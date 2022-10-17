U.S. markets open in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,638.50
    +41.00 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,985.00
    +277.00 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,887.00
    +143.00 (+1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,712.10
    +23.80 (+1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.56
    -0.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.60
    +13.70 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    18.48
    +0.41 (+2.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9748
    +0.0024 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.27
    +0.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1300
    +0.0120 (+1.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7590
    +0.0390 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,432.20
    +300.56 (+1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.80
    -6.38 (-1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,909.61
    +50.82 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     

Global LED Backlight Display Driver ICs Market Trajectory & Analytics, 2022-2027 - Emergence of LED as Newest Technology for Smartphones Favors Robust Market Growth

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LED Backlight Display Driver ICs - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global LED Backlight Display Driver ICs Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2026

The global market for LED Backlight Display Driver ICs estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% over the period.

LED backlighting dimming modes are broadly classified into local dimming and global dimming. Local dimming reduces the backlight of areas of the screen that needs to be dark while retaining brightness in bright areas of the screen. By increasing the contrast ratio, this technology creates a better image and also provides intense highlights with HDR content.

To benefit from HDR content, manufacturers of premium LCDs incorporate full-array local dimming, which refers to array of individual LEDs placed behind LCD panel to produce high-quality images. Innovations in LCD technology such as the development of thinner and cheaper edge-lit TVs spurred advances in local dimming towards edge-lit methods.

Due to cost and size restrictions of full-array local dimming, edge-lit local dimming has become prominent in edge-lit LCDs. In edge-lit local dimming, individual LEDs are placed along the edge facing towards center of the TV screen. In global dimming, the backlight functions as a single light wherein the entire image remains bright during bright scenes and gets darker during dark scenes.

This type of dimming mode is common on less expensive LCD TVs. During the darker scenes, the LEDs are turned off completely and the entire backlight is reduced, resulting in energy saving benefits. However, this can be visually distracting due to visible fluctuations caused in overall brightness levels.

China represents the largest regional market for LED Backlight Display Driver ICs, and is projected to reach US$800 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the period. The market is witnessing healthy growth led by increasing adoption of these driver ICs in mobile computing devices, televisions and automotive infotainment devices.

Increasing demand for smartphones, tablets and 2-in-1 notebooks is expected to provide a boisterous impetus to the growth of the market. Moreover, rising demand for high resolution picture quality and power-efficient displays fuels growth in the worldwide television market and this would accordingly spur demand for LED backlight DDICs.

However, even with these growth drivers strongly in place, there are certain restraining factors which have been posing as major challenges for the LED backlight display driver ICs market lately. The increasing adoption of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) owing to their power and display benefits is one among them.

As regards to trends, chief among them has been the development of quantum dot (QD) display technology that is employed in LED-backlit LCDs to enhance luminance efficiency by about 30%-40% in LCD and LED televisions. QD-LED displays support large, flexible displays and have the potential not to degrade as OLEDs, thus making them preferable for flat-panel TV screens, mobile phones, digital cameras, and handheld game consoles.

On the regional front, Japan, China, Taiwan and South Korea rank among the leading consumers of LED backlight DDICs. China being a region with abundant resources coupled with its low cost labor advantage has largely paved way for the significant increase in number of display manufacturers in the region.

The phenomenal growth of LED display industry with the large presence of OEMs and ODMs in the electronics and mobile computing device space has directly increased demand for the LED backlight display driver ICs, which constitute a core component of display device.

Growing demand for smartphones, tablets, cameras, notebook PCs, television, computer monitor and other consumer electronic products led by increasing disposable income and low prices has significantly spur demand for LED backlight display driver ICs in China.

Further, LED backlight DDICs market in the country also received significant boost with the large presence of major automotive infotainment manufacturers that manufacture navigation systems as well as other in-vehicle entertainment devices that comprise LED backlight DDICs in their back light units.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Emergence of LED as Newest Technology for Smartphones Favors Robust Market Growth

  • Growing Penchant for Laptops with LED Displays Augurs Well for the Market

  • Growth Trajectory in LED TV Shipments Accelerates Market Momentum

  • 'Local Dimming' Technology Widens Role of Backlight Driver ICs in LED TV

  • Healthy Growth Opportunities in Industrial Sector

  • Rising Emphasis on LED Power Management Gives Impetus to Overall Market Growth

  • Highly Innovative LED Solutions and Latest Breakthroughs to Drive Growth

  • Mini LEDs Vs. OLEDs

  • Increasing Opportunities for Mini-LED Backlit Displays: A Threat to OLEDs

  • Rising Adoption of Mini LED Technology for Large-Sized Display Panels

  • Mini LEDs in High-end IT Products

  • Statistical Data Highlights

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 42 Featured)

  • ams AG

  • Analog Devices, Inc.

  • Dialog Semiconductor

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • Macroblock, Inc.

  • Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

  • NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)- ON Semiconductor Corporation

  • Power Integrations, Inc.

  • Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)- ROHM Semiconductor

  • Semtech Corporation

  • Silicon Touch Technology, Inc.

  • Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

  • STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)- Texas Instruments, Inc.

  • Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k6s2xi

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    These growth stocks have plunged alongside the broader market, creating a rare buying opportunity for investors.

  • American Executives in Limbo at Chinese Chip Companies After U.S. Ban

    At least 43 senior executives working with 16 listed Chinese semiconductor companies hold roles from chief executive officer to vice president.

