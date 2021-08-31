U.S. markets open in 6 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,540.50
    +15.25 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,453.00
    +101.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,674.00
    +76.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,276.50
    +9.90 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.13
    -0.08 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.70
    +8.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.23 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1832
    +0.0028 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.19
    -0.20 (-1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3796
    +0.0035 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8600
    -0.0250 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,072.80
    -865.37 (-1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.47
    -15.39 (-1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

New Global Leadership & Development Path Opens For Non-Graduates To Enter Marketing

·3 min read

<p>Global consultancy creates fifty global opportunities for graduates, non-graduates, and career changers to join a development programme focussed on work experience</p>

LONDON, SAN DIEGO and SINGAPORE, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TEAM LEWIS, the global marketing agency, today announced the creation of fifty new entry-level opportunities across all regions aimed at non-graduates, graduates and career changers. It will offer the freedom to choose a career in the marketing industry without a degree or relevant work experience.

TEAM LEWIS logo
TEAM LEWIS logo

The applicants shortlisted will be offered full-time paid positions while going through a rigorous training and development programme.

In 2020, a fifth of the global workforce was comprised of people between the ages of 15 and 24[1]. Today, this group is recovering from the impacts of the Covid pandemic, resulting in an unemployment rate of 8.7% compared to 3.7% for older adults[2]. Whether due to people opting out of university to avoid student debt or experiencing limited job opportunities in their original field of study, workplaces will miss out on talent if degrees are entrance requirements for employment.

"Over the years, we've seen more talent from a diverse range of backgrounds and believe all individuals should be given the opportunity to show their ability. If organizations want to be diverse and inclusive, they should be more open to different types of skills, intelligence and creativity. With the right training and attitude, we believe it is possible for anyone to succeed in this industry," said Jen Wu, VP, People APAC & EMEA.

As part of the RISE programme, trainees will be able to earn and learn through training, certification, shadowing and a global work exchange programme. They will be exposed to all facets of marketing and operating a strategic and creative consultancy. RISE is part of TEAM LEWIS' ongoing action programme to address diversity, inclusion, communication and equality (DICE).

Earlier this year, TEAM LEWIS conducted global research on Gen Z and the future of the workplace, in support of the HeForShe movement. The research revealed that Gen Z placed personal growth opportunities as the top factor when it comes to evaluating employment opportunities. While gender and race were identified as the top qualities of diversity by Gen Z, diversity of thought and inclusion ranked second and third respectively.

For more information and to apply, visit teamlewis.com/riseacademy.

About TEAM LEWIS
 TEAM LEWIS is a global marketing agency built to help and inspire brands to grow. It provides a full spectrum of marketing, communications and digital services to deliver tangible business impact for clients. The company has over 500 staff across 24 offices throughout Asia, Europe and North America. www.teamlewis.com.

[1] International Labour Organization, World Employment and Social Outlook, 2020

[2] International Labour Organization, ILO Monitor: COVID-19 and the world of work. Seventh Edition, 2021

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-global-leadership--development-path-opens-for-non-graduates-to-enter-marketing-301365720.html

SOURCE TEAM LEWIS

Recommended Stories

  • Does the U.S. have a retirement crisis?

    At the end of a recent conference, the perennial question arose — once again — as to whether the United States faces a retirement crisis. While the NRRI depends on a number of specific assumptions, anything close to 50% at risk does seem like a serious problem to me. The conference participant bolstering the no-crisis view cited a survey prepared by the Society of Actuaries.

  • How to Retire With $1 Million

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it’s up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How to find and keep your best employees – and surefire ways to lose them

    Employees know they are in demand right now – and they’re demanding that their needs are met. What can you do. How can you attract and retain them?

  • Unfinished Tractors, Pickup Trucks Pile Up as Components Run Short

    Supply-chain problems are causing order backlogs and cutting into sales volumes for companies like Cleveland-Cliffs, Honeywell and Illinois Tool Works.

  • Oil Heads for Biggest Monthly Loss This Year Before OPEC+ Meet

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the biggest monthly loss since October as investors weighed the prospect of additional OPEC+ production and the restoration of crude output in the U.S. after Hurricane Ida.West Texas Intermediate was 0.3% lower near $69 a barrel after rising 0.7% on Monday. While Gulf of Mexico crude producers are expected to gradually resume service after Ida crashed ashore in Louisiana, local refineries may be slower.The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies

  • High Pay for Covid-19 Nurses Leads to Shortages at Some Hospitals

    Covid-19 has altered the labor market for nurses. Thousands quit staff jobs for stints as travel nurses making two or three times their previous pay, leaving many small and not-for-profit hospitals struggling to compete.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In such a market environment, companies that have fallen from public grace despite growing revenue and earnings faster than the market average can prove to be attractive long-term picks. With that in mind, Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) look like top growth stocks to buy right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the long-term growth story of this leading one-stop shop for high-performance gaming hardware and streaming equipment.

