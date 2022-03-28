U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,546.25
    +9.75 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,819.00
    +60.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,791.25
    +35.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,075.60
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.60
    -6.30 (-5.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.00
    -25.20 (-1.29%)
     

  • Silver

    25.12
    -0.49 (-1.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0971
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.51
    -0.16 (-0.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    -0.0072 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.2000
    +2.1400 (+1.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,245.38
    +2,687.88 (+6.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,090.34
    +74.81 (+7.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.75
    +49.40 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

Global Lecture Capture Systems Market (2022 to 2026) - Featuring Apollo Global Management, Cisco Systems and Echo360 Among Others

·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Lecture Capture Systems Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The publisher has been monitoring the lecture capture systems market and it is poised to grow by $8.72 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period. This report on the lecture capture systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in the adoption of active learning, the emergence of video content search technology, and a hike in corporate spending on training.

The lecture capture systems market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.

The publisher's lecture capture systems market is segmented as below:

By End-user

  • Educational institutes

  • Corporate

By Geographical Landscape

  • North America

  • Europe

  • APAC

  • South America

  • Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the rise in online education as one of the prime reasons driving the lecture capture systems market growth during the next few years. Also, use in flipped classrooms and increase in government initiatives to propel technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

This report on lecture capture systems market covers the following areas:

  • Lecture capture systems market sizing

  • Lecture capture systems market forecast

  • Lecture capture systems market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Educational institutes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Apollo Global Management Inc.
10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.
10.5 Crestron Electronics Inc.
10.6 Echo360 Inc.
10.7 Haivision Systems Inc.
10.8 Kaltura Inc.
10.9 NewTek Inc.
10.10 Panopto Inc.
10.11 Sonic Foundry Inc.
10.12 YuJa Inc.

11 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cy8l4r

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-lecture-capture-systems-market-2022-to-2026---featuring-apollo-global-management-cisco-systems-and-echo360-among-others-301511542.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Elon Musk's Berlin Gigafactory Was a Dumb Move

    Elon Musk's Tesla has been on something of a roll lately. "Tesla finally achieved GAAP profitability and cash flow positivity by building a plant in Shanghai and running the hell out of it," Collins wrote recently on Real Money, adding that "about one-third of its output [is] exported to Europe." Collins drew a sharp contrast between London, where he was writing and China.

  • Intel's Audacious Turnaround Plan in 1 Chart

    The chip giant isn't messing around as it looks to reclaim the top position in the semiconductor industry.

  • Apple Signs Big Checks to Avoid Talent Exodus to Facebook

    The iPhone maker is doing all it can to avoid an exodus of talent attracted by the metaverse, the crypto industry and competitors.

  • Oil Falls With China’s Worsening Virus Flare-Up, Growth Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil retreated as China’s worsening virus resurgence raised concerns about demand in the world’s biggest crude importer, and as worries spread over a broader economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult o

  • Natural-Gas Industry Gets Boost as Biden Shifts Stance

    President Biden’s pledge to increase U.S. liquefied natural-gas exports to Europe marks a further retreat from his hard-line stance against fossil fuels, sending industry share prices surging.

  • How to Plan for Part-Time Retirement

    Phased retirement arrangements might be a good fit for older employees who want to scale back on work but aren’t yet ready to leave for good. Committing to a part-time retirement plan can affect your pay, job responsibilities and benefits. Find out how phased retirement will affect your health insurance.

  • Ethereum (ETH) Is Trending, with the Bulls Eyeing a Return to $3,500

    Ethereum (ETH) was on the move this morning, testing resistance levels following Saturday’s gain. Avoiding the day’s pivot would support another breakout.

  • Oil slides on concerns of weaker Chinese demand

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices tumbled more than $5 on Monday as fears over weaker fuel demand in China grew after financial hub Shanghai lockdown efforts to curb a surge in COVID-19 infections. Brent crude futures slid as low as $115.32 a barrel and were trading down $4.53, or 3.7%, at $116.12 at 0943 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures hit a low of $108.28 a barrel, and were down $4.55, or 3.9%, at $109.35.

