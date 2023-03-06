U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

Global Leather Handbags Market to Reach $78.2 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·22 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Leather Handbags Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032039/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Leather Handbags Market to Reach $78.2 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Leather Handbags estimated at US$39.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$78.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 9% over the period 2022-2030. Offline, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.9% CAGR and reach US$58.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Online segment is readjusted to a revised 9.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.2% CAGR

The Leather Handbags market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 7.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- Bulgari
- Burberry
- Calvin Klein
- Fossil Group
- GUESS?, Inc.
- H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB
- Hermès
- Hidesign
- Kering
- LVMH
- Marc Jacobs International, LLC
- Michael Kors
- Prada
- Richemont
- Steve Madden
- Tapestry, Inc.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032039/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Leather Handbags - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Leather Handbags by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Leather Handbags by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Leather Handbags by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Offline by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Leather Handbags Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Leather Handbags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 11: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Leather Handbags by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 12: USA Historic Review for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 13: USA 16-Year Perspective for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Leather Handbags by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 15: Canada Historic Review for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 16: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Leather Handbags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 17: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Leather Handbags by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 18: Japan Historic Review for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 19: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Leather Handbags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 20: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Leather Handbags by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 21: China Historic Review for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 22: China 16-Year Perspective for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Leather Handbags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 23: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Leather Handbags by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 24: Europe Historic Review for Leather Handbags by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 25: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Leather Handbags by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Leather Handbags by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 28: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Leather Handbags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 29: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Leather Handbags by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: France Historic Review for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: France 16-Year Perspective for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Leather Handbags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Leather Handbags by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: Germany Historic Review for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 35: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Leather Handbags by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: Italy Historic Review for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Leather Handbags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 38: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Leather
Handbags by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: UK Historic Review for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: UK 16-Year Perspective for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN
Table 41: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Leather Handbags by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Spain Historic Review for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

RUSSIA
Table 44: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Leather Handbags by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Russia Historic Review for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 47: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Leather Handbags by Distribution Channel - Offline and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Leather Handbags
by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Leather
Handbags by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
Leather Handbags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Leather Handbags by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Leather Handbags by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Leather Handbags
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Leather Handbags by Distribution Channel - Offline and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Leather Handbags
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

AUSTRALIA
Leather Handbags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Leather Handbags by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Australia Historic Review for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

INDIA
Leather Handbags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 59: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Leather Handbags by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: India Historic Review for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: India 16-Year Perspective for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

SOUTH KOREA
Table 62: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Leather Handbags by Distribution Channel - Offline and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: South Korea Historic Review for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Leather Handbags
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Leather Handbags by Distribution Channel - Offline
and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Leather
Handbags by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Leather
Handbags by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

LATIN AMERICA
Leather Handbags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Leather Handbags by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 69: Latin America Historic Review for Leather Handbags by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Leather
Handbags by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 71: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Leather Handbags by Distribution Channel - Offline and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Latin America Historic Review for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Leather
Handbags by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

ARGENTINA
Table 74: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Leather Handbags by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Argentina Historic Review for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Argentina 16-Year Perspective for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

BRAZIL
Table 77: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Leather Handbags by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Brazil Historic Review for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Brazil 16-Year Perspective for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

MEXICO
Table 80: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Leather Handbags by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Mexico Historic Review for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Mexico 16-Year Perspective for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 83: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Leather Handbags by Distribution Channel - Offline
and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Leather
Handbags by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Rest of Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Leather
Handbags by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

MIDDLE EAST
Leather Handbags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)
Table 86: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Leather Handbags by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Middle East Historic Review for Leather Handbags by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Leather Handbags
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Leather Handbags by Distribution Channel - Offline and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Middle East Historic Review for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Leather Handbags
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

IRAN
Table 92: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Leather Handbags by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Iran Historic Review for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Iran 16-Year Perspective for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ISRAEL
Table 95: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Leather Handbags by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Israel Historic Review for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Israel 16-Year Perspective for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 98: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Leather Handbags by Distribution Channel - Offline and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Saudi Arabia 16-Year Perspective for Leather
Handbags by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 101: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Leather Handbags by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: UAE Historic Review for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: UAE 16-Year Perspective for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Leather Handbags by Distribution Channel - Offline
and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Leather
Handbags by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Rest of Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Leather
Handbags by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

AFRICA
Leather Handbags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Africa for 2023 (E)
Table 107: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Leather Handbags by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Africa Historic Review for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Africa 16-Year Perspective for Leather Handbags by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032039/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


