U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,536.75
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,512.00
    +32.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,394.00
    -84.75 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,300.30
    +6.20 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.52
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.90
    +5.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.27
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1633
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    +0.0400 (+2.44%)
     

  • Vix

    15.01
    -0.48 (-3.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3792
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0420
    +0.0540 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,910.25
    -1,877.29 (-2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,495.02
    -39.63 (-2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,895.02
    +186.44 (+0.65%)
     

Global LED Driver Market Is Expected to Reach USD 37.73 billion by 2028 : Fior Markets

Fior Market Research LLP
·7 min read

LED driver Market by Supply Type (Constant Current, Constant Voltage), Application Type (Lighting, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Outdoor Display), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028

Newark, NJ, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global LED driver market is expected to grow from USD 6.25 billion in 2020 and to reach USD 37.73 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The LED driver Market Is witnessing significant growth from the past years. This growth is because they provide key benefits for LED lighting with smaller form factors, higher reliability and higher efficiency on the dimming curve. The increase in energy efficiency policies by the federal government and councils of all countries has deliberately motivated investments in energy-efficient practices and technologies. Display devices, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops and televisions, have widely adopted LED backlight systems due to their low power consumption and small and thin packaging capacity. Despite their wide adoption, manufacturers continue to invest in backlight systems to enhance the user experience.

LED driver is referred to as an electrical device that helps supply power to a string of LEDs in a regulated manner is an LED driver. The LED driver is used to prevent premature failure of the LED by controlling the thermal runaway. Thermal runaway is a phenomenon in which the temperature of the LED increases, the forward voltage VF and the light decrease as the current increases. While designing the LED driver, various factors, such as the need to have a constant current or voltage driver, and another factor is the type of LED to be used, space constraints, commercial viability, the device of application, and other factors.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419677/request-sample

The global LED driver Market Is expected to witness significant growth due to factors such as increasing technological advancement in lighting components and initiatives to develop technologically advanced and sustainable living spaces, growing penetration of LED lighting in various applications, such as outdoor, automotive, industrial and horticulture across the globe, rising demand for intelligent IOT-based lighting solutions. The factors restraining the market growth are Solid-state lighting (SSL) and driver manufacturers worldwide follow their standards in manufacturing such an essential component of lighting systems, resulting in a lack of interoperability between end-use applications in developing regions. Investing more in research and development to improve the efficiency of existing lighting solutions will provide market growth opportunities.

Key players operating in global LED driver market include Atmel Corp., Cree, Inc., General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Macroblock, Inc., Lutron Electronics Co., Inc., Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., Harvard Technology Ltd., On Semiconductor Corp., Osram GmbH, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Texas Instruments, Inc., and ROHM Semiconductors, AC Electronics. To gain a significant market share in the global LED driver Market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership. AC Electronics and Atmel Corp. are some of the key manufacturers operating in LED driver Market.

  • For instance, in June 2016, Fulham Company Group acquired Lumotech's LED driver business to strengthen its European distribution channels and develop sustainable energy solutions. This launch strengthened the position of the company across the world.

Constant Current segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 57% in 2020

Based on supply type, the global LED driver market is segmented into constant current, constant voltage. The constant current segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 57% in 2020. This growth is attributed to the rising usage in developing economies as they offer more control and ability to design uniform brightness and clear display and more efficient as they are able to stabilize the current flow, thus consuming less power than constant voltage drivers.

Consumer Electronics segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 27% in the year 2020

Based on Application Type, the global LED driver market is segmented into lighting, consumer electronics, automotive, outdoor display. Consumer Electronics segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 27% in 2020. This growth is attributed to the increasing growing adoption of smartphones and LED TVs.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/led-driver-market-by-supply-type-constant-current-419677.html

Regional Segment of LED Driver Market

  • North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

  • South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

  • Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global LED driver market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share of 18.16% in 2020. This growth is ascertained by the Asia-Pacific region owing to government subsidies, improved manufacturing facilities and greater penetration of LED lighting in the region and rapid economic expansion and an increasing number of households along with greater access to electricity in rural areas in the country. The market in North America is expected to witness significant growth, owing to growing adoption of LED lighting in the high-end and low-end automotive segments in the country. The Europe region is witnessing significant growth, because of the ban on less efficient halogen and incandescent bulbs along with profitable LED incentive programs.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/419677

About the report:

The global LED driver market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=419677&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-201-465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com





To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketresearchplace.com

Related Reports

Ultra-High Purity Silicon Carbide Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/ultra-high-purity-silicon-carbide-market-by-application-semiconductors-419559.html
LED Lighting Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/led-lighting-market-size-share-trends-analysis-419532.html
Brushless DC Motor Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/brushless-dc-motor-market-size-share-trends-419525.html
Outdoor Solar LED Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/outdoor-solar-led-market-size-share-trends-419495.html


Recommended Stories

  • Why IBM Stock Plunged Today

    What happened Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell 9.5% on Thursday after the global technology company's third-quarter results came up short of investors' expectations. So what IBM's revenue inched up 0.