  • India's Reliance Jio selects Nokia as equipment provider in 5G push

    Indian telecom service provider Reliance Jio has chosen Nokia as a major supplier, the Finnish telecom equipment maker said on Monday, as India's biggest mobile carrier gears up to expand next-generation wireless services across the country. Nokia will supply Reliance Jio, which has more than 420 million customers, with 5G radio access network (RAN) equipment in a multi-year deal, the company said in a statement. "Nokia will supply equipment from its AirScale portfolio, including base stations, high-capacity 5G Massive MIMO antennas, and Remote Radio Heads to support different spectrum bands, and self-organizing network software," it said.

  • New England Risks Winter Blackouts as Gas Supplies Tighten

    Severe cold spells in the Northeast could reduce the amount of gas available to generate electricity as more of it is burned to heat homes.

  • China Halts LNG Sales to Foreign Buyers to Ensure Own Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- China told its state-owned gas importers to stop reselling LNG to energy-starved buyers in Europe and Asia in order to ensure its own supply for the winter heating season. Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapThe National Development and Reform Commission, the nation’s top economic planner, asked PetroChina Co., Sin

  • What Will Satellite-Connected Phones Do for Us? Not Much, for Now.

    Major telecom and tech companies such as Apple are starting to roll out features—like text messaging, SOS alerts and location tracking—that work with current or next-generation cellphones instead of relying on satellite-messaging tools. The first version of this technology is a big step forward for cellphones—but it likely won’t give us the “always connected” life people dream about. Then there are immediate issues: Devices have to have a clear view of the satellite to work, which could make the connectivity less effective in hilly areas or places with other tall structures.

  • Goldman Sees Some Bargains in US But Finds S&P 500 Expensive

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees attractive opportunities emerging in US stocks even as the S&P 500 benchmark remains expensive versus its history and accounting for interest rates.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapThe risk-reward for the S&P 500 Index remains unattractive but “the degree of valuation dispersion wit

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Gazprom CEO says gas price cap would lead to supply halt

    Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller on Sunday said plans to cap the price of Russian gas exports would cause supplies to be halted, echoing a similar threat from President Vladimir Putin. The conflict in Ukraine has prompted European Union customers to reduce their purchases of Russian energy while the G7 and the EU are trying to impose a price cap on Russian oil and gas. "Such a one-sided decision is of course a violation of existing contracts, which would lead to a termination of supplies," Miller said in comments broadcast on state television.

  • Americans are using Apple AirTags to track loved ones with dementia, report says

    Some people are turning to Apple's AirTags to track loved ones with dementia. Public health officials warn it may not be the best choice, not just due to its tracking ability.

  • 'Mark Zuckerberg is telling us he doesn't think he has a core business': Meta Analyst

    Meta Platforms stock continues to underperform tech peers as the social media company spends its money generating demand for a future in the metaverse.

  • I want to retire next year, but I have $25,000 in credit card debt and a major monthly mortgage payment — I also live with my three kids and ex

    See: I’m a 57-year-old nurse with no retirement savings and I want to retire within seven years. Having $110,000 in retirement accounts is great, and you don’t want to have to start dwindling that down while also trying to manage a way to effectively pay down credit card debt and a mortgage. “I think she needs to take a hard look at her income and expenses,” said Tammy Wener, a financial adviser and co-founder of RW Financial Planning.

  • Microsoft CEO: Cloud tech will help businesses 'do more with less' in tough times

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says the cloud can help companies become more efficient as they look for ways to save in the downturn.

  • Oil steady as recession fears counter positive Chinese signals

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were steady on Monday as China's continuation of loose monetary policy was offset by fears that high inflation and energy costs could drag the global economy into recession. Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $91.80 a barrel by 0915 GMT, recovering from a 6.4% fall last week. China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans on Monday while keeping the interest rate unchanged for a second month, in a signal that the central bank would continue to maintain loose monetary policy.

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse is getting slammed in internal documents: ‘An empty world is a sad world’

    So far relatively few users are sticking around in Meta’s Horizon Worlds, much less building worlds as the company had hoped.

  • Buy Amazon Stock for AWS, Get the E-Commerce Business for "Free"

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) isn't my favorite e-commerce stock (I prefer Shopify's mission to put the power of commerce back in the hands of smaller merchants). Nevertheless, I've been buying Amazon because I think it's too cheap to ignore -- especially when considering the company's main breadwinner, public cloud computing pioneer AWS (Amazon Web Services).

  • US sanctions on Chinese semiconductors ‘decapitate’ industry, experts say

    Mass resignations of US staff are ‘paralyzing’ Chinese chip industry

  • How to Retire With $1 Million

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it's up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Divisive Startup Kingpin Doubles Down on EVs to Undercut Musk

    (Bloomberg) -- When Bhavish Aggarwal arrived for a recent visit at the Ola Futurefactory, marketed as the world’s largest electric two-wheeler plant, the company’s founder was quick to spot a shuttered entryway that should have been left open. He immediately summoned a custodial manager, people who were present said, and meted out a punishment: run three laps around the several-acre-large plant.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukr

  • Is Applied Materials Stock a Buy Now?

    Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) revised its fiscal fourth-quarter outlook on Oct. 12 in response to the Biden Administration's new restrictions on the export of semiconductors and semiconductor equipment to China.