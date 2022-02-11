Global LED Lighting Markets Report 2021-2030: Rising Use of Energy-efficient Lighting Solutions, Falling Costs of Light-emitting Diodes, and Surging Infrastructure Development Activities

Company Logo

LED Lighting Market

LED Lighting Market

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LED Lighting Market Research Report - Global Industry Latest Trends and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global LED lighting market 2020 size stood at $55,201.9 million, and it is expected to reach $152,442.3 million by 2030, demonstrating a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2030.

The major factors driving the market are the rising use of energy-efficient lighting solutions, falling costs of light-emitting diodes, and surging infrastructure development activities.



Governments of many countries, such as Indonesia, China, and India, are actively focusing on modernizing their infrastructure, thus pushing up the requirement for LED lighting.

Additionally, governments of the U.A.E., India, Austria, China, Spain, and Singapore are making huge investments in smart city projects, which is also propelling the advance of the LED lighting market. For example, the Indian government has recently announced plans to develop 100 smart cities by 2030 and granted approval to an investment of nearly $15 billion for this project.



The luminaire category held the larger share in the LED lighting market in the past, under the product type segment. LED luminaires are being extensively used in newly constructed commercial and residential buildings.



The retrofit category is predicted to exhibit the faster growth in the LED lighting market in the coming years, within the installation type segment. The replacement of sodium-vapor and incandescent lamps with LEDs is surging in several countries, such as the U.A.E., the U.S., China, Japan, South Korea, and India.



Geographically, Asia-Pacific (APAC) dominated the LED lighting market in the years gone by, mainly due to the huge requirement for these lighting systems in the residential sector of India, South Korea, and China, owing to the growing disposable income of people.



The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the progress of the LED lighting market, with major economies, such as the U.S., China, India, and several in Europe, witnessing the closing down of construction sites and postponement of residential projects. Moreover, the implementation of restrictions on the movement of goods caused severe supply chain disruptions, which, in turn, affected manufacturing operations.



Major players operating in the global LED lighting market are General Electric Company, Signify N.V., OSRAM Licht AG, Acuity Brands Inc., Zumtobel Group AG, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Hubbell Incorporated, Syska LED Lights Private Limited, Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd., and Cree Inc.

Story continues

Market Dynamics

Trends

Growing Popularity of Smart Led Lighting Solutions

Adoption of Commercial LEDs

Drivers

Growing Adoption of Energy-Efficient Lighting Solutions

Declining Prices of LEDs

Increasing Development of Infrastructure

Impact Analysis of Drivers On Market Forecast

Restraints

Development of Alternative Technologies

Lack of Awareness Regarding the Installation Cost and Payback Period of LEDs

Impact Analysis of Restraints On Market Forecast

Opportunities

Advent of Sensor-Based Led Lighting

Impact of COVID-19

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Definition of Market Segments

By Product Type

Luminaire

Lamp

By Installation Type

New

Retrofit

A-Lamp

Reflector

T-Lamp

Others

By Application

Indoor

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Outdoor

Streets

Highways

Stadiums

Parking Lots

Tunnels

Others

Value Chain Analysis

Company Profiles

Signify N.V.

General Electric Company

OSRAM Licht AG

Acuity Brands Inc.

Zumtobel Group AG

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Hubbell Incorporated

Cree Inc.

Syska LED Lights Private Limited

Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1t25k3

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