  • Why Tencent Could Bounce Back in the Second Half of 2022

    Perhaps the highest-quality Chinese tech stock is Tencent (OTC: TCEHY) which sold off after its recent earnings report. Uncertainty across Tencent's businesses, from gaming to social media to fintech, is causing investors to avoid the stock now. If they do, then Tencent sure looks like a bargain.

  • Sea e-commerce unit Shopee to shut India operations

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -E-commerce and gaming firm Sea Ltd said on Monday it is withdrawing from India's retail market just months after starting operations there, the second pullback this month in an overseas expansion drive, as the loss-making firm faces a weak growth outlook. The withdrawal, effective beginning March 29, comes weeks after its e-commerce arm Shopee said it was pulling out of France and after India banned Sea's popular gaming app "Free Fire". After the ban, the market value of New York-listed Sea dropped by $16 billion in a single day, leading some investors to cut holdings in the Singapore-headquartered company.

  • China's Sinopec plans its biggest capital expenditure in history

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, better known as Sinopec, is planning its highest capital investment in history for 2022 after recording its best profit in a decade, echoing Beijing's call for energy companies to raise production. Sinopec expects to spend 198 billion yuan ($31.10 billion) in 2022, up 18% from a year ago, beating the previous record of 181.7 billion yuan set in 2013, according to a company statement filed to the Shanghai Stocks Exchange on Sunday. It plans to invest 81.5 billion yuan in upstream exploitation, especially the crude oil bases in Shunbei and Tahe fields, and natural gas fields in Sichuan province and the Inner Mongolia region.

  • China Oil Giant Plans Record Capex on Energy Security Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Sinopec will spend record amounts this year to increase oil and gas drilling as China aims to bolster its energy security and insulate itself from volatile global commodity markets. Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From

  • Cheap Gas: Why Does Costco Have Lower Prices Than Other Stations?

    As the Biden Administration recently banned all Russian imports of gas, oil, and energy, gas prices could continue to rise here in the states. Even though Russian oil accounts for only 3% of U.S....

  • Saudi Wealth Fund May Make Major Investment in Building Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund may invest hundreds of millions of dollars in four local construction firms as it looks to bolster an industry that’s been crippled by payment delays from the government in recent years.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack Bogl

  • At an 8% Yield, Is Crestwood Equity Partners Undervalued Right Now?

    Interest in the oil and gas industry has quickly grabbed Wall Street's attention. One such high-yield stock in the oil and gas industry is Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP), with a distribution yield of 8.2% as of this writing. Is Crestwood a safe stock trading at a discount, or a high-yield stock at risk of a cut to its payout?

  • Analyst Report: Snap Inc.

    Snap, which refers to itself as a camera company, has one of the most popular social networking apps, Snapchat, in developed regions such as North America and Europe. The firm has approximately 319 million daily active users. Snap generates nearly all its revenue from advertising with 72% coming from North America, mainly the U.S. The firm is headquartered in Venice, California.

  • How Ukraine war left China's 'Nickel King' on hook for billions

    The play by Xiang Guangda, China's "Nickel King", was to use his influential market position to short the metal, wait for the price to drop, then soak up the rewards when the value bounced back.

  • F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Yearly Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

    It's been a mediocre week for F45 Training Holdings Inc. ( NYSE:FXLV ) shareholders, with the stock dropping 15% to...

  • Some Credit Suisse shareholders don't want to absolve executives of Greensill losses - FT

    Some shareholders in Credit Suisse do not want the bank to hold a vote in the annual meeting on absolving senior executives from losses racked up in the Greensill affair, The Financial Times reported on Sunday. Investors have also raised concerns with new Chair Axel Lehmann over the bank's decision not to publish a report into the lender's failings around the collapse of Greensill last year, the paper said. Credit Suisse racked up a 1.6 billion Swiss franc ($1.72 billion) loss as a result of the collapse of $10 billion in supply chain finance funds linked to Greensill and a $5.5 billion hit from the implosion of investment fund Archegos.

  • Can Crypto Miners Make the World Greener?

    As they decarbonize, crypto companies might help push energy producers to build more renewable power sources.