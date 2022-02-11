U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,474.00
    -23.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,001.00
    -138.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,594.25
    -106.75 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,035.40
    -13.10 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.31
    +0.43 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.80
    -10.60 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    22.95
    -0.57 (-2.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1391
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.05
    +5.09 (+25.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3557
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,381.66
    -1,140.83 (-2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.32
    -14.86 (-1.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,613.06
    -59.34 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Global LED Lighting Markets Report 2021-2030: Rising Use of Energy-efficient Lighting Solutions, Falling Costs of Light-emitting Diodes, and Surging Infrastructure Development Activities

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

LED Lighting Market

LED Lighting Market
LED Lighting Market

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LED Lighting Market Research Report - Global Industry Latest Trends and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global LED lighting market 2020 size stood at $55,201.9 million, and it is expected to reach $152,442.3 million by 2030, demonstrating a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2030.

The major factors driving the market are the rising use of energy-efficient lighting solutions, falling costs of light-emitting diodes, and surging infrastructure development activities.

Governments of many countries, such as Indonesia, China, and India, are actively focusing on modernizing their infrastructure, thus pushing up the requirement for LED lighting.

Additionally, governments of the U.A.E., India, Austria, China, Spain, and Singapore are making huge investments in smart city projects, which is also propelling the advance of the LED lighting market. For example, the Indian government has recently announced plans to develop 100 smart cities by 2030 and granted approval to an investment of nearly $15 billion for this project.

The luminaire category held the larger share in the LED lighting market in the past, under the product type segment. LED luminaires are being extensively used in newly constructed commercial and residential buildings.

The retrofit category is predicted to exhibit the faster growth in the LED lighting market in the coming years, within the installation type segment. The replacement of sodium-vapor and incandescent lamps with LEDs is surging in several countries, such as the U.A.E., the U.S., China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific (APAC) dominated the LED lighting market in the years gone by, mainly due to the huge requirement for these lighting systems in the residential sector of India, South Korea, and China, owing to the growing disposable income of people.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the progress of the LED lighting market, with major economies, such as the U.S., China, India, and several in Europe, witnessing the closing down of construction sites and postponement of residential projects. Moreover, the implementation of restrictions on the movement of goods caused severe supply chain disruptions, which, in turn, affected manufacturing operations.

Major players operating in the global LED lighting market are General Electric Company, Signify N.V., OSRAM Licht AG, Acuity Brands Inc., Zumtobel Group AG, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Hubbell Incorporated, Syska LED Lights Private Limited, Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd., and Cree Inc.

Market Dynamics

Trends

  • Growing Popularity of Smart Led Lighting Solutions

  • Adoption of Commercial LEDs

Drivers

  • Growing Adoption of Energy-Efficient Lighting Solutions

  • Declining Prices of LEDs

  • Increasing Development of Infrastructure

  • Impact Analysis of Drivers On Market Forecast

Restraints

  • Development of Alternative Technologies

  • Lack of Awareness Regarding the Installation Cost and Payback Period of LEDs

  • Impact Analysis of Restraints On Market Forecast

Opportunities

  • Advent of Sensor-Based Led Lighting

Impact of COVID-19

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Definition of Market Segments

By Product Type

  • Luminaire

  • Lamp

By Installation Type

  • New

  • Retrofit

  • A-Lamp

  • Reflector

  • T-Lamp

  • Others

By Application

  • Indoor

  • Commercial

  • Residential

  • Industrial

  • Outdoor

  • Streets

  • Highways

  • Stadiums

  • Parking Lots

  • Tunnels

  • Others

Value Chain Analysis

Company Profiles

  • Signify N.V.

  • General Electric Company

  • OSRAM Licht AG

  • Acuity Brands Inc.

  • Zumtobel Group AG

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Hubbell Incorporated

  • Cree Inc.

  • Syska LED Lights Private Limited

  • Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1t25k3

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Inflation: The items that are getting more expensive — and those that aren't

    Where inflation is — and isn’t —following January’s CPI report

  • Report: Amazon retail CEO Dave Clark sells Medina home, moves to Dallas

    The move came before Washington's 7% capital gains tax was set to take effect at the beginning of 2022.

  • What's included in Biden's $5 billion EV plan

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discuss the challenges President Biden's $5 billion electric vehicle plan might face.

  • Ford Idles More Production Capacity. The Reason Isn’t What You Expect.

    Ford has been forced to take more production capacity offline, according to reports. The issue isn't the chip shortage.

  • Why Micron Technology Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) were spiking in early trading on Thursday, up as much as 7.4% in early trading before settling into a 5% gain as of this writing. Late on Wednesday, NAND flash suppliers Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) and Japan-based Kioxia, which have a joint venture to produce NAND flash chips, announced that contamination of some key materials at two of their Japanese production sites would hurt the companies' joint output of NAND. More often than not, supply has exceeded demand in recent years and NAND flash prices have generally been on a downward trend.

