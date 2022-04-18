SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "LED Backlight Display Driver ICs - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global LED Backlight Display Driver ICs Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2026

Since LCDs require illumination from a special light source or ambient light to produce visible images, all LCDs use backlights placed at the back of the display panel. Backlights are commonly used in small displays such as computer displays, LCD televisions, and smartphones to improve readability in low light conditions. LED backlighting is the most commonly used light source in small and economically priced LCD panels. LED backlight is classified into two types, namely RGB LED backlights and white LED backlights. White LEDs backlights are typically found in desktop screens, mobile LCD screens, and notebooks. As RGB LEDs deliver different color gamut to screens, they find application in high end color proofing displays like HP EliteBook notebooks and HP DreamColor LP2480zx monitor. LED backlights are extensively used in notebook computers as leading laptop manufacturers such as Sony, Apple, Asus, and Dell introduced LED-backlit notebooks. Most LCD TVs use edge-lit LED backlights to leverage benefits of low cost and thin construction.

LED backlighting dimming modes are broadly classified into local dimming and global dimming. Local dimming reduces the backlight of areas of the screen that needs to be dark while retaining brightness in bright areas of the screen. By increasing the contrast ratio, this technology creates a better image and also provides intense highlights with HDR content. To benefit from HDR content, manufacturers of premium LCDs incorporate full-array local dimming, which refers to array of individual LEDs placed behind LCD panel to produce high-quality images. Innovations in LCD technology such as the development of thinner and cheaper edge-lit TVs spurred advances in local dimming towards edge-lit methods. Due to cost and size restrictions of full-array local dimming, edge-lit local dimming has become prominent in edge-lit LCDs. In edge-lit local dimming, individual LEDs are placed along the edge facing towards center of the TV screen. In global dimming, the backlight functions as a single light wherein the entire image remains bright during bright scenes and gets darker during dark scenes. This type of dimming mode is common on less expensive LCD TVs. During the darker scenes, the LEDs are turned off completely and the entire backlight is reduced, resulting in energy saving benefits. However, this can be visually distracting due to visible fluctuations caused in overall brightness levels.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for LED Backlight Display Driver ICs estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% over the analysis period. China represents the largest regional market for LED Backlight Display Driver ICs, and is projected to reach US$800 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period. The market is witnessing healthy growth led by increasing adoption of these driver ICs in mobile computing devices, televisions and automotive infotainment devices. Increasing demand for smartphones, tablets and 2-in-1 notebooks is expected to provide a boisterous impetus to the growth of the market. Moreover, rising demand for high resolution picture quality and power-efficient displays fuels growth in the worldwide television market and this would accordingly spur demand for LED backlight DDICs. However, even with these growth drivers strongly in place, there are certain restraining factors which have been posing as major challenges for the LED backlight display driver ICs market lately. The increasing adoption of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) owing to their power and display benefits is one among them.

As regards to trends, chief among them has been the development of quantum dot (QD) display technology that is employed in LED-backlit LCDs to enhance luminance efficiency by about 30%-40% in LCD and LED televisions. QD-LED displays support large, flexible displays and have the potential not to degrade as OLEDs, thus making them preferable for flat-panel TV screens, mobile phones, digital cameras, and handheld game consoles. On the regional front, Japan, China, Taiwan and South Korea rank among the leading consumers of LED backlight DDICs. China being a region with abundant resources coupled with its low cost labor advantage has largely paved way for the significant increase in number of display manufacturers in the region. The phenomenal growth of LED display industry with the large presence of OEMs and ODMs in the electronics and mobile computing device space has directly increased demand for the LED backlight display driver ICs, which constitute a core component of display device. Growing demand for smartphones, tablets, cameras, notebook PCs, television, computer monitor and other consumer electronic products led by increasing disposable income and low prices has significantly spur demand for LED backlight display driver ICs in China. Further, LED backlight DDICs market in the country also received significant boost with the large presence of major automotive infotainment manufacturers that manufacture navigation systems as well as other in-vehicle entertainment devices that comprise LED backlight DDICs in their back light units. More

