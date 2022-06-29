The Global Leavening Agents Market size is expected to reach $7.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.0% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker

One of the most significant ingredients used in baking, which holds a greater value, is leavening agent. A leavening agent is a material that causes the release of gases in a mixture, resulting in baked goods with an absorbent structure.

Baking soda, active dry yeast, baking powder, sourdough starter, handmade potash, potassium bicarbonate, and bakers’ ammonia are all examples of leavening agents.



The leavening agent market is primarily driven by rising demand for bakery goods. As people’s health awareness grows and the lifestyles change, leavening agents become more popular. Increasing R&D expenditure by various manufacturers to develop new leavening ingredients, together with rising demand for bakery products is taking place in the current market. In addition, rising income levels have a significant impact on the procurement of leavening agents. The leavening agents market is witnessing a substantial technological advancements in product development that would most likely put positive influence of production of leavening agents. One of the most significant ingredients in bakery products is a leavening agent. It is commonly used in batters and dough to make baked goods with a porous structure. There are a variety of leavening agents available, with baking powder and yeast being the most common.



For instance, a company named Brenntag provides chemical leavening agents for the expansion of food products. As it reacts with moisture and heat, baking powders provide a controlled mechanism for releasing carbon dioxide throughout recipes. To rise, chemical leavening additives react with baking soda, acids, and phosphates in original recipes. Decomposition and neutralization processes of chemical leavening agents lead to expansion of color, flavor, crumb structure, and more. Chemical leavening processes are quicker than biological and mechanical leavening methods, and it give the product developer more oversight over the end product characteristics.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on the market in several countries. The supply chain was disrupted as a result of the lockdown. Several enterprises and sectors were closed, negatively impacting the market. This pandemic has affected logistical providers as well as farmworkers. All leavening stores were closed due to the nationwide shutdown. It had a negative impact on leavening agent sales. Bakery products, which were once considered one of the most in-demand items in the food service industry, have seen a drop in demand around the world.



Market Growth Factors



Growing popularity for leavening acids in food and beverages



Leavening agents are also utilized in households for baking and in some recipes to improve flavor and texture. The demand for leavening agents is increasing rapidly in the bakery industry. The need for leavening agents is high in the bakery industry since it is utilized in the baking process of bakery items such as cookies, biscuits, pies, cakes, rolls, and other baked goods. In the food and beverage business, the bakery industry is booming in developing countries driving up demand for leavening acid. The usage of leavening acids in food and beverages provides a healthy edge to such eatable products.



Increasing use of bakery and confectionery items



Widespread modernity, sweeping migration (particularly in emerging countries), the development of chronic illnesses due to bad dietary habits, and people’s shifting tastes and preferences are the key causes ensuring the leavening agents market’s growing demand. In 2020, the urban population surpassed a significant amount of people (more than a decent share of the total population). People’s living conditions have improved as a result of increased migration to urban regions, where people have better access to resources than in rural areas. People have turned to RTE and other processing foods that include leavening agents such as baking soda and baking powder because of time restrictions and the never-ending fierce competition among the market players.



Market Restraining Factors



Increasing alternatives of leavening agents to hinder the market growth



The market is witnessing that substitutes such as lemon juice and egg alternatives become more widely available. Some of the leavening agent substitutes include buttermilk, plain yogurt, vinegar, cream of tartar, whipped egg whites, molasses, sour milk, club soda, and self-rising flour. The majority of the aforementioned alternatives are chosen based on the leavening agent’s basic characteristic. Molasses, for example, is widely used in sweets and other sweet baked and confectionery products due to its sugary flavor. Creaming is also becoming a popular mechanical leavening method, which could slow the market for leavening agents.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Food, Personal & Health Care, and Others. The personal & health care segment garnered a significant revenue share in the leavening agents market in 2021. Factors supporting segment growth include increasing disposable incomes, rising demand for personal & health care products, and adaptability to healthier lifestyles. With rising awareness of health-related issues among the youth and other age groups, the popularity of products made up of leavening agents is increasing gradually.



Form Outlook



Based on Form, the market is segmented into Biological, Chemical, and Others. The biological segment witnessed the maximum revenue share in the leavening agents market in 2021. It aids in the fermentation of sugar into carbon dioxide. Yeast is the most extensively utilized biological agent. The primary drivers fueling the biological form growth are changes in consumer food habits and rising demand for bakery items among the population.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Europe emerged as the leading region in the leavening agents market with the largest revenue share in 2021. In addition, the regional market is observing the growing purchasing power of customers in the region for leavening agent products. For instance, according to a poll conducted by the International Baking Industry Exposition, Europe has the highest consumption of bakery products. Bakery consumption in Europe recorded multiple billion dollars in 2016. As a result, the demand for leavening agents is expanding in this region and is expected to grow in the coming years.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Koninklijke DSM N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods PLC, Corbion N.V., Kerry Group PLC, Novozymes A/S, Cargill Corporation, Puratos NV/SA, and Stern-Wywiol Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG.



Strategies deployed in Leavening Agents Market



Dec-2021: Archer Daniels Midland took over Flavor Infusion International (FISA), a full-range provider of flavor and specialty ingredient solutions. This acquisition aimed to enable Archer Daniels Midland to include an experienced and successful team of colleagues who serve an increasing list of food and beverage customers over Latin America and the Caribbean with a broad array of flavor ingredients and solutions from two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Panama and Colombia.



Sep-2021: Cargill expanded its geographical footprints in Bebedouro, Brazil by opening its new cutting-edge pectin production facility. This geographical expansion aimed to expand Cargill’s global pectin production, which also comprises enhancement to its present pectin facilities in Germany, France, and Italy.



Sep-2021: Koninklijke came into a partnership with Royal, the Dutch ingredients manufacturer. This partnership aimed to concentrate on the development of meat-like taste and texture.



Jan: Archer Daniels Midland took over Yerbalatina Phytoactives, a natural plant-based extracts and ingredients manufacturer. This acquisition aimed to create a leadership position for Archer Daniels in science-based microbiome solutions for human and animal health and expand the business in Brazil.



Jul-2018: Koninklijke introduced the PreventASe XR, an enzymatic solution that prevents the formation of acrylamide in high-pH applications like biscuits, corn chips, and crackers. This product aimed to lower acrylamide in processed foods significantly.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Food



• Personal & Health Care



• Others



By Form



• Biological



• Chemical



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Koninklijke DSM N.V.



• Archer Daniels Midland Company



• Associated British Foods PLC



• Corbion N.V.



• Kerry Group PLC



• Novozymes A/S



• Cargill Corporation



• Puratos NV/SA



• Stern-Wywiol Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG