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Why DiDi Global Stock Rallied Nearly 14% on Thursday

    Chinese regulators are softening their tough treatment of the ride-hailing outfit, although the benefit of their advice is in question.

  • Intel reports earnings as competitors rush to tout their own chips

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley talks Intel's earnings.

  • Why Sundial, Tilray, and OrganiGram Stocks Are Glowing Green Today

    Today's gains probably shouldn't be too surprising, however, coming as they do on the back of positive comments from the CEO of MJBiz, a cannabis industry news site, yesterday evening. Speaking at MJBizCon 2021 in Las Vegas, company CEO Chris Walsh predicted that whatever happens in Congress, 2022 will see at least four more states flip to recreational marijuana legalization -- and perhaps as many as seven. Additionally, Walsh points out that Idaho and Nebraska are in line to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes.

  • Trump deal delivers $420 million windfall for dealmaker

    A merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture has delivered a potential windfall of $420 million for a former finance executive who has been trying for a decade to reinvent himself as a serial dealmaker. Benessere Capital CEO Patrick Orlando's stake in Digital World Acquisition Corp, the Miami-based blank-check acquisition firm he is leading, was worth $423 million on Thursday after his deal to merge with Trump Media and Technology Group was announced, according to a regulatory filing and Reuters calculations. Orlando invested only $3 million in Digital World, and is set to receive the windfall because the deal entitles him to additional compensation in shares as sponsor of the firm, the filing shows.

  • Intel Earnings Beat Estimates. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Intel stock fell after the company missed sales expectations for the third quarter. The company said notebook volumes were hampered by industrywide component shortages.

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Intel CEO tries to calm investors spooked by aggressive spending plan to regain tech lead

    Investors sent Intel stock further into the red as company executives outlined aggressive spending plans on a conference call with analysts. Intel stock (Nasdaq: INTC) was down at times more than 9% despite a mixed third quarter financial performance that saw the company beat expectations on earnings per share. The major sticking point appeared to be around a dip in gross margins that CEO Pat Gelsinger said would be down for two to three years while the company spends to get back to a leading edge product position.

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.

  • Bitcoin Flash Crashes To $8,000 On Binance.US

    Earlier today, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) flash crashed to $8,000 on Binance U.S., the American trading platform of the world's top crypto exchange Binance. What Happened: According to Binance U.S. market data, the Bitcoin to the U.S. dollar trading pair on Binance U.S. flash crashed within a minute from $65,815 to $8,200. This translates to a drop of 87% for the world's top cryptocurrency on the exchange according to cited market data. Popular Twitter trader Crypto Chase said "well done Binance U.S.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • Dow Jones Futures: Snap Crashes, Intel Tumbles On Earnings; Donald Trump Makes SPACs Great Again

    Snap dived late on weak revenue, hitting rivals. Intel sold off too. Donald Trump's social media SPAC merger partner surged.

  • Dow Jones Dips; Donald Trump SPAC Explodes; Tesla Stock Nears Buy Point As Demand Surges

    The Dow Jones fell. A Donald Trump SPAC exploded on news he is launching a social media platform. Tesla stock neared a new buy point

  • Why Pinterest Stock Slipped on Thursday

    The growth stock's decline came after shares surged on Thursday following reports that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) may have been considering buying Pinterest. Pinterest's decline on Thursday, therefore, likely reflects the stock cooling off as investors wonder whether the rumor will pan out or not. Furthermore, there are concerns that recent weakness in PayPal stock since the buyout rumor started spreading could threaten the deal.

  • Why Paypal buying Pinterest isn't really that weird

    Here's a quick hot take on why it makes sense for PayPal to buy Pinterest.

  • Tesla just did something stunning, analysts say

    Tesla has just put up a few impressive stats, Wall Street analysts say.

  • Average Retirement Savings By Age: Are You Normal?

    Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Many Americans worry they’re not saving enough for retirement, and rightfully so. A recent Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor. The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns. Still, research suggests people who work with a financial advisor feel more at

  • Trump's social media deal ignites 350% gain in SPAC's shares

    (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump's deal to create a social media app after Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc barred him won an exuberant endorsement from investors, with shares in a shell company backing the plan closing up more than 350% on Thursday after rising more than 400% earlier in the day. Trump Media and Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corp, a Special Purpose Acquisition Vehicle (SPAC), announced on Wednesday https://www.reuters.com/world/us/former-us-president-donald-trump-launches-new-social-media-platform-2021-10-21 they would merge to create a social media app called TRUTH Social. Trump's company said it plans a beta launch - unveiling a trial version - next month and a full roll-out in the first quarter of 2022.