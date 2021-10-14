U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

Global Legal Firm Erickson Immigration Group Names Four Equity Partners

·4 min read

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Erickson Immigration Group (EIG) announced its four Managing Directors, Rob Taylor, Justin Parsons, Alejandra Zapatero, and Hiba Mona Anver are now equal partners of the firm. As members of EIG's Executive Leadership Team for the last several years, Rob, Justin, Alejandra, and Hiba are well prepared to continue to manage the firm's global offices of more than 200 employees.

Erickson Immigration Group Logo
Erickson Immigration Group Logo

"Thirty-five years ago, I built and mobilized a diverse team of professionals who embrace the complex landscape of business immigration to create meaningful change and advancement in our immigration system," said Founder Jerry Erickson. "I'm incredibly proud of all of the work we have accomplished, developing innovative and client-centric technology, achieving industry-leading results, and always putting the client first, every time. I'm deeply honored to congratulate these four experienced attorneys as new partners of EIG, and I am confident that Rob, Justin, Alejandra, and Hiba will continue their success leading this new era for our clients and company. EIG has never been stronger and is well-positioned for continued growth and success." Mr. Erickson will remain part of EIG in an Of Counsel role and as a strategic member of the firm and within the immigration and mobility industry.

EIG works with a dynamic roster of clients, ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 multinational corporations, and their foreign national employees on all matters of US and global immigration and compliance. EIG operates as one global firm with bicoastal headquarters in Washington, DC, and San Francisco; regional hubs in Dublin and Singapore (serving EMEA and APAC); and staff based in London and Melbourne.

"With decades of combined business immigration experience and years of leadership within the firm, my three partners and I are excited to lead EIG into its next chapter," said Partner Rob Taylor. "Jerry led by example and committed himself to the development of EIG and its staff to ensure the continued success of our clients. I am grateful for the opportunity to carry on EIG's commitment to excellence and mission of maintaining the highest quality of service to our clients."

"As a member of EIG for the past 11 years, I am extremely proud of the industry-leading results we have achieved for our clients amidst the challenging immigration times we faced," said Partner Justin Parsons. "I am especially excited about the new technology and global services initiatives we are providing, and I am confident the best is yet to come for EIG."

"We are incredibly grateful to Jerry Erickson for his mentorship and vision while leading EIG," said Partner Alejandra Zapatero, who was recently voted as a top 100 Global Mobility service provider by her peers in the industry. "I'm honored to be a part of this historic step and to become a partner of this diverse, talented, and leading global immigration firm. As a first-generation Peruvian American, who taught her parents the words to the Pledge of Allegiance and stood by their side during their Naturalization Ceremony, I am deeply committed to our firm's empathetic approach to immigration law. Together, we remain dedicated to leading every client forward with the vision we have created and cultivated."

"I recognize that being a woman of color in this position provides me with an even greater opportunity to promote diversity and inclusion within the firm," said Partner Hiba Mona Anver, who was recently named one of the top immigration attorneys by Business Insider. "As the daughter of immigrants and one of the first women of color in leadership, I take this responsibility very seriously and will continue to do so in my new role. I am proud to join my fellow partners and colleagues in continuing to advance the firm's DEI values as we expand our footprint both in the US and abroad."

About ERICKSON IMMIGRATION GROUP
Erickson Immigration Group ("EIG"), founded in 1987, is a leading business immigration law firm. EIG provides comprehensive business immigration, global migration, and compliance solutions that enable companies to hire the best and brightest talent from around the world. The firm represents clients ranging from Fortune 500s to cutting-edge start-ups and provides them with EIG's signature Perfect Plus service — dedicated legal teams offering remarkable service and clear communication, innovative technology systems, and the highest level of information and data security. EIG, with multiple offices in the United States, EMEA, and APAC, partners with clients' mobility, HR, legal, and other teams (and their vendors) to "get to yes." Learn more at www.eiglaw.com.

Erickson Immigration Group New Partners &#x002014; Rob Taylor, Justin Parsons, Alejandra Zapatero, and Hiba Mona Anver
Erickson Immigration Group New Partners — Rob Taylor, Justin Parsons, Alejandra Zapatero, and Hiba Mona Anver
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-legal-firm-erickson-immigration-group-names-four-equity-partners-301400639.html

SOURCE Erickson Immigration Group

