Global Learning Management System Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts
Dublin, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Learning Management System (LMS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global learning management system (LMS) market reached a value of US$ 13.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 41.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 20.3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
A learning management system (LMS) is a web-based application that assists in implementing and administering online training and learning programs. It provides numerous features, such as a customizable user interface, social learning, mobile compatibility, automation, pre-built and custom courseware, and blended learning. It also offers a seamless experience on the front and the back end, improved efficiency, support for multiple learning methods, and valuable insights. As it is fast, productive, cost-effective, and helps improve learning, the demand for LMS is escalating across the globe.
Learning Management System (LMS) Market Trends:
Due to the spread of the contagious coronavirus disease (COVID-19), governing agencies of numerous countries announced complete lockdowns as a preventive measure. Consequently, businesses worldwide have shifted towards LMS solutions, which represents one of the key factors strengthening the growth of the market.
Additionally, they are adopting e-learning services for educating and training employees on account of the incurring expenses of traditional teaching methods, which is contributing to market growth. This can also be attributed to the ability of these solutions to build and manage training materials, deliver content, keep track of individual progress, and scale the overall training. Apart from this, they are increasingly being employed in the healthcare sector for training doctors and nurses about soft skills, such as bedside manners and theoretical knowledge of medical procedures.
Furthermore, leading market players are integrating the Internet of Things (IoT) with LMS solutions, which is creating a favorable market outlook. Besides this, the rapid proliferation of distance learning has positively influenced the utilization of LMS by educational institutions. This can be accredited to a wide range of benefits offered by LMS, such as providing technological solutions to plagiarism, student tracking, and assessment.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of global learning management system (LMS) market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, user type, delivery mode, application and end user.
Breakup by Component:
Solution
Services
Breakup by User Type:
Academic
Corporate
Breakup by Delivery Mode:
Distance Learning
Instructor-Led Training
Blended Learning
Breakup by Application:
Administration
Content Management
Performance Management
Others
Breakup by End User:
Government and Education
Healthcare
IT and Telecom
Hospitality
Retail
Manufacturing
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Absorb LMS Software Inc., Adobe Inc., Blackboard Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corporation, Docebo, Epignosis LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, McGraw Hill, Oracle Corporation, Paradiso Solutions, Pearson, SAP SE, Sumtotal Systems LLC (Skillsoft) and Xerox Corporation.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
How has the global learning management system (LMS) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global learning management system (LMS) market?
What are the key regional markets?
What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
What is the breakup of the market based on the user type?
What is the breakup of the market based on the delivery mode?
What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
What is the structure of the global learning management system (LMS) market and who are the key players?
What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Attachment