  • These Millennials Are Dumping Their Jobs to Plot New Careers

    Many young professionals, burned out from remote work and equipped with some savings, are quitting their jobs with no firm Plan B, taking a break to network and change course.

  • US vaccination wars are a headache business owners could do without

    Nobody wants to play vaccine cop but the aggressive attitude of some unvaccinated patrons is making a tough situation worse Across the country, such as here in San Francisco, businesses such as restaurants are requiring proof of Covid vaccination from customers. Photograph: John G Mabanglo/EPA There are plenty of vaccines available but, as it turns out, not everyone wants to get vaccinated. And those that choose not to – for whatever reason – are creating headaches for countless small business o

  • Top Growth Stocks for September 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies whose earnings or sales are expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • Oil Prices Rise As Ida Hits But OPEC Only Sees 'Delta, Delta, Delta'

    Oil prices rose after Hurricane Ida ripped through the Gulf Coast, while a key OPEC producer suggested holding off on a production increase.

  • Asia shares ease as weak China data weighs

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Asia stock markets opened lower on Tuesday despite fresh all-time highs on Wall Street, as worries about China's slowing economic growth and regulatory changes weighed on investor sentiment. MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan slipped 0.25%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 fell more than 0.3% in the morning session. Japan's industrial output shrank in July as car production took a hit from a resurgence of the coronavirus in Asia that has cast doubt over recovery in the world's third-largest economy.

  • Oil dips on hurricane impact on U.S. refining, weak China data

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid concerns that power outages and flooding in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida will cut crude demand from refineries at the same time global producers plan to raise output. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 9 cents, or 0.13%, at $69.12 a barrel as of 0640 GMT, reversing some of Monday's gains. Brent crude futures for October, due to expire on Tuesday, fell 8 cents, or 0.11%, to $73.33 a barrel, after gaining nearly 1% on Monday.

  • Top Small-Cap Stocks for September 2021

    These are the small-cap stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Air Cargo Boom in Supply Chain Crunch Has Car Tires Flying First Class

    The supply-chain logjam is boosting demand ahead of the holiday shopping season, with cabins of repurposed passenger planes sometimes used for freight.

  • How To Capitalize On Guyana’s Oil Boom

    Guyana is quickly becoming one of the world’s hottest oil plays, and one small company is poised for major upside in the months to come

  • Top Stocks for September 2021

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock's price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value, in this case as measured by its P/E ratio, the stock price may rise faster than others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • Hong Kong shirtmaker Esquel Group resumes lawsuit in bid to remove Xinjiang unit from US forced-labour sanctions list

    Hong Kong-based Esquel Group, one of the world's biggest shirtmakers, said it had resumed litigation to remove its Xinjiang unit from an American blacklist after it failed to reach an agreement with the US Commerce Department on what conditions it could be removed. Earlier this month, Esquel won a rare victory over a US blacklisting when the End-User Review Committee, a US inter-agency body, voted to remove its Changji Esquel unit under certain conditions from the so-called entity list, which pr

  • 3 Food and Beverage Companies for Dividend Stock Fans

    Investing in the stock market is a fantastic way to build long-term wealth. While the broader S&P 500 has returned close to 10% annually over time, there are certain individual stocks that provide even more benefit to shareholders in the form of steady and growing dividends. In addition to the potential for stock price appreciation, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) are three popular food and beverage stocks that dividend fans should seriously consider.

  • Singapore's Shopee changes the game in Brazil's e-commerce sector

    (Reuters) -Sea Ltd's Shopee took just two years to become Brazil's most-downloaded shopping app, winning users to its low-cost marketplace with its game-changing approach to e-commerce: in-app mini-games offering coupons to winning users. The Singapore-based company has combined online shopping with the gaming nous of its separate mobile game arm Garena - creator of "Free Fire", Brazil's most-downloaded title for eight consecutive quarters - to generate sales analysts estimated at almost a third of local champion Magazine Luiza SA. Back home, Shopee only needed five years to become Southeast Asia's most-visited e-commerce website, overtaking the likes of Lazada, backed by China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, and Tokopedia, backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp.