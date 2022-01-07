U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

Global Learning Management System Market (2021 to 2026) - Advancements in LMS Technologies Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Delivery Mode (Distance Learning, Instructor-led Training, Blended Learning), Deployment, User Type (Academic, Corporate), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global LMS market is expected to grow from USD 15.8 billion in 2021 to USD 37.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.1% during the forecast period.

The growing need for efficient and accessible learning to drive the LMS Market. LMS provided an educational platform to learn and teach anytime and anywhere. Teachers can upload the educational content, and students can view the uploaded material by logging onto LMS. Advance LMS solutions enable learners to learn at their pace throughout a course. It increases course satisfaction and completion rates and people's growth in the interaction between tutor and learner. Hence, education institutes and enterprises are increasingly adopting LMS solutions.

By Component, the service segment to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period

By Component, the service segment is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth of the service segment can be attributed to the growing need for implementation and technical support. The education and learning service providers render a variety of education-related services, categorized into consulting services, implementation services, and support services, these services provide learners with services for curriculum development and smooth installation, development, and maintenance of ongoing activities.

By Services, the support services segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The Support services segment is expected to hold the largest market size. Services in support services refer to the online and onsite support and maintenance to users so that they can use the deployed solution in a better way. Support services are crucial, as they directly deal with customer issues, which in turn impacts customer satisfaction.

By Delivery mode, Blended Learning segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Blended Learning segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Blended Learning is a style of learning in which employees learn via electronic media and face-to-face training. It combines learning methods where learners are independently learning at their pace while also learning under an instructor.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Market
4.2 Market, by Component
4.3 Market, by Service
4.4 Market, by User Type, 2021 Vs. 2026
4.5 Learning Management System Market, by Deployment Type
4.6 Market, by Delivery Mode
4.7 Market, by Region
4.8 Market, by Country

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Need for Efficient and Accessible Learning
5.2.1.2 Effective Management of Learning Content
5.2.1.3 Enterprises Focusing More on Human Capital Development
5.2.1.4 Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based LMS Solutions
5.2.1.5 Rising Demand for BYOD Among Enterprises
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Performance Tracking and Measuring Roi
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Online Learning due to the Pandemic
5.2.3.2 Advancements in LMS Technologies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Need for Technical Training for Teachers and Instructors
5.2.4.2 Lack of Control Over the Learning Process
5.2.4.3 Need for Multi-Language Support
5.3 Industry Trends
5.3.1 Ecosystem
5.3.2 Value Chain Analysis
5.3.3 Patent Analysis
5.3.4 Technology Trends
5.3.4.1 Introduction
5.3.4.2 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
5.3.4.3 Data Analytics
5.3.4.4 Cloud Computing
5.3.4.5 5G Network
5.3.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers
5.3.6 Average Selling Price
5.3.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.8 Case Study Analysis
5.4 COVID-19 Market Outlook for Learning Management System Market

6 Learning Management System Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Solutions: Lms Market Drivers
6.2.2 Solutions: COVID-19 Impact
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Services: Market Drivers
6.3.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact
6.3.3 Consulting Services
6.3.4 Implementation Services
6.3.5 Support Services

7 Learning Management System Market, by Delivery Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Distance Learning
7.2.1 Distance Learning: Lms Market Drivers
7.2.2 Distance Learning: COVID-19 Impact
7.3 Instructor-Led Training
7.3.1 Instructor-Led Training: Lms Market Drivers
7.3.2 Instructor-Led Training: COVID-19 Impact
7.4 Blended Learning
7.4.1 Blended Learning: Market Drivers
7.4.2 Blended Learning: COVID-19 Impact

8 Learning Management System Market, by User Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Academic
8.2.1 Academic: Market Drivers
8.2.2 Academic: COVID-19 Impact
8.2.3 K-12
8.2.4 Higher Education
8.3 Corporate
8.3.1 Corporate: Lms Market Drivers
8.3.2 Corporate: COVID-19 Impact
8.3.3 Software & Technology
8.3.4 Healthcare
8.3.5 Retail
8.3.6 Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance
8.3.7 Manufacturing
8.3.8 Government & Defense
8.3.9 Telecom
8.3.10 Others

9 Learning Management System Market, by Deployment Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cloud
9.2.1 Cloud: Market Drivers
9.2.2 Cloud: COVID-19 Impact
9.3 On-Premises
9.3.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers
9.3.2 On-Premises: COVID-19 Impact

10 Learning Management System Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Evaluation Framework
11.3 Key Market Developments
11.3.1 Product Launches & Enhancements
11.3.2 Deals
11.3.3 Others
11.4 Market Share Analysis of Top Players
11.5 Historical Revenue Analysis
11.6 Company Evaluation Matrix
11.6.1 Company Evaluation Quadrant Methodology and Definitions
11.6.2 Stars
11.6.3 Emerging Leaders
11.6.4 Pervasive Players
11.6.5 Participants
11.7 Company Product Footprint Analysis
11.8 Ranking of Key Players
11.9 Startup/Sme Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions
11.9.1 Progressive Companies
11.9.2 Responsive Companies
11.9.3 Dynamic Companies
11.9.4 Starting Blocks

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Major Players
12.1.1 Cornerstone Ondemand
12.1.2 Blackboard
12.1.3 D2L
12.1.4 Powerschool
12.1.5 Instructure
12.1.6 Ibm
12.1.7 Infor
12.1.8 Adobe
12.1.9 Ltg
12.1.10 Oracle
12.1.11 Sap
12.1.12 Docebo
12.1.13 Sumtotal
12.2 Smes/Start-Up Players
12.2.1 Tovuti
12.2.2 360Learning
12.2.3 Epignosis
12.2.4 Learnupon
12.2.5 Skyprep
12.2.6 Absorb Software
12.2.7 Crossknowledge
12.2.8 Lessonly
12.2.9 Axonify
12.2.10 Bizlibrary
12.2.11 Thinkific
12.2.12 Ispring
12.2.13 Blue Sky Elearn
12.2.14 Trakstar Learn
12.2.15 Digitalchalk
12.2.16 Kmi Learning
12.2.17 Moodle

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t93qsl

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