  • Top China Chipmaker Warns of Growing Shortfall as U.S. Decouples

    (Bloomberg) -- Manufacturers in China are increasingly looking to source chips locally because they fear the U.S. and other governments may prioritize domestic users of the semiconductors vital to national security, a senior executive at the country’s top chipmaker said Friday.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Marke

  • Uber’s New Earnings Outlook Leaves Investors Hungry for More

    The muted projection overshadowed the company’s pledge to be cash-flow positive by the end of 2022.

  • A top banker received a $20 million bonus after four firms made him job offers as Wall Street goes to extremes to recruit and retain talent

    Some employees at financial institutions are reconsidering their long hours and looking elsewhere for opportunities.

  • Europe is terrified of semiconductor irrelevance. Now its tech champion is calling for a massive new alliance

    The leading supplier to chipmakers, ASML, warns the continent faces a structural threat unless it invests tens, maybe hundreds, of billions of dollars in the industry.

  • A former Activision Blizzard employee says she was greeted on her first day of work with a line of fireball whiskey shots at 9:30 AM

    Nicki Broderick's experience was extreme, but hardly unique, say more than two dozen current and former Blizzard employees Fortune spoke to.

  • Warren Buffett’s Top Stock Last Year Was the Bank He’s Been Bailing On

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s best-performing stock last year? One he’s been dumping.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainStocks, Bonds Extend Declines on Bullard Comments: Markets WrapMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarWells Fargo & Co. shares delivered a total return of 61% last year, outpacing every other company listed in the most recent

  • Canadian oil barrels head out of the U.S. Gulf in record numbers

    Canadian oil companies exported a record amount of crude out of the U.S. Gulf Coast at the end of 2021, a trend that should continue in coming months, as tight international oil markets are in need of the nation's heavy, sour crude. These barrels are hitting the Gulf thanks to new pipeline connections and expansions that just came online last year, and are meeting surging global demand that has pushed oil prices to seven-year highs. Major producers, including the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, are struggling to raise output, along with traditional providers of heavy crude like Venezuela and Mexico.

  • How to Retire at 65: Step-by-Step Plan

    The age of 65 is the traditional time when people stop working and retire to live off the fruits of their labor. That doesn’t mean 65 is the ideal age for everyone to retire, though. In order to retire at … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 65: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO talks IPO, public perception, and Joe Rogan partnership

    Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO Evan Hafer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company going public via a SPAC merger on the New York Stock Exchange, building and expanding the coffee company across the nation, public perception, and the outlook for subscription-based businesses.

  • Spirit-Frontier merger could leave South Florida headquarters up in the air

    Around 1,000 corporate high paying jobs could move to Colorado after Spirit Airlines' merger with Frontier

  • Consumers face years of high energy prices, Big Oil CEOs warn

    Consumers should brace for years of high energy prices, heads of top oil and gas companies said, in what would pile pressure on governments struggling with spiralling inflation. Oil and gas prices have rocketed in recent months as a result of a rapid recovery in global economic activity as COVID-19 restrictions have eased, as well as a drop in investment in new energy supplies. While oil and gas companies reported bumper earnings in 2021, consumers, particularly in Europe, have faced sharp rises in petrol, heating and electricity bills, which in turn have led several governments to introduce subsidies to ease the pressure.

  • 408(k) Plans vs. 401(k) Plans

    The 401(k) retirement plan is the most widely known and used employer-sponsored retirement plan. The 408(k) is another type of employer-directed retirement plan in which small business employees can participate. It is also called the simplified employee retirement plan (SEP-IRA). … Continue reading → The post 408(k) Plans vs. 401(k) Plans appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Meta Is Now Calling Out Google Over Apple's App Privacy Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s revenue is taking a multibillion-dollar hit this year because its social networks can’t gather as much data on iPhone users. The company spent last year attacking Apple Inc. for the change; now it’s publicly calling out Google, too.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapU.

  • India's textile industry revs up, giving hope on jobs for PM Modi

    At Texport Industries' factories in India's south, thousands of mostly women workers are busy converting yarn and fabrics into T-shirts, shirts, spaghetti tops and kids' clothes for U.S. customers of Tommy Hilfiger and Kohl's Corp. After being outpaced in recent years by neighbouring Bangladesh and then hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic, India's garment factories are now humming near full capacity - a rare labour market bright spot for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ruling party as they head towards an election in 2024. Sustained success for the textile and apparel (T&A) industry, the country's biggest employer after farming, is crucial if Modi is to succeed in taming unemployment.

  • Why Freeport-McMoRan Stock Surged More Than 15% This Week

    Shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) have rallied more than 15% over the past five trading days, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The primary factor driving the mining company's stock is higher copper prices. The company rode higher copper prices and production in 2021.