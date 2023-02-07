U.S. markets open in 2 hours 7 minutes

Global LED Light Bars Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·28 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global LED Light Bars Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346424/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global LED Light Bars Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for LED Light Bars estimated at US$921.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Single Row, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$656.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dual Row segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $251.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR

The LED Light Bars market in the U.S. is estimated at US$251.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$265.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$171.1 Million by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured)
- Auxbeam Lighting
- Baja Designs, Inc.
- Cree, Inc.
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Globe Electric
- HEISE LED lighting systems
- Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG
- Highlite International BV
- Hubbell Lighting, Inc.
- Innotec, Corp.
- KC HiLiTES, Inc.
- Larson Electronics LLC
- Linmore LED Labs
- NTE Electronics, Inc.
- OSRAM GmbH
- Rigid Industries
- Showtech Electronics LLC
- Tough Industries


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346424/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
LED Light Bars - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for LED Light Bars by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Single Row by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Single Row by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Single Row by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dual
Row by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Dual Row by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Dual Row by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Triple Row by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Triple Row by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Triple Row by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Quad
Row by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Quad Row by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Quad Row by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Events & Shows by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Events & Shows by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Events & Shows by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Restaurants & Bars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Restaurants & Bars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Restaurants & Bars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Charter & Boats by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Charter & Boats by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for Charter & Boats by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 28: World LED Light Bars Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
LED Light Bars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row
and Quad Row - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: USA 18-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Application - Events & Shows, Automotive,
Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for LED Light Bars by Application -
Events & Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars and Charter &
Boats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: USA 18-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events &
Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats for
the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row
and Quad Row - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: Canada 18-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Application - Events & Shows, Automotive,
Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Application - Events & Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars
and Charter & Boats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 18-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events &
Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats for
the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
LED Light Bars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row
and Quad Row - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Japan 18-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Application - Events & Shows, Automotive,
Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Application - Events & Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars
and Charter & Boats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Japan 18-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events &
Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats for
the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
LED Light Bars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row
and Quad Row - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: China Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: China 18-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030

Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Application - Events & Shows, Automotive,
Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 51: China Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Application - Events & Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars
and Charter & Boats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: China 18-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events &
Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats for
the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
LED Light Bars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Europe 18-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row
and Quad Row - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 18-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Application - Events & Shows, Automotive,
Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Application - Events & Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars
and Charter & Boats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Europe 18-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events &
Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats for
the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
LED Light Bars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row
and Quad Row - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: France Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: France 18-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030

Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Application - Events & Shows, Automotive,
Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 66: France Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Application - Events & Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars
and Charter & Boats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: France 18-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events &
Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats for
the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
LED Light Bars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
LED Light Bars by Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple
Row and Quad Row - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Germany 18-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030

Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
LED Light Bars by Application - Events & Shows, Automotive,
Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 72: Germany Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Application - Events & Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars
and Charter & Boats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Germany 18-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events &
Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats for
the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row
and Quad Row - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Italy Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Italy 18-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030

Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Application - Events & Shows, Automotive,
Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 78: Italy Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Application - Events & Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars
and Charter & Boats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Italy 18-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events &
Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats for
the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
LED Light Bars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row
and Quad Row - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: UK Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: UK 18-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030

Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Application - Events & Shows, Automotive,
Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 84: UK Historic Review for LED Light Bars by Application -
Events & Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars and Charter &
Boats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: UK 18-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events &
Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats for
the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row
and Quad Row - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Spain Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Spain 18-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030

Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Application - Events & Shows, Automotive,
Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 90: Spain Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Application - Events & Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars
and Charter & Boats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Spain 18-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events &
Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats for
the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

RUSSIA
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row
and Quad Row - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Russia Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Russia 18-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030

Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Application - Events & Shows, Automotive,
Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 96: Russia Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Application - Events & Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars
and Charter & Boats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Russia 18-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events &
Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats for
the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for LED Light Bars by Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row,
Triple Row and Quad Row - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for LED Light
Bars by Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for LED Light Bars by Application - Events & Shows,
Automotive, Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Application - Events & Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars
and Charter & Boats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for LED Light
Bars by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Events & Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars and Charter &
Boats for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
LED Light Bars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for LED Light Bars by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for LED Light Bars by Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row,
Triple Row and Quad Row - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars
by Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for LED Light Bars by Application - Events & Shows, Automotive,
Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Application - Events & Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars
and Charter & Boats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events &
Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats for
the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

AUSTRALIA
LED Light Bars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
LED Light Bars by Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple
Row and Quad Row - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 114: Australia Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: Australia 18-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030

Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
LED Light Bars by Application - Events & Shows, Automotive,
Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 117: Australia Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Application - Events & Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars
and Charter & Boats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 118: Australia 18-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events &
Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats for
the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

INDIA
LED Light Bars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row
and Quad Row - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 120: India Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 121: India 18-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030

Table 122: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Application - Events & Shows, Automotive,
Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 123: India Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Application - Events & Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars
and Charter & Boats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 124: India 18-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events &
Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats for
the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

SOUTH KOREA
Table 125: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for LED Light Bars by Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row,
Triple Row and Quad Row - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 126: South Korea Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 127: South Korea 18-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars
by Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 128: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for LED Light Bars by Application - Events & Shows, Automotive,
Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats - Independent Analysis

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346424/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


    China's luxury market contracted 10% in 2022 on the year, snapping a five-year streak of high growth, as Beijing's zero-COVID policy and a slowing economy hit spending, Bain & Company said in a report on Tuesday. The luxury market grew 42% annually between 2019 and 2021 but its fortunes changed in 2022, after China doubled down on stamping out COVID-19 with city-wide lockdowns and a regulatory crackdown hit the property sector and fuelled unemployment. The figure compared to growth of 1% between 2012 and 2016, and a 26% increase in sales between 2016 and 2019, Bain said.