwide to accelerate inspiring conversations into impactful ideas."

For the full agenda and list of speakers at the Asia Summit, visit www.asia-summit.org.

About the Milken Institute

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank focused on accelerating measurable progress on the path to a meaningful like. With a focus on financial, physical, mental, and environmental health, we bring together the best ideas and innovative resourcing to develop blueprints for tackling some of our most critical global issues through the lends of what's pressing now and what's coming next. For more information, visit www.milkeninstitute.org.

About the Milken Institute Asia Center

The Milken Institute Asia Center extends the reach and impact of Milken Institute programs, events, and research to the Asia-Pacific region. We identify opportunities to leverage the Institute's global network to tackle regional challenges, as well as to integrate the region's perspectives into the development of solutions to persistent global challenges.

Milken Institute Asia Summit

The Milken Institute Asia Summit brings the ambitious spirit of the Milken Institute's flagship Global Conference to Singapore. The Asia Summit brings together over 1,800 CEOs, senior government officials, high-level finance executives, institutional investors, and philanthropists from around the world to address challenges and propose workable solutions.

SOURCE Milken Institute

