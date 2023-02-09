Global Lecture Capture Systems Market Report 2023: A $60+ Billion Market by 2030 - With COVID-19 Necessitating Online/Distance Education, Lecture Capture Systems Market Poised to Record Strong Gains
Global Market for Lecture Capture Systems
Dublin, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lecture Capture Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Lecture Capture Systems Market to Reach $60.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Lecture Capture Systems estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$60.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 26.9% CAGR and reach US$32 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 38.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.2% CAGR
The Lecture Capture Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 30.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28.2% and 27.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.8% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Key Metrics
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
194
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$6.8 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$60.6 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
31.4%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Lecture Capture Systems: An Introduction
Lecture Capture Hardware & Software
Criteria to Choose Lecture Capture Solutions
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Software Segment Leads Global Market
Corporate Segment Poised for High Growth
Training Services to Record High Gains
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Fuel Long-term Growth
Competition
Hardware & Software Makers Collaborate to Offer Comprehensive Lecture Capture Solutions
Lecture Capture Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Significant Benefits of Lecture Capture Systems Boost Adoption
With COVID-19 Necessitating Online/Distance Education, Lecture Capture Systems Market Poised to Record Strong Gains
Government Programs Promoting Digital Education Fuels Market Outlook
Cloud Deployment of Lecture Capture Solutions Continue to Gain Traction
Advancements in Audio-Visual Technologies & Equipment to Fuel Market
Growing Penetration of Mobile Devices Facilitates Online/Distance Learning, Favoring Lecture Capture Market
Increasing Relevance of IT in Education Sector Augurs Well for the Market
Growing Corporate Spending on Employee Training Initiatives Using eLearning Solutions to Propel Sales of Lecture Capture Solutions
Growing Importance of Lecture Capture Systems in Higher Education & Research
Technology Innovations to Propel Market Growth
Challenges Confronting Lecture Capture Systems Market
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 41 Featured)
Cattura Video
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Crestron Electronics, Inc.
Echo360, Inc.
Haivision
Kaltura, Inc.
Mcgraw-Hill Education, Inc.
Panopto
Sonic Foundry, Inc.
TechSmith Corporation
VBrick Systems, Inc.
YuJa Inc.
